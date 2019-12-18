lira-galore-pee-thomas-GettyImages-1042110664-1576208168
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Billboard

Quality Control CEO Pierre  “Pee” Thomas Issues Blistering Response To Lira Galore’s Abuse Claims

December 18, 2019 - 3:11 am by VIBE Staff

Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas filed a blistering response to his ex-fiancee, Lira Galore’s, abuse claims. The Atlanta native blasted Galore on Tuesday (Dec. 17) accusing her of  “toxic aggressive behavior” and drug addiction.

Pee shared several alleged text messages between him and Galore on Instagram. One of the text messages, allegedly shows Galore admitting to “snorting coke.” Additional messages showcase the unraveling of their relationship, and a battle over custody of their 8-month old daughter, Khaleesi.

“I wasn’t gonna address this but I’m just tired of seeing my child’s mother try and slander me as though I’m so unfit,” Pee captioned the Instagram post. The 38-year-old music mogul and father of five asserts that he makes time to see his children at least four times a week, and questioned Galore’s ability to safely parent their child together.

Pee went on to call Galore’s lawsuit against him a “$15 millions shake down” from an “angry [woman] who is clearly down to her last, and clearly upset” over a “failed attempt” at getting their child support case moved from Georgia to California.

“No I’m not perfect but if anyone knows me they know I go hard every day so my children will never have to go through what I’ve been through,” he continued. “[Galore] can deny her bad drug habits and her toxic aggressive behavior all she wants but the truth of the matter is that I’ve tried to do nothing but help her.”

Later in the post, Pee alleges that his former finance cheated on him with other men, plotted against him with her supposed “pimp,” and used cocaine while pregnant.

“The root of all evil…MONEY! I have text messages as well as proof we were on pretty fair terms until she realized she was not gonna benefit as she once was when we were together,” he added before deleting all of the posts on his Instagram account.

Galore claims Pee abused her multiple times during her pregnancy, and doesn't take care of any of his children. The formerly engaged couple split late last year.

