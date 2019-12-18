Rick Ross Shows His Muscle In "Nobody's Favorite" Video Feat. Gunplay
Rick Ross wants fans and critics to pay attention to the second installment of his Port of Miami album. This week, the Dade County native unleashed the visuals to the Trop-produced record, "Nobody's Favorite," featuring MMG's soldier Gunplay.
The Shula the Don-directed clip takes viewers inside a warehouse, where Rozay and company hold a foe hostage. As he's done his entire career, Gunplay proves his loyalty to the MMG brand by dragging the adversary away in a body bag. After the crew takes care of their dirty work, Team Ross finds time to relax with a slew of thick women on a yacht.
Rick Ross has been busy this year, too. He recently wrapped up his 'Port of Miami 2' tour, and his narrative Hurricanes: a Memoir, co-written by Neil Martinez-Belkin, has been in circulation among bookworms and hip-hop heads.
Earlier this month, Ross joined forces with Lil Wayne and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on the single “Gimme Brain.” He also appeared with Swizz Beatz and DMX on “Just in Case,” the theme for the new crime drama series, Godfather of Harlem.