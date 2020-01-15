Cardi B Says She's Thinking About Becoming A Politician

The 27-year-old rapper wants to “shake the table.”

Cardi B’s next career move could be politically motivated. The Grammy-winning rapper pondered the idea of going back to school and potentially joining Congress in a series of tweets over the weekend.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with [Government],” Cardi tweeted on Sunday (Jan. 12). “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deada** have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

The political posts triggered a bunch of trolling responses from Trump supporters, but Cardi says she’s open to hearing opinions from different sides of the political spectrum, within reason.

“Every time I post anything political I get [attacked] all type of crazy. If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK ( unless you racist) we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion.”

Meanwhile, Cardi already has an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders. The 77-year-old presidential hopeful threw his support behind the Bronx native telling TMZ, “Cardi is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Sanders tapped Cardi for a campaign video last summer addressing issues such as student loan debt, minimum wage, and climate changes.