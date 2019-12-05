aaliyah-r-kelly-getty-1575597846
Getty

R. Kelly Hit With Bribery Charge Over 1994 Marriage To Aaliyah

December 5, 2019 - 9:35 pm by VIBE Staff

R. Kelly faces a new charge involving his 1994 illegal marriage to Aaliyah. According to the superseding indictment filed in a Brooklyn federal court on Thursday (Dec. 5), Kelly is accused of bribing an official to obtain a fake ID to marry the then underage singer.

Aaliyah is referred to as “Jane Doe #1” in the indictment. The documents state that “on or around August 30, 1994,” Kelly “knowingly” bribed a public official to get a "fraudulent identification document" stating that Aaliyah was 18.

The next day,  27-year-old Kelly married, 15-year-old Aliyah in a secret ceremony. The marriage was annulled shortly after Aaliyah’s parents found out about it.

Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, told the Chicago Tribune that the indictment didn’t immediately appear to “materially alter the landscape.” Greenberg noted that he was still “reviewing” the documents.

Douglas Anton, another Kelly attorney, called the charge “ridiculous and absurd.”

Kelly already faces federal racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and sexual exploitation charges in New York. The indictment also accuses him of headlining an “Enterprise” that recruited “women and girls to engage in illegal activity” with him. The R&B singer and “other members of the Enterprise” traveled throughout the U.S. and abroad to secretly recruit and groom the victims, the document states.

Kelly, 52, remains locked up in Illinois on federal charges in a separate 13 count indictment.

prince-GettyImages-498349270-1575612917
Getty

Prince’s Sister Sells Percentage Of His Estate To Private Equity Fund: Report

Prince’s sister has unloaded a portion of her one-sixth share in her late brother’s estate. Tyka Nelson filed court documents confirming that she sold some of the estate to Primary Wave IP Fund, The Blast reported on Monday (Dec. 3).

“I have the opportunity to consult with separate legal counsel and financial advisors and have been fully advised by my legal counsel and financial advisors of the rights I enjoy as an heir to the Estate and the legal, financial, and personal implications of entering into the Expectancy Interest Transfer Agreement,” Nelson stated in court documents obtained by the website.

At Nelson’s request, Primary Wave IP will now be involved in “all matters” regarding the estate. Primary Wave has reportedly requested to keep the details of the acquisition sealed.

Nelson allegedly owes more than $850,000 in legal bill from multiple law firms that worked on the music legend’s estate issues. Prince died without a will in 2016. His estate was split between six heirs, including Tyka and his half-siblings, Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John Nelson, Alfred Jackson and Omarr Baker. Jackson, 66, died earlier this year.

Founded in 2006, Primary Wave is one of the largest independent music publishing, talent management, branding and digital marketing companies in the country. In recent years, the company has acquired the catalog of jazz great Count Basie, and a portion of Bob Marley’s music catalog.

In other Prince news, the estate recently announced a special collaboration with Call & Response, the fashion line created by Toronto design duo Cathy Robinson and Lori Marcuz who dressed the Purple One from 2011 until 2016. The collection of hand-crafted custom jackets, vest and hand-dyed tunics is inspired by Prince’s 1999 album.

ming, aoki lee simmos
Jason Kempin

Ming And Aoki Lee Simmons Stun In New Baby Phat Campaign

After a successful collaboration with Forever 21 earlier in the year, Baby Phat is gearing up to launch a new collection with the fashion franchise. Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons, who have been integral to BP's relaunch, star in the  brand's latest ad campaign.

The sisters channel mom, Kimora Lee Simmons, in the glam shots which debuted on Tuesday (Dec. 3). The photos include an image of Ming, 17, and Aoki, 19, in matching pink and black mini dresses and faux fur stoles, while stroking brown felines.

Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons (Spring/Summer 2020 Ad Campaign)(Featuring Ming & Aoki Lee Simmons) pic.twitter.com/MQ2DdzTE5c

— ً (@NYGELSARTORIAL) December 5, 2019

Despite selling out pretty quickly, fans were unhappy with the lack of nostalgia in the designs, namely the Baby Phat velour track suit which will be making a comeback in the 20/20 collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Track suits? Check ☑️ Sign up for our emails at babyphat.com to be the first to know when they drop.

A post shared by Baby Phat (@babyphat) on Dec 4, 2019 at 3:21pm PST

In March, Kimora Lee revealed that her daughters inspired the urban streetwear brand's relaunch. “I think it’s a huge opportunity to teach by example: to always keep growing and pushing yourself to evolve,” Kimora told Refinery 29. “Baby Phat is our family business in a lot of ways, and I’m excited for them to participate in a hands-on way to rebuild it alongside me.”

 

Cast of 'Moesha' Celebrate 100th Episode
(L-R) Cast of Upn's 'Moesha'—William Allen Young, Yvette Wilson, Shar Jackson, Ray J, Brandy, Marcus T. Paulk, Lamont Bentley, And Sheryl Lee Ralph—celebrate the 100th episode of the comedy series.
Getty Images

A 'Moesha' Reboot Is On The Way

Moesha is returning to television as a reboot.

Former castmates Brandy Norwood and William Adam Young joined Sheryl Lee Ralph at her 29th Annual DIVA Foundation event over the weekend (Dec. 1) to confirm the rumor of the '90s sitcom's return to the small screen.

“We would like to know, would you like to do a ‘Moesha’ reboot?” asked Lee alongside Young. Brandy responded with a smile, “Yeah, absolutely. I’m here for it. I'm here to solidify that we’re gonna bring Moesha back.”

Moesha aired on UPN—once known as the home network for other popular black sitcoms like Girlfriends, Everybody Hates Chris, All of Us and One on One—from 1996 until 2001. During its 6-season run, the series followed a middle-class black family through the lens of an ambitious and ever-learning Moesha Mitchell, a teenager going through what many teenagers go through while living in South Central Los Angeles. The comedy-drama series was also known for its musical guests which included Big Pun, Dru Hill, Mary J. Blige, Silk, Soul 4 Real, and Xscape.

No word on what the reboot will be called, whether production has begun or if other former castmates Countess Vaughn, Marcus T. Paulk, Shar Jackson or Fredro Starr will be involved.

Unforgettable Fact: Moesha worked at VIBE Magazine as a gofer at the beginning of Season 5.

