Roddy Ricch Kicks Off His 'Antisocial Tour' By Selling Out L.A.'s Hollywood Palladium

December 30, 2019 - 12:16 pm by Darryl Robertson

Compton's Roddy Ricch is closing out 2019 on a high note. Coming off his No. 1 album for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, released Dec. 6., the "Die Young" rapper kicked off his 'Antisocial Tour' by selling out Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium.

The rookie rapper ran through classics such as "Down Below," "Every Season," as well as the current radio banger, "The Box."

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial is packed with a perfect blend of raps, and melodies. But more importantly, Roddy's honest venerability comes through on songs like "War Baby," and "Prayers to the Trap God." Records like "The Box," "Boom Boom Room," "Start With Me," among others are further proof that the Atlantic Records-signee can pen addictive radio-friendly records.

Over the past week, an impressive video of the multi-talented Roddy playing a keyboard while performing "Perfect Time" has been making rounds on the 'Net.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elliott Wilson (@elliottwilson) on

In more Roddy Ricch news, the newcomer garnered Grammy nominations for his contributions to the late Nipsey Hussle's "Racks in the Middle," and DJ Mustard's "Ballin."

In the coming weeks, Roddy will make pit stops in Indianapolis, IN., (Dec. 31), Seattle, WA. (Jan. 14), Portland, OR. (Jan. 15), and San Francisco, CA. (Jan. 17).

For more tour dates and tickets click here.

Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Is The Most Streamed Album By A Woman On Spotify

Cardi B continues to win. She didn't release an album in 2019, however, her 2018 project, Invasion of Privacy, is the most streamed rap album by a woman in Spotify history.

According to Chart Data, the "Money" rapper's debut album surpassed 2.8 billion streams. IOP was led by Cardi's hit single, "I Like It" featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Cardi has plans to release her sophomore effort in 2020.

[email protected]'s 'Invasion of Privacy' has now surpassed 2.8 billion streams on Spotify.

It's the most streamed female rap album in the platform's history.

— chart data (@chartdata) December 29, 2019

In other Cardi B news, the Bronx native posted a walk-through video of her new home, with husband Offset, on her Instagram account, where she showed off things like her new wine cellar, and french toilet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@offsetyrn and I been house hunting for the past 2 years with our realtor @b_luxurious .It has been a roller roller coaster ! Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on 😩and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good.We even though about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated .With the help of @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!! Sorry if the videos don’t fit so well on Instagram.

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on Dec 24, 2019 at 4:22pm PST

Their realtor, Brandi Hunter-Lewis, also posted a photo online posing with the couple in front of a lit white Christmas tree. “I thank you for trusting me with your biggest, most prized and valuable asset,” read the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This one is special. As these two are dear to me! @iamcardib and @offsetyrn - I’m so immensely proud of you. ❤️ You are officially HOMEOWNERS‼️🙌🏽🏠 You’ve become more like family to me, and I thank you for trusting me with your biggest, most prized and valuable asset! Keep building together, and growing your empire!! You all are a FORCE! 💪🏽 Let your light continue to illuminate this world!! ✨✨ My 2 favorite ROCKSTARS!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽Congratulations! 🎊🎉🎈🍾 #BrandiHunterandAssoc #TheBrand2Trust4YourHouseHunt #ATLRealEstate #KellerWilliams #RealtorToTheSTARS

A post shared by Brandi Hunter-Lewis (@b_luxurious) on Dec 24, 2019 at 6:30pm PST

Quavo Says Bobby Shmurda Is In “Great Spirits,” Hints At Possible Collaboration

Bobby Shmurda is keeping his spirits lifted as he awaits release from prison next year, according to Quavo, who spoke with Shmurda on Thursday (Dec. 26).

Aside from sharing a quick update, the Atlanta rapper hinted at a collaboration between Shmurda and The Migos dropping sometime next year.

“Just talked to Bobby Shmurda. Lil bro in great spirits [about] to touch turf soon!!!,” tweeted Quavo along with “Shmigo alert” which appears to be a nod to the potential collaboration.

Jus Talked Bobby Shmurda Lil Bro In Great Spirits Bout To Touch Turf Soon!!! SHMIGO ALERT 🚨 2020!!!

— QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) December 27, 2019

The “Hot Ni**a” rapper whose birth name is Ackquille Pollard, was arrested in 2014 on a string of criminal charges involving a racketeering case. After striking a deal with prosecutors, Shmurda pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession. Shmurda was sentenced to seven years plus credit for time served but later admitted to being  “forced” into the plea deal.

When speaking with Swagg Sie's SIRIUS XM show earlier this year, the 25-year-old recording artist shared his opinion on criminal justice reform, and spoke excitedly about new music.

“I got a lot of new s**t. I got a bunch of mixtapes. I got a bunch of albums ready,” he promised. “I'm just ready to go. I'm not even worried about that s**t. It's just getting better and better.”

Shmurda is expected to be released in December 2020.

Drake Talks Pusha T Beef, Rihanna, Kanye West And More In Candid Interview

Drake got a lot off of his chest in a new interview with Tidal's Rap Radar Podcast. It seems that nothing was off limits for Champagne Papi who spoke on Pusha T, Rihanna, Kanye West, accusations of cultural appropriation and more, during a two hour sit-down with Rap Radar hosts, Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller.

When asked about his beef with Pusha T, the Toronto native admitted that he felt King Push crossed the line in “The Story of Adidon,” by making light of Noah "40" Shebib's battle with multiple sclerosis. As for the most explosive portion of the diss record, Drake knew that it was time to bow out of the beef after Pusha exposed his son to the world.

“I tip my hat to the chess move, it was a genius play in the game of chess,” said Drake. “It definitely warranted my first 'loss' in the competitive sport of rapping. By choice, obviously, because I bowed out after realizing that the gap between us allowed him to drop a bomb on the world that was all anyone cared about. I sleep well at night knowing I didn’t get out-barred, and I didn’t get done off by some crazy song. It was just...ya' know he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about. I knew kinda’ for me it was over at that point.”

Drizzy went on to say that he doesn’t find Pusha to be lyrically authentic, and no longer listens to his music despite being a fan at one time. Speaking of beef, the 33-year-old rapper also discussed the evolution of his friendship with Kanye West.

“A lot of his issues with me I can’t fix them for him,” Drake said adding that he wouldn’t be open to communicating with West. “God bless him on his new journey. I don’t know if he’s gonna make secular music again. If he turns up on me again, I’ll turn up on him again, I guess. I’m always down. It just is what it is. It’s not something I’m looking forward to, or think about too much, but I’m not gonna' sit by while somebody’s talking loose about me.”

Noting that he’s in a place of “peace” these days, Drake spoke about burying the hatchet with Chris Brown and collaborating with him on “No Guidance.” The Breezy conversation was coupled with comments about Rihanna, and Drake’s seeming response to criticism over his collaboration with Brown.

Drake also touches on Quinten Miller and the ghostwriting controversy, manifestation, and his respect for Jay Z.

Watch the full interview below.

