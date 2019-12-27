travis-scott-jackboys--1577424334
Taylor Hill

Travis Scott Delivers Cactus Jack Records Compilation Album 'JackBoys'

December 27, 2019 - 12:50 am by Darryl Robertson

Travis Scott Delivers Cactus Jack Records Compilation Album 'JackBoys'

Travis Scott's latest single "Highest in the Room" has been getting heavy rotation since it's release back in October, even showing up on Jay-Z's Tidal playlist.

Today (Dec. 27), the Harris County native, and his squad of rappers--Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and DJ Chase B--released the debut compilation titled, JackBoys.

The 7-song project arrived just weeks after the "Highest in the Room" rapper announced the album during an interview with  Zane Lowe: "I'm gearing up for something special. All I can say is JackBoys on the way," the Houston rapper said.

JackBoys is the first album from Travis Scott's Cactus Jack label. The album, capping out at just over 21 minutes, features additional guest appearances from Young Thug, Offset, Quavo and Pop Smoke.

It's been over a year TS released his Grammy-nominated project,  ASTROWORLD, which was led by the singles "Sicko Mode" featuring Drake, and "Butterfly Effect."

Stream JackBoys below or over at TIDAL or Apple Music.

