Obie Trice Arrested For Felony Assault After Shooting Incident
Detroit rapper and D-12 associate Obi Trice was jailed after a domestic incident that ended with his girlfriend’s 18-year-old son getting shot. According to court records, Trice was booked into Oakland County Jail early Friday (Dec. 6) morning for aggressive felony assault against a family member and contempt of court for violating a protection order.
Neighbors called police after hearing commotion coming from Trice’s home, TMZ reports. Trice, who had allegedly been drinking all day, got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend when her son stepped in to take her out of the home. Before they could leave, Trice went to get his firearm. The gun went off during a struggle between the son and Trice, hitting the young man in the groin. He was able to drive himself to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.
Trice, 42, was allegedly carrying a gun when police arrived, but was arrested without incident. The former Shady Records artist who launched his own record label, Black Market Entertainment, released his fifth studio album, The Fifth, this past August.