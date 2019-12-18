‘The Game’ Will Reportedly Be Rebooted Into Hourlong Series
The Game has scored a reboot. The Maya Brok-Akil created sitcom, centered around NFL players and their personal lives, will return to the CW network in an hourlong follow-up series, Deadline reports.
The new show will be set in Baltimore, instead of San Diego like the previous incarnation. The premise surrounds The Game’s old crew of football players who are now nearing retirement and mentoring a new crop of rookies as they navigate the game of football and the potential hazards of being a professional athlete.
Its unclear which, if any, of the original cast will return. Led by Tia Mowry and Pooch Hall, The Game, debuted on the CW in 2006 before being cancelled in 2011. BET revived the series, although it was axed in 2015. The Game initially launched as a spinoff of Akil's hit sitcom, Girlfriends. The original ensemble cast included Hosea Chancez, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Coby Bell, and Brittany Daniel. Lauren London, Jay Ellis and Brandy joined the cast when it aired on BET.
Akil will executive produce the series revival along with her husband and business partner, Salim Akil. Devon Gregory, creator of American Soul and previous writer on Akil’s Being Mary Jane series, will also serve as showrunner of The Game. Kelsey Grammar, whose Gramnet Productions imprint released The Game, will also return as executive producer of the reboot.