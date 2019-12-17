Whoopi Goldberg And Megan McCain Compare Their Disagreements To Family Members On 'The View'

December 17, 2019 - 5:22 pm by Desire Thompson

"The bottom line is yeah, it’s going to happen and it’s probably going to happen again,” Goldberg said Tuesday.

For weeks, it seemed like Whoopi Goldberg and Megan McCain would never see eye to eye on the set of The View. Tensions arose on set Monday (Dec. 16) when Goldberg told McCain to stop talking after she repeatedly talked over other co-hosts. The incident was widely reported and highlighted on social media, leaving both co-hosts of the longrunning show to address the tension.

“Things get heated on this show,” Goldberg explained before things kicked off on Tuesday's (Dec. 17) episode. “If you watch this show, you know this has happened over the years. We’re really passionate. This is our jobs. We come in, we talk to each other, sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be. That’s just the way it is. But you’re going to be dealing with the same thing when you sit around your table with your family and you don’t agree, or somebody says something and goes off the rails. This is part of what we do.”

As other hosts like Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Abby Hunstman remained mum, McCain defended their methods of debate while slamming those who have used sexist language to cover their show. “I love you very much. I’ve loved you for a long time,” McCain told Goldberg. “You were good friends with my dad. We fight like we’re family. It’s all good. We’re not tearing the set apart. Calm down, all of you, okay? It’s all good… I think it is a lens into what’s happening politically in the country. America’s at very heated levels right now and I don’t love it. But it is representative of what’s going on and it is raw and real. We are all passionate women. I am hyper, hyper-conservative, everybody else at the table is not. Sometimes we’re going to clash heads.”

“This is not an indication that women can’t sit around and talk," Goldberg said while comparing their back and forths to those of family members. "This is not an indication that we don’t know how to deal with each other on camera. This is happening in real-time. Stuff happens on this show in real-time and everybody wherever you sit in all of this, don’t assume that we’re over here with little butcher knives under the table. This is our gig and sometimes it goes off the rails and it does. Everybody just calm down. It’s a TV show.”

In the end, this doesn't mean the two won't clash again. “It’s 20 years of this,” Goldberg adds. “We’re having conversations you can’t have, you’re scared of having or whatever it is. But the bottom line is yeah, it’s going to happen and it’s probably going to happen again.”

See what built up to their blow-up below.

