Tekashi Six9ine's Kidnapper Claims Beef With Trippie Redd Was Staged By Management

They do anything for clout.

Just when we thought the antics around Tekashi Six9ine's case was over, more details have surfaced about his infamous beef with Trippie Redd.

According to Complex, Anthony "Harv" Ellison's attorneys are looking to get a new trial for their client since they claim there isn't enough evidence to support the argument that Harv engaged in criminal acts with the rapper. In October, Harv was convicted of kidnapping and robbing Tekashi over the summer as well as engaging in activities with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Tekashi's testimony against Harv helped build a vision that Harv took part in the attack against Trippie Red in November 2017. But Harv's attorneys Deveraux Cannick and Calvin Scholar claim Harv was going along with a fake beef Tekashi had with Trippie.

In their filing, Cannick and Scholar shared how Redd's manager helped set up the altercation between the rappers by sending their location to Tekashi. Harv was employed as security for Tekashi and came to the rapper's defense during the staged fight.

"During [the] trial, the government elicited testimony that Mr. Ellison was first hired as security after coming to the defense of Mr. Hernandez during a staged publicity "beef" between Hernandez and a rapper named Trippie Redd," their filing reads. "The evidence was more than sufficient to establish that the "beef" between Hernandez and Redd was a publicity stunt. The two rappers made songs about one another. Moreover, Redd’s own manager sent Redd’s location to Hernandez ostensibly so that there could be some type of staged confrontation... After coming to Hernandez’ defense at the staged publicity event, Mr. Ellison became Hernandez’ bodyguard and part of Hernandez’ entourage.

During the case, Tekashi stated how Harv and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack were members of Nine Trey. Prosecutors claim the men were two high-profile members of the gang who terrorized neighborhoods with gun violence. Mack allegedly sold drugs such as heroin, fentanyl, and ecstasy in Brooklyn. Both were accused of kidnapping Hernandez last year.

“I’m pleading with Harv,” Hernandez said. “I’m telling him, ‘Don’t shoot. I gave you everything. I put money in your pocket.’ I told him that I was tired of being extorted.” The robbery/kidnapping was filmed by Harv but also recorded by Hernadez's driver Jorge Rivera who was already a cooperating witness in the case.

Because their fight was reportedly staged, Harv's attorneys believe the case deserves a new trial.

Redd has remained mum on his past with Tekashi. Instead, the rapper is currently celebrating A Love Letter to You 4 reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album marks Redd's first No. 1 album four Top 10 project on the chart.