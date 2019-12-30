Roddy Ricch Kicks Off His 'Antisocial Tour' By Selling Out L.A.'s Hollywood Palladium

Compton's Roddy Ricch is closing out 2019 on a high note. Coming off his No. 1 album for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, released Dec. 6., the "Die Young" rapper kicked off his 'Antisocial Tour' by selling out Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium.

The rookie rapper ran through classics such as "Down Below," "Every Season," as well as the current radio banger, "The Box."

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial is packed with a perfect blend of raps, and melodies. But more importantly, Roddy's honest venerability comes through on songs like "War Baby," and "Prayers to the Trap God." Records like "The Box," "Boom Boom Room," "Start With Me," among others are further proof that the Atlantic Records-signee can pen addictive radio-friendly records.

Over the past week, an impressive video of the multi-talented Roddy playing a keyboard while performing "Perfect Time" has been making rounds on the 'Net.

In more Roddy Ricch news, the newcomer garnered Grammy nominations for his contributions to the late Nipsey Hussle's "Racks in the Middle," and DJ Mustard's "Ballin."

In the coming weeks, Roddy will make pit stops in Indianapolis, IN., (Dec. 31), Seattle, WA. (Jan. 14), Portland, OR. (Jan. 15), and San Francisco, CA. (Jan. 17).

