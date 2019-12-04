Snoop Dogg With E40 And Too Short In Concert - Oakland, CA
Tim Mosenfelder

Snoop Dogg Launches Crowdfunding Effort For Special Needs Football League

December 4, 2019 - 12:49 am by VIBE Staff

Snoop Dogg celebrated “Giving Tuesday” with an important crowdfunding effort. The Doggfather and Cash App joined forces to raise money for the special needs players of his Special Stars youth football league.

Uncle Snoop went on Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 3) to encourage his 37 million followers to donate to $SnoopsSpecialStars via Cash App. The company will match donations (up to $200,000) within the next 24 hours of Snoop’s last social media post about the campaign.

Snoop's Special Stars provides “affordable, positive and fun outlets for individuals and families with disabilities.”  The league consists of participants ranging from ages 5 years old and up, who have “any physical, mental, and or developmental disabilities.” The league’s motto is “EveryBODY plays.”

See more on the campaign below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

donate to $SnoopSpecialStars on @cashapp for #givingtuesday and tag me... I'll repost you on my stories 👊🏾🌟

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

In This Story:

Popular

Jill Scott To Tour 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words And Sounds Vol. 1' For 20th Anniversary

From the Web

More on Vibe

Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 2
Meek Mill speaks on stage at the "Justice for All: Reforming a Broken System" at the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 2 on November 06, 2019 in New York City.
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Meek Mill Issues PSA On Antwan Rose II And Law Enforcement

In 2018, 17-year-old honor roll student Antwon Rose II was fatally shot in the back by police officer Michael Rosfeld. The incident occurred in East Pittsburgh, Penn., and drew ire from various communities concerning the officer's use of the firearm. Now, the teen's mother Michelle Kenney has teamed with Meek Mill's DreamChasers label to promote a public service announcement (PSA) that calls for an end to police brutality.

"To make our communities better, we must show each other more love, care, generosity and empathy," Kenney said via statement. "I'm proud that Meek is using his platform to send that positive message and honor my son." Kenney also narrates the PSA where she elaborates on plans to achieve this goal.

For Mill, fostering methods of non-violent resolution between law enforcement and the communities that are heavily policed can help change views on both ends. "My hope is this PSA will inspire people to come together and create change in our communities," Mill said in a statement. "Our country needs more communication and understanding—not hate and division—so it's important that we collectively start the conversation and work to leave a lasting impact for future generations."

https://t.co/YZS78LKO9U

We are in this together.#EveryonesChild pic.twitter.com/AhXTdbnLPo

— DREAM CHASERS RECORDS (@DreamChasers) December 4, 2019

Since falling into the criminal justice system, Mill stepped into a new role to help others on both sides of the wall. In June 2019, the Philadelphia native was awarded New York University's Social Justice Award.

"When I was released from prison last year, I knew I had a responsibility to use my voice to speak up for the voiceless and fight for criminal justice reform," the 32-year-old said. "Change will take time, but me and my team at the REFORM Alliance are committed to making a real difference and fixing a broken justice system."

During a traffic stop, an unarmed Rose fled the vehicle, leading Rosfeld to open fire as the teen's back was facing him. Rose's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit after a jury found the officer not guilty. Both legal sides settled for $2 million which went to Rose's estate.

Continue Reading
SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Jay-Z performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City.
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Jay-Z's Discography Makes Its Way To Spotify

It's been 23 years since Jay-Z released his debut studio album, Reasonable Doubt, and with over two decades and running in the music business, the mogul has made strategic moves that keep his name at the top of GOAT lists. While his highly-decorated discography can be found on his streaming service TIDAL, or your go-to listening device if you've downloaded his music, his albums are no longer exclusive to his property.

On Dec. 4, which is also the Roc Nation leader's 50th birthday, Spotify tweeted that Jay-Z's albums are available for consumers' streaming pleasure. The message wished the father-of-three a happy birthday and welcomed him back to the streaming giant.

Happy birthday, Hov 🎁 Welcome back to Spotify.https://t.co/exr5QGgwCK pic.twitter.com/t7l4H5zn6E

— Spotify (@Spotify) December 4, 2019

According to Entertainment Weekly, the "Moonlight" rapper's albums were non-existent on Spotify two years ago after he wiped the service clean of his work. His biographical library on Spotify includes In My Lifetime Vol. 1, the collector's edition of The Blueprint, his 2001 Unplugged session with MTV, and Watch the Throne.

In 2015, Jay-Z stepped into the music streaming wars by acquiring the Swedish company TIDAL. Since that acquisition, the billionaire has been able to provide exclusive access for subscribers, refined sound quality, and negotiate beneficial deals with artists that allows them to make a significant profit off of their music.

"People are not respecting the music, and devaluing what it really means," Jay-Z said to Billboard at the time of TIDAL's launch. "People really feel like music is free, but will pay $6 for water. You can drink water free out of the tap and it's good water. But they're okay paying for it. It's just the mindset right now."

Continue Reading
questlove-GettyImages-1178476338-1575432125
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Blizzard Entertainment

Questlove To Direct 'Black Woodstock' Documentary On Legendary Harlem Music Festival

Questlove will make his directorial debut with an upcoming documentary about a legendary black music festival, Variety reports. Black Woodstock, chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which featured performances from Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight and The Pips, B.B. King, The Staples Singers, Sly and the Family Stone, Mahalia Jackson, Moms Mabley, and more.

The weekly summer music festival, aimed at promoting black unity and pride, was attended by over 300,000 people and went down every Sunday for two months in the summer of 1969. Members of the Black Panther Party provided security for the festival after the NYPD refused the job.

A concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Black Woodstock was held at Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park earlier this year. The documentary will include dozens of hours of never-before-seen footage shot 50 years ago by director Hal Tulchin, who died in 2017.

“I am truly excited to help bring the passion, the story and the music of the Harlem Cultural Festival to audiences around the world,” Questlove said in a statement. “The performances are extraordinary. I was stunned when I saw the lost footage for the first time. It’s incredible to look at 50 years of history that’s never been told, and I’m eager and humbled to tell that story.”

David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent will produce the film along with RadicalMedia, the company behind the Netflix documentary, What Happened, Miss Simone? Joshua L. Pearson, who edited the Simone documentary, has also signed on for Black Woodstock, as well as music supervisor Randall Poster. Executive producers include Beth Hubbard, Vulcan Productions, Concordia Studio, Play/Action Pictures.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

2h ago

Happy Birthday, Hov: Jay-Z's 50 Most Underrated Songs

Features

20h ago

SisQo Goes Down Memory Lane For 'Unleash the Dragon' Album Anniversary In New Interview

Music News

2d ago

Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words And Sounds Vol. 1' Tour