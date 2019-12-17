Federal Judge Rules NYPD's Stop-and-Frisk Practice Violates Rights
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Teenage Girl Kidnapped In The Bronx While Walking Down The Street With Mother

December 17, 2019 - 11:10 am by VIBE Staff

The teenager was walking with her mother near East 156th Street on Eagle Avenue around 11:20 p.m. EST.

Local law enforcement authorities are looking for 16-year-old Karol Sanchez who was kidnapped on Monday night (Dec. 16) in the Bronx. According to ABC News, the teenager was walking with her mother near East 156th Street on Eagle Avenue around 11:20 p.m. EST when two men rushed out of a beige sedan car.

As Sanchez's mother attempted to fight off the men, the assailants forcefully pushed the teen into the vehicle before speeding off with two other men inside. The New York Police Department (NYPD) believes Sanchez may face "imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death." The NYPD believes the four men are all in their 20s.

On Tuesday morning (Dec. 17), an Amber Alert was issued. The teenager stands at 5'5" and weighs 150 pounds. Sanchez was also described wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jacket, black sneakers, and a white sweater. She has short black hair and brown eyes.

The police department's hotline for tips and leads is 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

In This Story:

Popular

Family, Friends Celebrate Juice WRLD During Private Funeral

From the Web

More on Vibe

'The Secret Life Of Pets 2' Australian Premiere - Arrivals
Kevin Hart attends the Australian premiere of 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' during the Sydney Film Festival on June 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.
James Gourley/Getty Images

Kevin Hart’s Netflix Documentary ‘Don’t F**k This Up’ To Premiere In December

Kevin Hart plans to put the ups and downs of his life and career on full display for his upcoming Netflix feature. The streaming giant released a 2-minute trailer for Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, a six-part documentary series that highlights the seen and unseen moments of the comedian’s life.

Throughout the trailer, Hart addresses his past homophobic comments that resurfaced when he was named host of the 2019 Oscars, cheating on wife Eniko Parrish, disagreements within his team, and striving to keep his empire on the up and up.

“When you come from where I’ve come from, you’re written off to a certain degree,” he said. “You’re not supposed to make it.” Recent footage of Hart’s travels to home videos featuring a younger version of himself and his mother are also packaged into the trailer. The program is set to premiere on Dec. 27.

Watch the sneak peek below.

Continue Reading
Rolling Loud Fueled by West Coast Cure Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1
DECEMBER 14: Chance the Rapper performs onstage during Rolling Loud Fueled by West Coast Cure Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for West Coast Cure

Chance The Rapper Nixes ‘The Big Tour’

After welcoming his second child with wife Kirsten Corley, Chance the Rapper decided to nix the dates of The Big Tour to spend time with his loved ones. Taking to Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 15), the Chicago native posted a lengthy statement to explain his decision and promised that in the New Year he will return to releasing new creative content.

“I know it sucks and it’s been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best,” he said. “I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.” The Grammy Award-winning artist continued to apologize to his supporters but spread a message of hope that 2020 will make up for the change in plans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert. Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Dec 15, 2019 at 12:00pm PST

In September, the couple welcomed their second daughter which inspired the “No Problem” rapper to temporarily postpone the tour. The trek was originally set to kick-off in mid-January to give Chance time to support his wife and kids.

“When Kensli was born, I went on tour two weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most,” he said. “At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again.”

The tour was in promotion of his debut studio album, The Big Day. The July project entered the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 and features 22 tracks. Some of the melodies honors his wife and family while hosting guest spots from Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, En Vogue, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Continue Reading
JUICE-WRLD-DEAD-AT-21
Rapper Juice Wrld attends Power105.1's Powerhouse 2018 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1

Family, Friends Celebrate Juice WRLD During Private Funeral

Nearly a week after his tragic and sudden death, family and close friends gathered near Chicago to celebrate the life of Juice WRLD. The 21-year-old recording artist was laid to rest during a private ceremony at the Holy Temple Cathedral Church of God in Harvey, Ill. on Friday (Dec. 13)

According to TMZ, attendees included numerous staff members and executive from Juice WRLD’s label home, Interscope Records. The funeral program featured a photo collage of the “Lucid Dreams” rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, and a touching dedication from his mother, Carmella Wallace.

“My dear son Jarad, God trusted me to raise you and I poured all I had into you as the Lord guided me. We were inseparable and even though you left home early, we were always in each other’s hearts and always had a special bond,” she wrote. “We were always overjoyed to see each other, and you still called me ‘mommy’ as you hugged and kiss me when you saw me. Your love was pure and innocent, and your heart was genuine. You truly cared about people and wanted to make the world a better place.”

“I am going to miss you dearly,” Wallace added in closing. “Rest in peace my dear one; mommy loves you.”

#JuiceWRLD Funeral Held Today In Chicago 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NlpB7Eg37W

— Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) December 13, 2019

Fans also held a memorial in his honor at Chicago’s Cloud Gate, also known as The Bean.

On Dec. 8, Juice WRLD suffered a seizure upon landing at Chicago Midway Airport via private plane. After receiving a tip about drugs and weapons being on the plane, federal authorities began searching passenger bags which allegedly prompted Juice WRLD to swallow multiple Percocets in an attempt to hide the pills from FBI agents.

His exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

3d ago

Spike Lee Pays Tribute To ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Danny Aiello

View Gallery

Features

3d ago

The 40 Best R&B Songs Of 2019

News

4d ago

50 Cent Blasts Oprah Winfrey Over Russell Simmons Documentary