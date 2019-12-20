'Snap Originals' Set To Premiere Docuseries, 'Tekashi Vs. The World'

December 20, 2019 - 3:47 pm by Darryl Robertson

Tekashi 6ix9ine's rise in the rap game and his testimony against Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a federal court has garnered a lot of attention from fans and critics. Tomorrow (Dec. 21), Snap Originals will premiere the first episode, via Snapchat, of Tekashi Vs. The World.

The docuseries will explore 6ix9ine's humble beginnings in Brooklyn, his rap career, and his incarceration. The show will also feature interviews with DJ Akademiks, Tory Lanez, Cuban Doll, Ebro Darden, among others.

On Wednesday (Dec. 18), Judge Paul Englemayer sentenced the "Fefe" rapper to two years in prison for crimes that range from firearm possession to racketeering.

Snap Originals recently wrapped up While Black With MK Asante, an exploration of what it means to be young, gifted and black in America.

"We want to create a show that starts a conversation and empowers them on their phones," MK Asante said during an interview with VIBE. "Snapchat has been a pioneer in mobile storytelling. And this series explores what it means to be young, gifted and black in America."

Watch the trailer for Tekashi Vs. The World above, and subscribe here to watch its entire season.

J.Cole's "Middle Child" Goes Quadruple Platinum

amanda-seales
David Livingston

Amanda Seales To Join ‘The Real’ As New Co-Host: Report

Amanda Seales could be heading into 2020 with a new job in daytime TV. The actress, comedian and author is reportedly set to be announced as permanent co-host on The Real next year.

Seales has played guest co-host on the show several times, and it looks like she made a lasting impression, according to The Jasmine Brand. “She guest co-hosted on the show for a while and they loved her, she really connected with the audience,” a source gushed to the outlet.

Seales will potentially be joining Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton as The Real’s fifth co-host, and the first new hire since Tamar Braxton’s exit in 2016. The nationally syndicated, which premiered in 2013, landed a new contract that runs until 2022.

In addition to delving into daytime TV, Seals appears on HBO’s Insecure and debuted a successful stand-up comedy special, I Be Knowin’, with the cable network last year. Seales recently released the book Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use, and hosts the podcast, Small Doses with Amanda Seals.

Continue Reading

Jennifer Hudson Effortlessly Sings Aretha Franklin's "Respect" For Biopic's Trailer

In the span of 44-seconds, Jennifer Hudson displays why she's the perfect person to emulate the late Aretha Franklin on the silver screen. Within the upcoming movie's trailer, the Oscar-winner performs an a cappella version of the soul legend's 1967 hit "Respect" and sends chills throughout the body thanks to her powerhouse vocals.

Directed by Liesl Tommy and written by Tracey Scott Wilson, Respect will depict Franklin's childhood, being raised in the church, and her journey to international fame. Alongside Hudson, stars Marlon Wayans, Heather Headley, Tate Donovan, Mary J. Blige, Tituss Burgess and more will appear in the feature film.

At age 76, the Queen of Soul passed away from a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor. Her transition sparked a wave of tributes across the globe and articles that outlined her impact on various music genres. In an interview with Detroit Free Press, producer Harvey Mason Jr. said Franklin's input in the film will continue to press on. "Going forward, what will be foremost in my mind is, 'What would Aretha do here? What would Aretha want here?'" Mason said. "She will always be in the front of my mind as I make decisions on the film."

Watch the trailer above ahead of the film's 2020 debut.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I have no words , so I will let the Queen say it ! But I will Say while teaching me about your life , u taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine . I will never forget those teachings #riparethafranklin

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Aug 16, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

Continue Reading

Starz's 'Power' Teases Final Episodes

Power's series finale couldn't get here any sooner. As we inch closer to the premiere of the remaining episodes of Starz's hit series, a new teaser has surfaced.

Although the official trailer debuted last week, the NAACP Image Award-winning show is dropping another clip to bring on more conversations and conspiracies about who is guilty of shotting Ghost. In the 45-second teaser filled with mash-up clips, the usual characters are shown while newer faces (Oh, hey Geoffrey Owens and Cedric the Entertainer) make a cameo. A couple of shootout scenes can be seen involving Tommy and Dre, while Councilman Tate, Tasha, and Tariq cooly (or nervously) take it day by day.

Earlier this week, the show's official Twitter account announced that the network will be hosting special screenings in select cities with select cast members during the month of January 2020. Tickets will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. To see if there are any open seats in your city, visit gofobo.com/PowerStarz.

The Starz television series is set to return on Sunday, January 5 at 8 pm ET and pull the plug with its last episode on Sunday, February 9.

Watch the new teaser above and the latest trailer below.

Continue Reading

