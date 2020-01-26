The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Hours after Nipsey Hussle was posthumously awarded with his first Grammy, the awards ceremony honored him with a heartfelt performance by an all-star roster of John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Rich, Kirk Franklin and YG.
Meek Mill began the performance with an emotive, unreleased verse that served as a letter to Nipsey, with Roddy Ricch singing a chorus. [Update: The song, "Letter To Nipsey," was released to streaming services later that night.] That led into a rousing performance of "Higher," the song that appeared on DJ Khaled's album Father of Asahd. John Legend played the piano and sang the chorus while backed by a choir, which was directed by an energetic, adlibbing Kirk Franklin, as a video of Nipsey rapping played on a big screen. YG joined the stage in a red suit, speaking to the gang unity between Crips and Bloods that Nipsey endorsed with his music and his life. The performance ended with an image of Los Angeles legends Nipsey Hussle and and the recently deceased Kobe Bryant, with Khaled paying tribute to them both.
Nipsey Hussle's debut studio album, Victory Lap (2018) came after an epic mixtape earned him a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. He died on March 31, 2019, after being gunned down on in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. The music and business worlds reeled from his loss, with his rap career on the upswing and his work as a businessman and community leader inspiring many.
Before Sunday's (Jan. 26) ceremony, Nipsey Hussle was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for "Racks In The Middle," the last single that he released in his lifetime. The song features a guest appearance by Roddy Ricch, and is produced by Hit-Boy.
With the accomplished rock band Aerosmith earning kudos from The Recording Academy this month at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala, it's only right that they called on Run-DMC to perform one of the biggest songs of both their respective careers.
After an introduction by Common, Aerosmith began their performance with “Living On The Edge.” Afterward, Run-DMC kicked through a stage wall, and both groups teamed up to perform "Walk This Way," their 1986 hit that helped push rap into the mainstream and peaked at no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Jam Master Jay's son manned the turntables in the absence of his late father.
Prince is universally regarded as one of the most important musicians of all time, known for his genre-pushing creations and for advocating for the rights of all artists. The Recording Academy chose to honor his legacy with a tribute at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a performance by Usher, Sheila E., and FKA Twigs.
The performance began after a heartfelt introduction by Alicia Keys, who thanked him for allowing him to sample his song "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore" for her own hit in 2001. Usher was then revealed on the stage, performing Prince's hit "Little Red Corvette" in a shimmery tux. He would go onto perform "When Doves Cry" and "Kiss," with FKA Twigs dancing alongside him, and frequent Prince collaborator Sheila E joining the two on the drums.
Before his death in April 2016, Prince won seven Grammy Awards from his music career, for his album Purple Rain and songs like "Musicology" and "Future Baby Mama," along with the Grammy President's Merit Award in 1985.