'Snap Originals' Set To Premiere Docuseries, 'Tekashi Vs. The World'

Tekashi 6ix9ine's rise in the rap game and his testimony against Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a federal court has garnered a lot of attention from fans and critics. Tomorrow (Dec. 21), Snap Originals will premiere the first episode, via Snapchat, of Tekashi Vs. The World.

The docuseries will explore 6ix9ine's humble beginnings in Brooklyn, his rap career, and his incarceration. The show will also feature interviews with DJ Akademiks, Tory Lanez, Cuban Doll, Ebro Darden, among others.

On Wednesday (Dec. 18), Judge Paul Englemayer sentenced the "Fefe" rapper to two years in prison for crimes that range from firearm possession to racketeering.

Snap Originals recently wrapped up While Black With MK Asante, an exploration of what it means to be young, gifted and black in America.

"We want to create a show that starts a conversation and empowers them on their phones," MK Asante said during an interview with VIBE. "Snapchat has been a pioneer in mobile storytelling. And this series explores what it means to be young, gifted and black in America."

Watch the trailer for Tekashi Vs. The World above, and subscribe here to watch its entire season.