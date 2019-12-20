Starz's 'Power' Teases Final Episodes

Who do you think shot Ghost?

Power's series finale couldn't get here any sooner. As we inch closer to the premiere of the remaining episodes of Starz's hit series, a new teaser has surfaced.

Although the official trailer debuted last week, the NAACP Image Award-winning show is dropping another clip to bring on more conversations and conspiracies about who is guilty of shotting Ghost. In the 45-second teaser filled with mash-up clips, the usual characters are shown while newer faces (Oh, hey Geoffrey Owens and Cedric the Entertainer) make a cameo. A couple of shootout scenes can be seen involving Tommy and Dre, while Councilman Tate, Tasha, and Tariq cooly (or nervously) take it day by day.

Earlier this week, the show's official Twitter account announced that the network will be hosting special screenings in select cities with select cast members during the month of January 2020. Tickets will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. To see if there are any open seats in your city, visit gofobo.com/PowerStarz.

The Starz television series is set to return on Sunday, January 5 at 8 pm ET and pull the plug with its last episode on Sunday, February 9.

Watch the new teaser above and the latest trailer below.