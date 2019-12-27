Quavo Says Bobby Shmurda Is In “Great Spirits,” Hints At Possible Collaboration
Bobby Shmurda is keeping his spirits lifted as he awaits release from prison next year, according to Quavo, who spoke with Shmurda on Thursday (Dec. 26).
Aside from sharing a quick update, the Atlanta rapper hinted at a collaboration between Shmurda and The Migos dropping sometime next year.
“Just talked to Bobby Shmurda. Lil bro in great spirits [about] to touch turf soon!!!,” tweeted Quavo along with “Shmigo alert” which appears to be a nod to the potential collaboration.
The “Hot Ni**a” rapper whose birth name is Ackquille Pollard, was arrested in 2014 on a string of criminal charges involving a racketeering case. After striking a deal with prosecutors, Shmurda pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession. Shmurda was sentenced to seven years plus credit for time served but later admitted to being “forced” into the plea deal.
When speaking with Swagg Sie's SIRIUS XM show earlier this year, the 25-year-old recording artist shared his opinion on criminal justice reform, and spoke excitedly about new music.
“I got a lot of new s**t. I got a bunch of mixtapes. I got a bunch of albums ready,” he promised. “I'm just ready to go. I'm not even worried about that s**t. It's just getting better and better.”
Shmurda is expected to be released in December 2020.