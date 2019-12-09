Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned onstage by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe Title

The moment marks the third time South Africa has won the competition.

Celebrated as the third South African to take home the title, Zozibini Tunzi won 2019's Miss Universe pageant on Sunday evening (Dec. 8), which took place at Tyler Perry's Atlanta-based studio. Tunzi not only represented her country on the international stage, but she also adorned a gown created by Biji - La Maison de Couture. The company states the outfit was inspired by the Xhosa cultural group through its "style pattering in sequins."

On Instagram, the 26-year-old activist shared an inspirational message for girls across the globe to keep that fuel of confidence burning inside of them despite any obstacle they may face. "Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it," she wrote. "May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine."

Part of her platform is to eradicate her country of gender-based violence, E! News reports. Tunzi called for a series of pledges from her country's people to further support the nation's women. "It is my hope that these pledges will start, and continue a conversation around gender-based violence," she said. "We have to start the narration where right-thinking people act as role models for those who think it's okay to mistreat women."

In August, 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered by Luyanda Botha. The University of Cape Town student went to retrieve a package from a post office when the attack happened. According to BBC, Botha received life in prison.

The two runner ups were Miss Mexico and Miss Puerto Rico. Watch Tunzi's achievement below.