Kobe Bryant Honored At 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
An image of the late Kobe Bryant is projected onto a screen while host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men perform during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Honor Kobe Bryant, Sing "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday" At Grammys 2020

January 26, 2020 - 10:32 pm by Christine Imarenezor

"We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this."

Just hours after the world was hit with the news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter's untimely death, the Recording Academy decided to add a tribute to the award show's program. As the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards started in Los Angeles' Staples Center, the night's host, Alicia Keys, made her way to the stage and addressed the audience and viewers.

"Here we are, together on music’s biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best," she began her opening statement. "But to be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. Because earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

After the audience erupted in applause, Keys continued: "Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit. They're in our hearts, they're in our prayers, they're in this building, and I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you. Hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families.

"We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this. Never, never, never, never, never, never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit [of] how we feel right now."

Keys began singing a short a capella rendition of "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday" with Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. Watch their performance below.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
The late Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant are projected onto a screen while YG, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, and Roddy Ricch perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nipsey Hussle Honored By DJ Khaled, John Legend And More At 2020 Grammys

Hours after Nipsey Hussle was posthumously awarded with his first Grammy, the awards ceremony honored him with a heartfelt performance by an all-star roster of John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Rich, Kirk Franklin and YG.

Meek Mill began the performance with an emotive, unreleased verse that served as a letter to Nipsey, with Roddy Ricch singing a chorus. [Update: The song, "Letter To Nipsey," was released to streaming services later that night.] That led into a rousing performance of "Higher," the song that appeared on DJ Khaled's album Father of Asahd.  John Legend played the piano and sang the chorus while backed by a choir, which was directed by an energetic, adlibbing Kirk Franklin, as a video of Nipsey rapping played on a big screen. YG joined the stage in a red suit, speaking to the gang unity between Crips and Bloods that Nipsey endorsed with his music and his life. The performance ended with an image of Los Angeles legends Nipsey Hussle and and the recently deceased Kobe Bryant, with Khaled paying tribute to them both.

Nipsey Hussle's debut studio album, Victory Lap (2018) came after an epic mixtape  earned him a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. He died on March 31, 2019, after being gunned down on in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. The music and business worlds reeled from his loss, with his rap career on the upswing and his work as a businessman and community leader inspiring many.

Before Sunday's (Jan. 26) ceremony, Nipsey Hussle was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for "Racks In The Middle," the last single that he released in his lifetime. The song features a guest appearance by Roddy Ricch, and is produced by Hit-Boy.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
US singer-songwriter Steven Tyler (L) and guitarist Joe Perry (R) of Aerosmith and Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC perform during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
ROBYN BECK/AFP

Run-DMC Joins Aerosmith To Perform "Walk This Way" At Grammys 2020

With the accomplished rock band Aerosmith earning kudos from The Recording Academy this month at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala, it's only right that they called on Run-DMC to perform one of the biggest songs of both their respective careers.

After an introduction by Common, Aerosmith began their performance with “Living On The Edge.” Afterward, Run-DMC kicked through a stage wall, and both groups teamed up to perform "Walk This Way," their 1986 hit that helped push rap into the mainstream and peaked at no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Jam Master Jay's son manned the turntables in the absence of his late father.

Watch the performance below.

Usher Performs At 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Usher performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Usher Delivers Prince Tribute With Sheila E. And FKA Twigs At Grammys 2020

Prince is universally regarded as one of the most important musicians of all time, known for his genre-pushing creations and for advocating for the rights of all artists. The Recording Academy chose to honor his legacy with a tribute at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a performance by Usher, Sheila E., and FKA Twigs.

The performance began after a heartfelt introduction by Alicia Keys, who thanked him for allowing him to sample his song "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore" for her own hit in 2001. Usher was then revealed on the stage, performing Prince's hit "Little Red Corvette" in a shimmery tux. He would go onto perform "When Doves Cry" and "Kiss," with FKA Twigs dancing alongside him, and frequent Prince collaborator Sheila E joining the two on the drums.

Before his death in April 2016, Prince won seven Grammy Awards from his music career, for his album Purple Rain and songs like "Musicology" and "Future Baby Mama," along with the Grammy President's Merit Award in 1985.

