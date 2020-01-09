FX Premiere Of "Atlanta"
Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' Will Reportedly Return To FX In 2021

January 9, 2020 - 8:43 pm by VIBE Staff

Seasons 3 and 4 are scheduled to debut in the same year. 

Fans of Donald Glover's Atlanta will be waiting another year for a new episode. Season 3 of the series is slated to return to FX in 2021, the cable network announced at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday (Jan. 9).

According to Variety, FX chairman John Langraf revealed that seasons 3 and 4 will be comprised of 18 episodes, the first group of which will air in January 2021. Season 4, will consist of the remaining eight episodes.

Atlanta’s upcoming season will reportedly mark the beginning of a “new chapter” for the Emmy-winning show which premiered in 2016. Some of the filming for the new season will take place in Atlanta, but much of the series will shoot outside of the U.S.

No official decision has been announced about a potential fifth season of Atlanta but Landgraf reportedly said, “As long as Donald wants to make more ‘Atlanta,’ I’m down for that. But it’s his choice.”

The filming delay is due to Glover’s busy schedule. Aside from being the writer, star and creator of Atlanta, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and voice Simba in The Lion King. Glover also headlined Coachella last year as his musical alter-ego, Childish Gambino. The rest of Atlanta’s cast, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz have been busy shooting other projects as well.

faith-evans-GettyImages-1096831472-1578464349
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Faith Evans Blasts Lifetime For Documentary Chronicling Marriage To Notorious B.I.G.

Faith Evans is regretting her decision to appear in a forthcoming episode of the Lifetime docuseries Hopelessly in Love. Evans speaks about her marriage to Notorious B.I.G. in the unscripted series, which tackles three infamous celebrity relationships.

Evans believes that the doc “sensationalized” her love story by using edited footage to open old wounds, and rehash old beef. She claims to have been was misled about the premise of the series. “I feel upset that I’m attached to it,” Evans told the New York Post. “I was told that it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It wasn’t pitched to me as a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place.

“I am beyond that and have no need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, soil the legacy of Christopher Wallace a .k.a the Notorious B.I.G.”

The episode is touted as the “most controversial love story in hip-hop history,” and touches on everything from infidelity, to the Biggie and Tupac rivalry.

“The Tupac stuff, the different women — how many times are people going to talk about that? It was supposed to be a love story, and it turns into cheating and [Lil’] Kim. We’ve come so far past that. [Lifetime’s] all about drama.”

Evans noted that Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, is also “pissed” about the doc. "Everyone was blindsided. She has worked very hard for his legacy to be acknowledged in a more positive light. He’s nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This [doc] is taking steps backward.”

Needless to says, the R&B singer won’t be promoting the show on social media. “It’s about my morals,” said Evans. “I would never do business I’m not proud of at this point in my career. I’m not happy.”

The episode airs on Friday, Jan. 10 at 9p.m. EST/PST.

Tyler Perry's Netflix Original Thriller 'A Fall From Grace' Debuts New Trailer

Now that the Madea franchise has ended and his very own state-of-the-art production facility has opened, Tyler Perry is trying his hand at another thriller movie with his upcoming Netflix film, A Fall From Grace.

Starring some of black Hollywood's strongest lead actress like Phylicia Rashad and Cicely Tyson, A Fall From Grace follows a newly divorced woman named Grace (Crystal Fox) who finds refreshing love in a young man named Shannon (Mehcad Brooks) who turns out to be full of deceit, secrets, and lies. After she realizes his fraudulent actions which caused the loss of her job, things take a turn for the violent.

After being arrested for killing her new husband and awaiting for her upcoming trial, her lawyer (Bresha Webb) digs deep to find out the truth behind her husband's alleged death and find a way to prove her innocence. "When you wake up, you don't know that today will be the day to change your life," says a disheveled and hand-cuffed Grace in the new montage of scenes.

The Netflix original film directed by, written by, executive produced by and starring Tyler Perry is set to debut on the streaming platform on Friday, January 17.  See the full trailer above.

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing
Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

'Surviving R. Kelly, Part II' Episode 5 Recap: What Will Happen To Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage?

Readers note: This recap may be triggering to those who have experienced sexual assault.

According to #MuteRKelly co-founder Oronike Odeleye, the movement launched in 2017 was born out of the Savages' work to save their daughter Joycelyn from the R&B singer’s control.

“Just seeing their anguish and their pain really inspired me to act,” Odeleye said in the final installment of Surviving R. Kelly Part II.

Thank you to all the survivors and family members who have bravely come forward to tell their stories. And to those who have not been able to speak their truth, we support you too. Sending love and healing thoughts to every sexual abuse survivor. #MuteRKelly #SurvivingRKelly

— MuteRKelly-Official (@OffMuteRKelly) January 5, 2020

Last night’s episode covered the Savages' and Clarys’ additional attempts to make contact with their daughters since the first documentary aired. Viewers also heard heartbreaking stories from the women’s siblings.

Shortly after Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary’s Gayle King interview in March 2019, R. Kelly’s public relations team contacted the Savages and set up a call between Joycelyn and her family. When she got on the line, Joycelyn was immediately defensive. “I have told you guys a million times that I’m okay where I am and that I’m happy,” she said.

Jonjelyn Savage had her youngest daughter Jori speak to Joy as a tactic to break through to her because survivor Jerhonda Pace told them that Kelly hadn’t trained them to speak against children. Joycelyn broke away from her script and told her sister she loved her. But the call ended abruptly without her saying much else. Her mother likened the interaction to a prison call.

The follow-up documentary also dived deeper into the specific tactics Kelly used to lure Joycelyn Savage. After meeting her at a show, Kelly promised her he was going to help sign Savage to Sony Records. Songwriter Antonio Booze who was working with Joycelyn at the time was with her when she first contacted Kelly on the phone. Kelly was promising to fly her out. Joycelyn wanted to bring a friend, but none were available. She then mentioned bringing Booze with her.

“She told me that he was saying something like…‘I feel uncomfortable because he’s a songwriter and I feel uncomfortable with him being in the room considering that we both do the same thing,’” he said.

Joycelyn went alone to Oklahoma and when she came back she shared with Booze that R. Kelly had coerced her into having sex with him.

He said that she continued to see Kelly without her parents knowing. After her father found out that she had sex with Kelly, he told her that she needed to focus on school and to stop doing music. Joycelyn eventually moved out of her dorm and stopped contacting her family.

On July 11, 2019, the Savages went to Trump Tower in Chicago to get a glimpse of their daughter, Joycelyn. Her younger sister Jailyn called the police to do a wellness check. But Joy, as her family calls her, wasn’t at the Trump Tower.

Like the Savages, Azriel Clary’s family have made their own attempts to reach Azriel Clary. Her bother Armani Clary and his mother Alice Clary went to the R. Kelly concert in Tampa, Florida, in November 2018. While there, they spotted Azriel on stage. Armani said his mother made her way to the stage as other women in the crowd got invited up. She attempted to grab Azriel but their plan was blocked by R. Kelly’s security guards who grabbed and put her mother in a headlock.

“Security put us right in the hands of the police officers who then put handcuffs on all of us,” Armani said.

Angelo Clary and Alice Clary’s 25-year marriage has also crumbled and Armani doesn’t believe the family can truly come together until Azriel is safe again.

The families hope Kelly goes away so that these reunions will happen soon. On July 11, 2019, a federal grand jury indicted R. Kelly on 13 counts including child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice. His trial dates are set for April in Chicago, and May in Chicago. As the documentary comes to a close, cultural critics said the breadth and depth of this case should be a cautionary tale about what happens when we choose to protect male celebrities over women’s safety.

Kimberly M. Foxx, Cook County State Attorney, said everyone has to do their part to remove shame from reporting sexual assault. Sexual abuse and sexual assault are still one of the most underreported crimes for that reason, she said.

“The biggest evidence is not a forensic kit,” said Foxx. “It’s your memory. It’s your willingness to put yourself out there and talk about the most traumatic thing that’s happened to you.”

Foxx continued to say that the process for a survivor reporting an incident starts before you get to the prosecutor or enter the courtroom and it begins when you need to tell a parent, police officer, nurse, doctor or a social worker.

“So I think our system has not been operating in a compassionate way that welcomes those who have these experiences to come without the fear of being retraumatized,” she concluded.

