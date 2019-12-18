Missing Bronx Teen Found Safe, Accused Of Faking Kidnapping

Karol Sanchez, the Bronx teen who was allegedly kidnapped earlier in the week, was found safe and sound and reunited with her family on Tuesday (Dec. 17). According to the New York Daily News, Sanchez staged the kidnapping to get away from her family.

Authorities are still determining whether or not anyone involved should face criminal charges. Sanchez, 16, reportedly confessed to staging the incident upon being interview by police at the 40th Precinct.

WE HAVE A VICTORY TODAY !! Karol has been found !!! Thank you to all who have worked very hard to track down the people involved in this case !!! pic.twitter.com/TYD7IlU49N — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

Sanchez’s alleged cohorts were four unidentified males. The men pretended to abduct Sanchez on Monday as she walked down the street with her mother. Her mother was pushed out of the way while Sanchez was snatched into a sedan. The mother ran after the vehicle on foot as it drove away. Meanwhile, Sanchez was reportedly looking to escape her family because her mother wanted to move them back to her native country of Honduras.

The kidnapping resulted in police sending out an Amber Alert and putting up fliers around the neighborhood, all of which reportedly prompted Sanchez to abandon the viral abduction story. She popped back up at the very same Bronx location where she was kidnapped from on Monday.

Although the NYPD let Sanchez go without charges, the investigation into her male accomplices is ongoing.

See more on the story in the video below.