Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases
Supporters of singer R. Kelly, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, leave after the singer's arraignment at the Dirksen Federal Building on July 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Azriel Clary Contemplates Working With Feds In R. Kelly Case After Fight With Joycelyn Savage

January 10, 2020 - 3:12 pm by VIBE Staff

In addition to returning home, the 22-year-old's mother said her daughter can now heal after her ordeal with R. Kelly.

The case against R. Kelly has continued to grow new legs as Azriel Clary has contemplated working with authorities following her fight with former girlfriend Joycelyn Savage.

This week, the 22-year-old returned home after getting into a physical altercation with the 24-year-old at Kelly's residence at the Trump Towers in Chicago. The fight (or screams) were heard on Clary's Instagram Live Wednesday (Jan. 8). After returning home and pressing charges against Savage, Clary is now interested in working with the federal agents in the assault case against R. Kelly. Sources tell TMZ "she now wants to help law enforcement with its investigation into Kelly, but she has a huge hang-up—she's terrified because she's lied to federal agents several times in the past." Clary also signed an NDA during her relationship with Kelly.

During her fight with Savage on Instagram Live, the aspiring singer says multiple times the two engaged in sexual activity when she was a minor, an allegation she denied in their joint interview with Gayle King and with the feds. Elsewhere in her Live, she admitted Kelly convinced her and Savage to lie to King during their interview. He also prohibited them from watching the Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. KellyShe reportedly saw the documentary after leaving Kelly's residence.

Despite the rumors, federal agents are not involved in the situation between Savage and Clary. Savage was formally charged with misdemeanor battery and made bond. She is expected to return to court in a few weeks. Savage was also briefly reunited with her family this week.

Clary's mother Alice Clary spoke with PEOPLE about the welfare of her daughter and urged the public to see her as a victim, not a willing participant in Kelly's alleged behavior. “Everybody has something to say, she was 17 when she left. Now she’s 22, but guess what? She’s had problems for the last few years,” she said. “She may have done things as far as being grown physically as a young woman, but mentally no. She still has the mental capacity of a 17-year-old because he kept her stagnated for years and didn’t let her be with her family.”

“The battle is won because she’s still here, she’s still alive, she’s still breathing and though she lost a few years of her life, she’s still here to tell her story,” she added. “Because I chose not to keep her secluded in her life, she’s here now and we’re able to say the victory is won because she finally came to her senses and she’s back home with her family.” Now that her daughter is home, Alice Clary is focused on helping her daughter move on from her ordeal with Kelly.

As the families continue to help their children, the public has weaved their own theories into why Clary decided to leave Kelly's grip. Bloggers like Tasha K, who have reported on Kelly's predatory behavior, reported Wednesday (Jan. 8) a possible reason for Clary and Savage's fight. Clary allegedly arrived at the condo with a man, a rule-breaker in the condo. When Savage approached her about breaking the rules, the two got into a scuffle as Kelly's helper named Kimberly watched.

Lifetime followed up their acclaimed documentary with Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning earlier this month with follow up interviews with his victims and notably, Dominque Gardner who was rescued by her mother in the first doc.

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 1
Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' To Be Released Next Week

Mac Miller's family has announced the release date of Circles, the artist's first posthumous album. On Wednesday (Jan 8),  Miller's family shared the message on Instagram, noting how Circles was meant to be a companion album to Miller's acclaimed album, Swimming.

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path," their statement reads. "We simply know that it was important to Malcom for the world to hear it. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcom was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen.”

Miller's family also mentioned Jon Brion's role in completing the album which was in the making long before Miller's death in the fall of 2018. "After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm," his parents said. "We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work."

Billboard notes how much fans adored Swimming. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and following his death, it returned to the top 10 at No. 6. The project, which featured standouts like "Hurt Feelings," "Self Care" and "2009" earned him a Best Rap Album nomination at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Read the full message and fan reactions below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:00am PST

new Mac Miller album approved by his family since it’s connected to his Swimming album drops.. this month. no words just tears man, happy tears

— julian (@Jupatter_) January 8, 2020

“Are you gonna cry when you listen to Mac’s new album next week?” #Circles #MacMiller pic.twitter.com/rsL569o6j8

— Seth Toland (@sethtoland17) January 8, 2020

we are blasting mac miller all day today periodt pic.twitter.com/0AMrFpFSfh

— chelsea rangel (@chelseaxrangel) January 8, 2020

jon brion producing a whole mac miller album... my heart can't handle it

— steven j. horowitz (@speriod) January 8, 2020

I spent a lot of time thinking about 'Circles' these past few months, and I have come away with it being my personal favorite Mac album. At the least, top three. https://t.co/Zb6wvEd7m4

— Donna-Claire (@DonnaCWrites) January 8, 2020

https://twitter.com/stifledd/status/1214943004382892036

Jennifer-Lopez-Samantha-Barbash-Hustlers-Lawsuit-1578439019 Jennifer-Lopez-Samantha-Barbash-Hustlers-Lawsuit-1578439019
Getty Images/YouTube

'Hustlers' Inspiration Sues Jennifer Lopez's Production Company For $40 Million

Samantha Barbash has filed a federal lawsuit against Jennifer Lopez's production company and others apart of the megahit Hustlers, with claims that her likeness was exploited in the film.

According to PEOPLE, Barbash's suit includes Lopez's production company Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC. Lawyer Bruno V. Gioffre Jr. claims filmmakers tried to “obtain a consent and waiver from Ms. Barbash for the production of the film and their ultimate portrayal” of her and failed after Barbash refused to sign over her life rights. The film was still made as it was based on a 2015 New York Magazine article titled, “The Hustlers at Scores,” about Barbash and several co-workers who drugged wealthy clients for their money.

Released in 2018, critics and fans fawned over Lopez's strong performance but Barbash shared in several interviews she wasn't impressed. She is now seeking $20 million in compensatory damages and $20 million in punitive damages. Barbash and her lawyer pointed towards specific scenes in the film that weren't accurate like Lopez’s character “using and manufacturing illegal substances in her home where she lived with her child.”

“I’m a businesswoman. J. Lo doesn’t work for free. Why would I? At the end of the day, I have bags that are worth more than what they wanted to pay me," Barbash told TMZ in September 2018. "She had my birthmark that I have. I used to have a piercing on the top of my lip. She had it on the bottom. She had a tattoo on her finger. I had it on my wrist. But her mannerisms? No. I am nothing like that in person.”

Hustlers proved to be a hit at the box office, grossing over $33 million in its opening weekend. Lopez has also received critical praise for her performance and earned a Golden Globe nomination.

A$AP Rocky Shares How Meek Mill Supported Him During Sweden Ordeal And Clarifies Previous Black Lives Matter Comments

A$AP Rocky has provided clarity towards his previous comments on the Black Lives Matter movement and shared how Meek Mill played an important role in easing his frustrations over his arrest in Sweden.

In a recent interview with Kerwin Frost, the Harlem native recalled his decision not to speak about racial tensions in the United States during the police-related deaths of unarmed black teens like Jordan Davis, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. Rocky now says he chose not to speak about it because he wasn't knowledgeable about the matters unlike peers like J. Cole, who protested alongside residents in Ferguson.

"In those old interviews, I used to say 'I think it's inappropriate for me to rap about things I didn't help with,'" he said. "I felt like when it came to Ferguson, J. Cole went down there and he actually was on the news and he helped. I felt like he deserved to rap about it. So when someone [asks] me that in 2015 I'm like: 'I just feel, personally, if I'm in SoHo or I'm here I can't even talk on that'... That's appropriating. ... It's not sincere. It's pretentious." Rocky's comments about BLM resurfaced during his time behind bars in Sweden with some critics choosing not to support the rapper because of it. Rocky shared how people were "trying to stir up some weird shit" while he was unable to defend himself.

But someone who remained in his corner was Meek Mill, who tried to help him see the bigger picture.

"I think what happened was real unfortunate. Wrong place, wrong time type s**t," he said about his arrest in Sweden. The rapper and members of his entourage were detained in Stockholm for his alleged role in a street brawl with young fans. While footage showed the fans following Rocky and his crew, the rapper was found guilty of assault with time served. "I was talking to Meek, I was talking to a few people and they were like 'It goes to show you that even with money that s**t can happen to you.'" he said. "That experience just had me in jail thinking like 'Was I wrong? Damn, maybe I am wrong. Damn, maybe it is my fault.' You be in solitary confinement for so long."

Meek Mill spoke on behalf of Rocky several times during his detainment, calling for his release. “I went to prison for a fight in America the same way that A$AP Rocky did,” Mill told Rolling Stone in July 2018. "I was in the airport, someone swung on a crew member and we defended ourselves. When it was time to go to court, the judge revoked my probation and gave me two to four years [in prison]. It’s all based on the same thing: not being treated fairly. Being a rapper is just a little bit harder because we have a certain type of title.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky shared how he met the late A$AP Yams, his fallout with SpaceGhostPurpp and his journey in fashion.

Read our review of Rocky's hometown performance at Rolling Loud's New York show here.

