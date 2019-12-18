roddy-ricch-earns-No.-1-Album--1576686754
C Brandon

Roddy Ricch Earns No. 1 Album For His Debut, 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial'

December 18, 2019 - 11:47 am by Darryl Robertson

Compton's Roddy Ricch came through with a No. 1 album for his Please Me Excuse Me For Being Antisocial effort, released Dec. 6. The Crip-turned-rapper's debut surpassed the late Juice WRLD's, Goodbye & Good Riddance and Death Race on the Billboard chart.

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial debuted at No. 1 with the equivalent of 101,000 sales, however, most of that total comes from streaming. PEMFBA was streamed nearly 131 million times, while selling only 3,000 copies of the album, according the New York Times.

Also, XXXtentacion's posthumous album, Bad Vibes Forever, came in a No. 5, with Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance landing at No. 6, and Death Race for Love topped out at No. 10.

In more Roddy Ricch news, the newcomer already has Grammy nominations for his contributions, thanks to his contributions to the late Nipsey Hussle's "Racks in the Middle," and DJ Mustard's "Ballin."

Ricch spoke with the Las Angeles Times about working on "Racks in the Middle," and "Ballin.'"

"I had made a song with Hit-Boy, and it was just us on it at first," the Die Young rapper said. "But then Nips came by the studio and heard it and said he wanted it. I didn’t really even like it as it was, but he said, “The streets are going to feel that s—.” I was, like, “All right, I trust you.” He did his part on the song, and I pulled up before the third verse was done. A week later, he was wanting to do a video, which is unheard of with him. He usually takes his time with everything, but this time was a little expedited. I had to go on the Post Malone tour the day after I shot the video, and we was up all night shooting it.

"I don’t really know, but it’s a blessing, really, that the Grammys would even consider our writing abilities in the song to be among the greatest in the game," he continued. "I just know that I’m supposed to be here, because if I wasn’t I wouldn’t be. I feel like my mom’s prayers worked."

Stream Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial below.

Paras Griffin

NBA Youngboy Avoids Jail With Twelve Months Probation

Baton Rouge's NBA Youngboy dodged a bullet yesterday (Dec. 18) after a Georgia district attorney reduced his felony assault and kidnapping charges to misdemeanors.

According to TMZ, the rapper pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple battery and family violence, and sentenced to 12 months probation, fined $1,500, and he must attend anger management classes.

In 2018, surveillance footage captured Youngboy throwing his girlfriend onto the ground of a hotel hallway in Georgia. She later took to social media to insist that the two were playing around. Despite this statement, the 20-year-old rapper was indicted for aggravated assault and kidnapping.

TMZ also reported that Younngboy's former girlfriend refused to come, and told the D.A.'s Office she doesn't want to testify against the "Outside Today" rapper.

AI YoungBoy 2 is Youngboy's first album after being released from prison in August, when he was jailed for suspicion of violating his probation following a shooting in which he and his team were targeted. The judge in his case found him in probation violation for “talking trash and smack” on social media. YoungBoy’s probation sentence stems from a separate shooting incident three years ago.

In other NBA news, in October, Youngboy garnered his first No. 1 album on 'Billboard 200,' thanks to Al Youngboy 2. This effort, led by singles "Carter Son," "Self Control" and "Slime Mentality," is the 12th chart entry on the 'Billboard 200' for the North Baton Rouge MC, who also landed on Billboard with 2018’s Until Death Call My Name. The first installment of Al Youngboy debuted at No. 24 in 2017.

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years In Prison After Yearlong Trial

On Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 18), Judge Paul Englemayer sentenced Tekashi 6ix9ine to two years in prison for crimes that range from firearm possession to racketeering. The Brooklyn rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, will also carry out five years of supervised release and 300 hours of community service, CNN reports.

“Mr. Hernandez, I’ve given it a lot of close thought, including your cooperation,” Engelmayer said via Inner City Press' news reporter Matthew Russell Lee. “The following are my thoughts, and this is going to take a little while. You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation. However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today."

Judge Engelmayer: Mr. Hernandez, I've given it a lot of close thought, including your cooperation. The following are my thoughts, & this is going to take a little while.

You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation.

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Judge Engelmayer: However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.#Breaking

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Judge Engelmayer: For the better part of a year, you were part of a violent gang. So that there is no misunderstanding, here is a specific account of those act. First came Trippy Redd... You decided to shoot at a member of Trippy Redd's entourage

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Judge Engelmayer: Jordan fired into the sprinter van, in the Times Square area. It is a matter of sheer luck that an innocent person or people was not wounded or killed.

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

In November 2018, 6ix9ine was arrested for a myriad of charges, including drug trafficking. After pleading guilty, the rapper testified against former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates Anthony “Harv” Ellison, Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, and former manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan.

Ahead of the sentencing, 6ix9ine, expressed his remorse for his actions "When people see me, they don't only see Tekashi 69, the arrogant - I'm a human, I got organs just like everyone in this room. They see Daniel Hernandez, not Tekashi 69. I failed these kids, the millions of kids, my own kids, I haven't spoke too, the whole time incarcerated," he said. "It will be a priority of mine to visit low-income families. I failed these people. They believed in Daniel Hernandez. I was too busy making the negative image in my 69 persona. I know God has a bigger plan for me. I want to inspire the youth that it never too late to change."

Hernandez: I wrote a letter, I'll read it. [Voice changes] I know there is no apology that can kill off the pain we have all been effected by. I'm not perfect. I made a lot of bad choice but that does not make me a bad person.

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Hernandez: If you told me in January 2017 I'd be a global star, I'd call your crazy. If in January 2018 you'd tell me I'd be part of a federal indictment, I'd call you crazy... Since the age of 14, when I lost my father. At 15, 16, 17 I'd see my mom wake up early

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Hernandez: I wanted to prove something to the world. I wanted the world to see me as an example, that you are in control of where you go. I used my platform to push the message, If I did it, why can't you? I gave people hope.

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Hernandez: Your honor, a 5 year old boy named Franklin was dying of cancer. He wanted to meet me. I asked myself, Why? But I went. Cancer had disabled the right side of his body. I told him how strong he was.

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Hernandez: I realized I was not just a kid with rainbow hair and 69 tats - Franklin told me I was hope. Then I met another girl named Tati. She broke out of her shell. It was September. The family was struggling. I took them school shopping for the year

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Hernandez: Tati told me, if I can be strong, they can be strong. When people see me, they don't only see Tekashi 69, the arrogant - I'm a human, I got organs just like everyone in this room. They see Daniel Hernandez, not Tekashi 69

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Hernandez: I failed these kids, the millions of kids, my own kids, I haven't spoke too, the whole time incarcerated. It will be a priority of mine to visit low income families.

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Hernandez: I failed these people. They believed in Daniel Hernandez. I was too busy making the negative image in my 69 persona. I know God has a bigger plan for me. I want to inspire the youth that it never too late to change.

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Hernandez: If I can change for the better, so can they. I was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. I lost my father to violence. I grew up with no guidance. It was me, I live it, so I know.

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Hernandez: Your Honor, allow me to inspire people. Not only the young people here, but the millions around the world listening and watching. [How?]

Now Mr. Hernandez's biological father raises his hand to speak. Judge Engelmayer says, I'm sorry, it's too late

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

During his previous testimony, the "FEFE" rapper detailed his involvement with the gang and revealed information about rapper Trippie Redd allegedly being a part of a gang called the Five Nine Brims. 6ix9ine also alleged that Jim Jones, and Cardi B are members of Nine Trey Gangers Bloods.

Judge Engelmayer: And notice to the victims. I appreciate the letters. But why only with respect to this one high profile defendant? The victims knew of the other sentencings, didn't they? AUSA: We've been in contact. Judge Engelmayer: Very good. Now 1 victim. LL?

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Obie Trice Releases Second Nick Cannon Diss Track, "Spanky Hayes 2"

Nick Cannon and Eminem's lackluster beef has just as many players as the cast of Wild N' Out. Following up on his first diss, Obie Trice has entered the chat yet again with "Spanky Hayes 2" aimed at Cannon. Produced by Dubmuzik, the song takes more lethal jabs at the comedian/businessman/rapper with some personal digs toward his family.

"Beth Gardner gave your b***h a** birth/What's wrong with her?/Who put the worm in her?/Who bust sperm in her?/Beth shoulda murdered ya," Trice raps. "You a rich n***a, stay in your lane/Don't let this beef s**t interfere with your brain." The raps sting just a bit more when you're reminded of Nick's discography.

Following the release of his debut album in 2003, Cannon returned to music in July 2005 to release "Can I Live" featuring Anthony Hamilton. The song featured the story behind his mother's decision not abort her son. The pro-life track was adored by fans despite the rapper putting music aside to focus on his acting career.

Even if Obie didn't know about Nick's past, the lines are still pretty brutal. Later on the track, Obie explains why he's decided to step in for his longtime friend Eminem, dismissing the idea of a "massa" situation.

"This ain't about slave masters or nothing that's white and black/If you f**king over my family, I'm putting you all in caskets," Obie raps. "Fathom to f**k with Mathers?/Or sabotage the video he's shooting with Joey Crack."

The rapper released his first diss track last week as Eminem shared his own thoughts on Cannon's diss "Pray For Him" which featured members from Wild N' Out. 50 Cent also chimed in on the very messy situation by calling Cannon out on social media.

 

While Obie has shown his loyalty to Em, the rapper actually parted aways with Shady Records some moons ago. In August, the rapper dropped his fifth album The Fifth in August and launched his own record label Black Market Entertainment.

