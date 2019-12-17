The Game Recalls How Michael Jackson Tried To Help End Beef With 50 Cent

December 17, 2019 - 3:26 pm by VIBE Staff

The artist even volunteered to have the two on a track with him.

The Game has plenty of tales to share from his storied career but the one about Michael Jackson playing mediator between him and 50 Cent has to be one of the best. In an interview with HipHopDX Tuesday (Dec. 16), the rapper shared how the King of Pop seemed to be very interested in the rappers resolving their now infamous beef.

The rapper has shared the story in the past thanks to "Better On The Other Side," his tribute to the late musician he released shortly after Jackson's passing in 2009. Game looked back on the moment he received a call from Jackson's team while on tour. The rapper says the call also came during the height of the beef where they absolutely hated each other.

“That was weird as f**k,” he said. “It’s like, this ain’t how I wanna meet Michael Jackson or talk to Michael Jackson." He was also confused about MJ's role in playing the middle man in the situation. “I kinda felt like Mike was on some lame s**t. Like, who sent you type s**t, but at the same time it was like, you know that voice Michael Jackson’s voice that you hear. Like, that n***a wasn’t talking like that. It was like, lowkey deep. You could still tell it was Michael Jackson but it was more like…it was like regular."

During the convo, MJ shared his enjoyment of the 2004 single, "How We Do" which was a hit across many Billboard charts like the Hot 100, Rap Airplay and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart. He also teased the idea of the three of them collaborating on a song.

"That’s where Mike lost me. In my head, I was just not open to doing that," he said. "I can’t remember how we ended the conversation or whatnot. I didn’t tell Mike ‘No,’ but it never came to fruition.”

Sadly, the song never happened but we still have Game's classic records.

Enjoy them below and the rest of the interview up top.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Obie Trice Releases Second Nick Cannon Diss Track, "Spanky Hayes 2"

From the Web

More on Vibe

Obie Trice Releases Second Nick Cannon Diss Track, "Spanky Hayes 2"

Nick Cannon and Eminem's lackluster beef has just as many players as the cast of Wild N' Out. Following up on his first diss, Obie Trice has entered the chat yet again with "Spanky Hayes 2" aimed at Cannon. Produced by Dubmuzik, the song takes more lethal jabs at the comedian/businessman/rapper with some personal digs toward his family.

"Beth Gardner gave your b***h a** birth/What's wrong with her?/Who put the worm in her?/Who bust sperm in her?/Beth shoulda murdered ya," Trice raps. "You a rich n***a, stay in your lane/Don't let this beef s**t interfere with your brain." The raps sting just a bit more when you're reminded of Nick's discography.

Following the release of his debut album in 2003, Cannon returned to music in July 2005 to release "Can I Live" featuring Anthony Hamilton. The song featured the story behind his mother's decision not abort her son. The pro-life track was adored by fans despite the rapper putting music aside to focus on his acting career.

Even if Obie didn't know about Nick's past, the lines are still pretty brutal. Later on the track, Obie explains why he's decided to step in for his longtime friend Eminem, dismissing the idea of a "massa" situation.

"This ain't about slave masters or nothing that's white and black/If you f**king over my family, I'm putting you all in caskets," Obie raps. "Fathom to f**k with Mathers?/Or sabotage the video he's shooting with Joey Crack."

The rapper released his first diss track last week as Eminem shared his own thoughts on Cannon's diss "Pray For Him" which featured members from Wild N' Out. 50 Cent also chimed in on the very messy situation by calling Cannon out on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:38pm PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@50Cent since Massa is incapacitated we cordially invite you to come to the show @mtvwildnout and get his smoke!! LOL

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on Dec 16, 2019 at 6:11am PST

While Obie has shown his loyalty to Em, the rapper actually parted aways with Shady Records some moons ago. In August, the rapper dropped his fifth album The Fifth in August and launched his own record label Black Market Entertainment.

Continue Reading
Andre_3000-1576604896 Andre_3000-1576604896
Musician Andre Benjamin attend The Museum of Modern Art's Party in the Garden at MOMA on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art

Andrè 3000 Explains Why He Isn't Motivated To Release More Music

Call it kismet or just plain coincidence but a recent interview with Andrè 3000 has once again answered our questions about the artist's musical journey. The musician paid a visit to Broken Record, a podcast powered by celebrated author Malcolm Gladwell and legendary producer Rick Rubin. In a conversation with Rubin, Mr. Andrè Benjamin explained his current relationship with music and why he isn't motivated to create another studio album.

"I haven't been making much music, man," he said. "My focus is not there. My confidence is not there. I tinker a lot. I'll just go to a piano and I'll set my iPhone down and just record what I'm doing, moving my fingers and whatever happens, but I haven't been motivated to do a serious project."

This doesn't mean he's completely done with creating. Reflecting on his early days in OutKast with Big Boi in the Dungeon Family, the artist shares how today's demand and critique of music have flawed his view of what new music could even look like in 2019 and beyond. Part of this may have to do with the 2018 release of “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)” and “Look Ma No Hands” and some stellar collaborations with Anderson .Paak and James Blake. While all adored (the former earning a Grammy nomination), the artist isn't for the instant critiquing that comes along with it.

"Any little thing I put out it's instantly attacked not in a good or bad way," he explained. "People nitpick it with fine-tooth combs and that's not a great place to create from. Like, 'Oh he said that word!' It's not the greatest space to create from. It makes you drawback."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZOOKS (@gvdzooks) on Dec 16, 2019 at 6:03pm PST

He also shared how fame has put a cog in his creative mindset given the very high expectations. In addition to the Grammys, the diamond album and his fast influence in music, Andrè is considered to be one of the most important artists in hip-hop history, a feat that leaves the pedestal ridiculously high.

"The problem with being an artist–a successful artist– is that you have to find a comfortable place to do that again," he said. "I liken it to a kid playing in their room with toys. You're [makes explosion sounds], you have this world going on. The moment you're mom opens the door and says, 'Andre' that world kind of stops. Once the attention is on that world, the world goes away. So you have to find a way to get back to that place to where you can build those worlds again and not have the eyes or the judging you know, and that's hard for me. Maybe I don't have the confidence I want or the space to experiment like I use to because the stuff that people love from back then, it was made [freely]. You didn't give a s**t, you didn't care and they didn't care. They didn't even like you. So it was like, 'Great, don't like what we're doing so we can keep doing what we're doing.'"

When it comes to today's music, Andrè shared his love for instrumental music by way of Phillip Glass and Steve Wright. "Sometimes I feel like a lot of lyrics just bombard you," he said. "I know that sounds crazy coming from a rap artist but sometimes the thoughts just take over. You want to be a part of it, but I like music where I can have my own thoughts to."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZOOKS (@gvdzooks) on Dec 13, 2019 at 6:40pm PST

His love for instrumental music has led him to think about doing music again on his own terms. "In my own self, I'm trying to figure out where do I sit," he said. "I don't even know what I am and maybe I'm nothing. Maybe I'm not supposed to be anything. Maybe my history is kinda handicapping, in a way, so I'm just trying to find out what makes me feel the best right now. And what makes me feel the best is when I just do these random instrumental things. They make me feel the most rebellious . . . I don't like to go with the flow, really. I don't know why but I just feel best when I don't, so I have to honor that."

Listen to the full interview below.

Continue Reading
Vibe-Best-Womxn-2019-1576082252
Nick Rice

25 Hip-Hop Singles By Bomb Womxn Of 2019

Nothing hits like a rapper talking their sh*t, especially if she happens to be a womxn. There's a confidence that oozes out from the speakers and into the spirits of a listener open to that addictive feminine energy. This year, we got to see this in a big way thanks to the crossover success of a batch of very different womxn in rap. There's the hot girl also known as Megan Thee Stallion who balances her college courses while grabbing up Billboard chart-topping hits; new mama Cardi B proves you can really have it all and make history at the same time (a la her solo rap Grammy win) and Lizzo, who constantly pushes what it means to be a "rapper" with her style of vibrant pop music.

In 2018, VIBE presented a year-end list dedicated to albums by womxn and this year continues that tradition of spotlighting some of our favorite womxn– who happen to rap. The term "female rapper" has become sour by the minute, with many artists in the game refusing to pair their gender to an artform seemingly jumpstarted by a black womxn. “I don’t want to even be a female rapper,” CHIKA told Teen Vogue recently. “I’m a rapper. So for someone to have a qualifier like that and throw it out there so publicly — it feels really backhanded. I don’t like [it].” She isn't the only one. As hip-hop continues to dominate pop culture, the womxn in the genre are demanding respect for the craft. Here's a list comprised of some of our favorite songs that hit the charts or slipped under the radar.

Enjoy.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

4d ago

Spike Lee Pays Tribute To ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Danny Aiello

View Gallery

Features

4d ago

The 40 Best R&B Songs Of 2019

News

5d ago

50 Cent Blasts Oprah Winfrey Over Russell Simmons Documentary