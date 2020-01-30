The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Nearly a week after Diddy gave an acceptance speech at Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY Gala, where he discussed artists, specifically black artists, standing firm in their power, one of his former Bad Boy Records artists plans to speak truth to the media mogul's statements. On Friday (Jan. 31), Mase took to Instagram to reveal that he's trying to obtain his publishing from the "Mo Money Mo Problems" collaborator.
"Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Bad Boy label," he said. "For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn't after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don't want to comply w/ horrendous business model." Mase previously performed at the gala.
The Harlem native then shared that he attempted to offer $2 million for his publishing but Diddy reportedly told him to match another person's offer. "To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn't free," he continued. "So I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing (as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 years old. Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GIY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back."
In 1997, Mase released his debut album, Harlem World, which was executive produced by Diddy. He went on to release Double Up, and Welcome Back, both under the Bad Boy's masthead. Each album became a bestseller, obtaining platinum and gold plaques.
Read his full statement below.
With hopes of walking across the stage at his high school graduation, DeAndre Arnold was met with a roadblock that attempted to alter a tradition within his family. According to the Chicago Tribune, the 18-year-old was told to cut his locs in order to attend his graduation ceremony or face suspension.
The Mount Belvieu, Texas school claims its handbook mandates a male student's hair must not reach past the "the top of a T-shirt collar or be gathered or worn in a style that would allow the hair to extend below the top of a T-shirt collar, below the eyebrows, or below the ear lobes when let down.”
Arnold decided not to return to the school because he would face in-school suspension for not adhering to the handbook and switched schools. He's been growing his hair since the seventh grade. In a statement given to CNN, Superintendent Greg Pool said this has always been the school's policy and not something the institution created to single out a student. "People want to call us racist, but we're following the rules, the law of the land," he said. "We're certainly not making this up."
After the news went viral, talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres and Grammy Award-winning singer Alicia Keys awarded Arnold with a $20,000 donation toward his college tuition. "I know that the school needs to do the right thing," Keys said. "Me and Ellen, we called our friends at Shutterfly because we know that you're a special person and you're destined for already such greatness. We wanted to support that greatness, and invest in that greatness, and we wanted to present you a check for $20,000."
The news also made it to the view of filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry, who created the Oscar-nominated animated film Hair Love. In tandem with star couple, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Arnold and his mother will receive the all-star treatment and attend the Oscars on Sunday (Feb. 9).
Since Deandre Arnold’s school didnt want to let him walk at his graduation because of his hair we figured that he should walk with us on the red carpet at the #Oscars as our special guest. Thank you @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade & @Dove for their help. pic.twitter.com/RD8cv0iL8G
[email protected] & @DwyaneWade are flying Deandre & his family out to LA for the Oscars and taking care of their loding/car service & our partners at @Dove are giving Deandre & his mom the red carpet treatment by taking care of their tickets, wardrobe & glam for the big night. pic.twitter.com/WSEB8lYauN
This is the full video we sent Deandre @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade @Dove pic.twitter.com/kcW288b6JY
LeBron James paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a new tattoo. James was spotted with what appears to be a black mamba snake inked on his left thigh before he started basketball practice on Thursday (Jan. 30).
As the Lakers continue grieving Bryant’s death, coach Frank Vogel took the players for a light workout outside of the team’s training facility in El Segundo, Calif. “One of the luxuries of living in Los Angeles,” Vogel said according to ESPN. “It’s a beautiful day out. There’s always therapeutic benefits to sunshine and being outside in the fresh air.”
Lakers Football workout before practice.. Lebron looks NFL ready 🔥 Lakers team ran routes and completed agility training on the Football field as apart of offload work and team bonding. @TroyDaniels30 @AntDavis23 @KingJames @rajonrondo @kylekuzma @QCook323 pic.twitter.com/o90M0ptENC
Looks like LeBron James is getting a Kobe tattoo🐍 pic.twitter.com/eKI0CtAne9
James’ tattoo was visible as the team ran routes and before Thursday’s practice, and he’s not the only one on the team to get inked up in Bryant’s honor. Lakers player Anthony Davis got a Bryant-inspired tattoo on his right thigh. Vanessa Aurelia, a tattoo artist based in Riverside, Calif., posted a video of James and Davis’ tattoos on her Instagram stories.
Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and two of her teammates, died in a helicopter crash last week.
In light of the tragedy, the Lakers canceled a game earlier in the week but will return to the court on Friday (Jan. 31) where the team is expected to honor Bryant and the eight other crash victims.