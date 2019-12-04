In 2018, 17-year-old honor roll student Antwon Rose II was fatally shot in the back by police officer Michael Rosfeld. The incident occurred in East Pittsburgh, Penn., and drew ire from various communities concerning the officer's use of the firearm. Now, the teen's mother Michelle Kenney has teamed with Meek Mill's DreamChasers label to promote a public service announcement (PSA) that calls for an end to police brutality.

"To make our communities better, we must show each other more love, care, generosity and empathy," Kenney said via statement. "I'm proud that Meek is using his platform to send that positive message and honor my son." Kenney also narrates the PSA where she elaborates on plans to achieve this goal.

For Mill, fostering methods of non-violent resolution between law enforcement and the communities that are heavily policed can help change views on both ends. "My hope is this PSA will inspire people to come together and create change in our communities," Mill said in a statement. "Our country needs more communication and understanding—not hate and division—so it's important that we collectively start the conversation and work to leave a lasting impact for future generations."

https://t.co/YZS78LKO9U

We are in this together.#EveryonesChild pic.twitter.com/AhXTdbnLPo

— DREAM CHASERS RECORDS (@DreamChasers) December 4, 2019

Since falling into the criminal justice system, Mill stepped into a new role to help others on both sides of the wall. In June 2019, the Philadelphia native was awarded New York University's Social Justice Award.

"When I was released from prison last year, I knew I had a responsibility to use my voice to speak up for the voiceless and fight for criminal justice reform," the 32-year-old said. "Change will take time, but me and my team at the REFORM Alliance are committed to making a real difference and fixing a broken justice system."

During a traffic stop, an unarmed Rose fled the vehicle, leading Rosfeld to open fire as the teen's back was facing him. Rose's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit after a jury found the officer not guilty. Both legal sides settled for $2 million which went to Rose's estate.