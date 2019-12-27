Drake got a lot off of his chest in a new interview with Tidal's Rap Radar Podcast. It seems that nothing was off limits for Champagne Papi who spoke on Pusha T, Rihanna, Kanye West, accusations of cultural appropriation and more, during a two hour sit-down with Rap Radar hosts, Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller.

When asked about his beef with Pusha T, the Toronto native admitted that he felt King Push crossed the line in “The Story of Adidon,” by making light of Noah "40" Shebib's battle with multiple sclerosis. As for the most explosive portion of the diss record, Drake knew that it was time to bow out of the beef after Pusha exposed his son to the world.

“I tip my hat to the chess move, it was a genius play in the game of chess,” said Drake. “It definitely warranted my first 'loss' in the competitive sport of rapping. By choice, obviously, because I bowed out after realizing that the gap between us allowed him to drop a bomb on the world that was all anyone cared about. I sleep well at night knowing I didn’t get out-barred, and I didn’t get done off by some crazy song. It was just...ya' know he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about. I knew kinda’ for me it was over at that point.”

Drizzy went on to say that he doesn’t find Pusha to be lyrically authentic, and no longer listens to his music despite being a fan at one time. Speaking of beef, the 33-year-old rapper also discussed the evolution of his friendship with Kanye West.

“A lot of his issues with me I can’t fix them for him,” Drake said adding that he wouldn’t be open to communicating with West. “God bless him on his new journey. I don’t know if he’s gonna make secular music again. If he turns up on me again, I’ll turn up on him again, I guess. I’m always down. It just is what it is. It’s not something I’m looking forward to, or think about too much, but I’m not gonna' sit by while somebody’s talking loose about me.”

Noting that he’s in a place of “peace” these days, Drake spoke about burying the hatchet with Chris Brown and collaborating with him on “No Guidance.” The Breezy conversation was coupled with comments about Rihanna, and Drake’s seeming response to criticism over his collaboration with Brown.

Drake also touches on Quinten Miller and the ghostwriting controversy, manifestation, and his respect for Jay Z.

Watch the full interview below.