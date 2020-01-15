The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Seeing a television show with a predominantly black cast may not cause much of an uproar in 2020, but 30 years ago, any advancement in our representation on-screen was cause for celebration. Sure, the previous two decades had given us a handful of classic sitcoms - The Jeffersons, Good Times, Sanford & Son, 227, The Cosby Show, and A Different World among them - geared toward a black audience, but 1990 marked the beginning of a period during which Tinseltown would open the flood-gates. Television behemoths like ABC (Family Matters, Hangin' with Mr. Cooper) and NBC (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) continued to tap into the urban market, which, by then, had become a jackpot for ratings, prompting other networks to follow suit by shifting their own programming. FOX, in particular, had turned itself into a serious competitor in short order. Launched in 1986, the network quickly emerged as a favorite among the 18 to 40 demographic, with groundbreaking programs like In Living Color, Martin, Living Single, New York Undercover, Roc, and The Sinbad Show all making their debut during the early '90s.
This renaissance reached a fever pitch when The WB, which would become a central hub for black entertainment on the small screen, was launched on January 11, 1995. A joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and Tribune Broadcasting, the formation of The WB Television Network was first announced in 1993, amid deregulation of media ownership rules. Taking a page out of FOX's book, The WB braintrust included a number of the network's former executives, most noticeably FOX's original President Jamie Kellner, and Programming Chief Garth Ancier, both of whom served at the helm during the networks launch. While the major networks often presented sterile images of black households and characters that were meant to be relatable to mainstream audiences, only FOX had tapped into the energy and aesthetic surrounding hip-hop, which had become a driving force in pop culture at that point. The WB would help fill that void in a big way with programming that not only reflected the vibe of the streets, but embraced the art of the music and the artists that made it.
This was evident from the network's launch, with the debut episode of The Wayans Bros. immediately setting the tone for what was to come. The first program to ever air on The WB, The Wayans Bros. starred brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans, the younger siblings of actors/comedians Keenan Ivory Wayans and Damon Wayans. Following stints on the final seasons of In Living Color, as well as roles in various films and television shows, respectively, Shawn and Marlon were tapped by The WB to create and star in their own sitcom, giving the duo creative license to bring their vision to life. Set in Harlem, New York, The Wayans Bros. centered around the lives of Shawn and Marlon Williams, two brothers striving to realize their dreams while toiling away at their respective jobs. Boasting a cast that included John Witherspoon (John "Pops" Williams), Anna Maria Horsford (Deirdre "Dee" Baxter), Lela Rochon (Lisa Saunders), Paula Jai Parker (Monique), Jill Tasker (Lou Malino) and other recurring characters, The Wayans Bros. gave The WB a credible sitcom to build its legs on, with Shawn and Marlon's cache among young black viewers drawing eyes to the network.
Avid fans of rap music and products of hip-hop culture, the Wayans' made sure to make their affinity for the five elements known from the jump, with their decision to use the instrumental from A Tribe Called Quest's 1993 single "Electric Relaxation" as the opening theme song and the graffiti-inspired logo for the show serving as two blatant indicators of this love affair. Sporting the trendiest brands of the time and infusing popular street slang into their dialogue, Shawn and Marlon presented an authentic, albeit humorous, glimpse of young black men that wore baggy jeans instead of slacks and were from the hood, but came from a two-parent home and were far from criminal-minded. Airing 13 episodes during its debut season, the breakout success of The Wayans Bros. resulted in the show being renewed for a second season, helping solidify the duo as viable comedic talents while establishing The WB as a force to be reckoned with.
On January 18, 1995, the week following the debut of The Wayans Bros. The WB aired the first episode of The Parent 'Hood, a family-friendly sitcom in the mold of The Cosby Show. Created by and starring actor/director/comedian/writer Robert Townsend, The Parent 'Hood centered around the growing pains of an upwardly mobile black family based in Harlem, New York. Townsend plays a college professor (Robert Peterson), a hands-on dad and strict disciplinarian, opposite Suzzanne Douglas (Geraldine "Jerri" Peterson), the family matriarch pursuing a law degree. Other cast members included Reagan Gomez-Preston (Zaria Peterson), Kenny Blank (Michael Peterson), Faizon Love (Wendell Wilcox), Curtis Williams (Nicholas Peterson), and Ashli Amari Adams (Cecilia "CeCe" Peterson). In addition to traditional sitcom tropes about family values and morals, The Parent 'Hood also tackled serious issues like domestic abuse, peer pressure, teenage pregnancy, and gang violence, giving the show additional depth and garnering rave reviews from critics.
The Wayans Bros., The Parent 'Hood, and Unhappily Ever After - another sitcom that debuted on The WB as part of its initial roll-out - all saw immediate success and were green-lit for second seasons. But Muscle, a short-lived parody sitcom that was also a part of The WB's original Wednesday night lineup, was cancelled due to low ratings. Looking to fill the time slot, The WB picked up Sister, Sister, a fictional sitcom about reunited twin sisters who were separated at birth, that was cancelled by ABC the previous year. Starring Tia (Tia Andrea Landry) and Tamera (Tamera Ann Campbell) Mowry, with a supporting cast comprised of Jackée Harry (Lisa Landry Sims), Tim Reid (Raymond Earl "Ray" Campbell), and Marques Houston (Roger Evans), the show aired on The WB for its final four seasons, becoming one of the most popular shows on the network and catapulting the Mowry family to stardom. Around this time, The WB unveiled the First Time Out, the network's answer to FOX's Living Single and infiltration of the Latino market, which had a brief shelf life before being cancelled mid-season, but remains noteworthy within the Latin community.
As The WB continued to expand for the 1996-1997 television season, the network introduced additional programming with the debuts of The Steve Harvey Show and The Jamie Foxx Show. Created by Winifred Hervey and directed by Stan Lathan, The Steve Harvey Show cast comedian Steve Harvey in a starring role as Steve Hightower, a former music legend-turned-music teacher who plays an active part in his students’ lives while balancing his own love life. Playing alongside Cedric the Entertainer (Cedric Jackie Robinson), Wendy Raquel Robinson (Principal Regina Grier-Maddox), Terri J. Vaughn (Lovita Alizé Jenkins-Robinson), the late Merlin Santana (Romeo Santana), William Lee Scott (Stanley "Bullethead" Kuznocki) and others, Steve Harvey's performance helped turn him into a household name on the national stage and remains one of the definitive roles of his career. Standout showings during his time as a cast member on In Living Color and in recurring appearances on the FOX sitcom Roc aside, Jamie Foxx was still building his reputation as a comedic actor when the first episode of The Jamie Foxx Show premiered on The WB on August 28, 1996. Starring as Jamie King, an aspiring musician from Texas who works in his aunt and uncle's hotel, The Kings Tower, while pursuing his career, Foxx's star rose rapidly during the show's five-season run, as did that of castmates Garcelle Beauvais (Francesca "Fancy" Monroe), Christopher B. Duncan (Braxton P. Hartnabrig), Ellia English (Aunt Helen King), and Garrett Morris (Uncle Junior King), all of whom scored various roles in television and film in the subsequent years.
In addition to sitcoms, The WB also introduced animated content for children via the Kids' WB program block, which was introduced in September 1995. While largely comprised of popular Warner Bros. cartoons, Kids' WB also featured original series like Freakazoid!, Earthworm Jim, and Waynehead, the latter of which would prove to be highly influential. Created by comedian Damon Wayans, Waynehead, which is based on Wayans' own childhood, centers around Damien "Damey" Wayne, an inner-city kid with a club foot and a gang of friends. Featuring a voice cast including Orlando Brown (Damey Wayne), Tico Wells (Marvin), Jamil Walker Smith (Mo' Money), T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh (Roz), Shawn Wayans (Toof), and Marlon Wayans (Blue), Waynehead would only run for 13 episodes prior to being cancelled, but is remembered for its plot and giving kids from the projects and inner-city characters and scenarios that reflected their reality and has become a cult classic with the passage of time.
As the latter half of the '90s progressed, The WB became entrenched as one of the go-to hubs for black entertainment, with its slate of shows moving the needle and presenting viewers with stories and environments familiar to their own. Soon, after the initial run of shows, The WB would add additional shows with black leads to round out its programming block, picking up the NBC sitcom For Your Love, starring Holly Robinson Peete and James Lesure. However, when the network’s expansion into the teen market yielded huge returns in terms of ratings, hit shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dawson's Creek, Charmed, 7th Heaven, and Roswell began to become the priority. This change, along with competing networks like UPN doubling down on The WB's formula and cornering the urban market, would help result in the eventual demise of The WB's flagship shows. The first show to bite the dust would be The Wayans Bros., which aired its final episode on May 20, 1999, after a five-season run. Just days later, on May 23, 1999, Sister, Sister would follow suit after four seasons on the network, with The Parent 'Hood being the next to go just months later. The Jamie Foxx Show would last five seasons before bowing out at the top of 2001, while The Steve Harvey Show held on the longest, surviving until the following year after six seasons, making it the longest running show with a black lead in the network's history.
Aside from the animated series Static Shock and the short-lived, Anthony Anderson-helmed sitcom All About the Andersons, The WB placed its focus squarely on teen dramas and sitcoms with Caucasian leads, with shows like Everwood, Felicity, One Tree Hill, Smallville, and Gilmore Girls all gaining traction. However, after the teen-boom of the late '90s and early aughts faded out, ratings for The WB declined, prompting CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment to shut down the network in 2006 and jointly launch The CW later that same year. Officially shutting down on September 17, 2006, The WB's most popular programs would be moved to The CW the next day, marking the end of an era. Outlasting fierce competitor UPN, which shut down two days prior and would also have select programs moved to The CW upon its launch, The WB remains near and dear to the hearts of multiple generations of black television viewers and produced some of the most beloved sitcoms of its time. As shows like The Wayans Bros., The Jamie Foxx Show, and The Steve Harvey Show continue to live on via syndication, DVD, streaming services and YouTube clips a quarter century later, The WB's legacy as a major conduit in helping bring black entertainment to the forefront is iron-clad.
Exclusive: T3 of Slum Village Announces Solo EP 'Mr. Fantastic,' Shares Single 'Relax' with IIla J, Frank Nitt
In the mid-1990s the hip hop world was introduced to the Detroit trio of Baatin, Jay Dee (aka J. Dilla), and T3 known as Slum Village with the underground rumblings from their initial underground DIY project Fantastic (Volume 1) onto their first official album, Fantastic Vol. 2. When Slum Village appeared, they marked an important transition taking the vibe of 1990s hip-hop pioneers like Pete Rock, De La Soul, and A Tribe Called Quest into the new millenium, while almost staking claim of the burgeoning sound coming from Detroit. Through the years, members would come and go, some would stay for longer than others, and others would leave us forever. It would be through the one constant of the group, T3, that the legacy would live on into a new generation of fans who would take Slum Village as-is, without the criticism from early enthusiasts that weren't always comfortable with the ever-changing aspects of the group they were passionate about.
After more than 20 years of keeping the Slum Village story alive, through all of its ups and downs, T3 feels like the name of Slum Village is in a good place to close that chapter on a positive note. Now, it’s time for T3 to step out on his own and deliver his solo project Mr. Fantastic, produced entirely by Teeko and Ruckazoid, due out on January 23 through Delicious Vinyl.
One of the aspects of the original Slum Village lineup that was overlooked at the time, but people started to understand long after, is that each member of the group contributed to the overall aesthetic of the group. With Mr. Fantastic, T3 aims to show how he specifically contributed to the sound of Slum Village while experimenting with styles we never seen from him before.
In anticipation for Mr. Fantastic, T3 has released the first single “Relax” featuring Illa J and Frank Nitt. He spoke to VIBE about taking a break from music, managing the personalities of his groupmates, and finally going solo.
--
Let’s talk about this new solo project Mr. Fantastic.
This is an EP with Delicious Vinyl. I put it out through them because they have history and credibility for putting out quality products. This is my first solo EP. I did stuff, but this is the first official solo EP. I wanted to make sure it came out through the right situation. I think it’s long overdue. I dedicated 20 years to just Slum Village in all forms and fashion. I just don’t want anything that is on my bucket list before I walk away from music that I saw I didn’t do.
What was the first thing that crossed your mind when you first decided to do Mr. Fantastic?
About two years ago, I had the idea in my head that it was time for me to start doing music. I had stopped doing music and shows for a while. I was online searching for new producers. I was just searching for a new feel. I came across these guys Ruckazoid and Teeko. They inspired me to want to make music. Then I found out that Ruckazoid did one of Baatin’s albums that never came out, which was incredible. I didn’t even know that when I saw him on the Internet. That connection made my connection even greater. It was like a perfect fit. It was like they knew what I wanted to hear without me even knowing these guys at all.
From a personal standpoint, how was it working with Teeko and Ruckazoid?
Those guys are creative geniuses. We had fun. We did these records over a course of a year, but when we work, it was really fast. Working with them is like working with people that know you, but we are still newly friends. It’s just a dope connection. It’s almost like how is this possible?
The first single from Mr. Fantastic is “Relax” featuring Illa J and Frank Nitt. Talk about that record.
That’s a fun record. It’s like a warm up. The concept is as Detroiters, we always feel like we have a chip on our shoulder because they are always counting us out for some strange reason. At this point, we don’t even get offended by it anymore. That makes us extra cocky sometimes because of that. It’s one of those records of us having fun and just telling people that regardless of the doubt, that we’re coming through.
There’s also a song called “Mr. Fantastic” featuring a verse from Baatin. Talk about that song.
That is my favorite record on the album. Basically, it’s a dedication to Baatin and J. Dilla. I don’t think Baatin gets enough credit. I know Dilla gets credit, but I still like to put it all together. Everybody that was in Slum Village contributed to the sound, especially in the beginning days. Doing my solo thing, I have to reintroduce people to my legacy in a different way. That’s the reason why I did this song. I just had an epiphany that I should be doing music and it was time.
What was going on in your life when you weren’t doing music or shows?
I was at the crib very domesticated. I was newly married. You have to find your inner-mojo, which is tough to do sometimes. I tell this to a lot of artists. You can lose your craft and not be able to find it for a while. You have to continue to write and produce and be creative, or you will lose it. I literally had to cut myself off of that and go into my office and just work. Inspire myself. I was used to bouncing stuff off other people. I had to dig into myself and find myself to make these records. I’m happy I’m able to do this now because I don’t need to depend on having a bunch of people to be inspired from. I can go into myself and be inspired.
What inspired you during that time and did you learn anything about yourself?
What I learned about myself is how people may perceive me. I know who I am and I know what I’m capable of, but all my people know is what I show them. When I tell people I’m doing a record and then it never comes out, then people build up this perception about you. I took that time to reflect and I didn’t want to be that type of person anymore. I want to do the things I said I was going to do. That really sparked the inspiration to become a better me.
With all the members that have come and gone through Slum Village and everybody having their own personalities, how did you try to keep all that together throughout the years?
By being very diplomatic. I would try to be the guy that would always see your side, but let’s see if we can come to a compromise. It was different personalities. With Dilla, musically, you just have to wait for him to call upon you and give you that opportunity to provide feedback. Everybody was different. I always had a vision for Slum Village musically anyways because I was always producing and writing the hooks, contributing a lot to Slum Village. So even when other people were coming into the group, people were always wondering why the sound hasn’t changed that much.
What’s the meaning behind the title of the project Mr. Fantastic?
It’s a double meaning. Fantastic is the name of the lead album for Slum Village, period. That’s what got us in the game. I’m saying I’ve been there for the whole legacy and the whole situation, so I’m saying that without saying that. I’m reintroducing myself to people just in case you didn’t know who Slum Village was, who Dilla and Baatin was. I’m doing it in a fun way but still letting people know.
Distinguished historian David Farber recently scribbled a scholarly, yet highly entertaining codex showing the solid economic stability reaped by crack dealers.
In Farber’s latest opus, Crack: Rock, Cocaine, Street Capitalism and the Decade of Greed, the Kansas University history professor writes against the backdrop of Ronald Reagan’s Reaganomics, a tax cut that enabled the rich to spend and invest more. While Reagan’s trickle down effect theory locked desperate Black and Latino men out of jobs, many young men created corporate-like drug businesses at the expense of their death-defying neighbors who became addicted to the crack they sold.
Despite Reagan cutting funds from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission—an organization designed to keep a sharp eye out for discriminatory practices— many determined men amassed enough money from their drug empires to create legal businesses, establishing a space at tables that originally shut them out.
Using interviews from men and women who fell into the snares of addiction—to both crack and money—and historical accounts, Crack reads like an absorbing straight-to-video narrative and a hollywood-esque television special with a slight academic voice.
During the late 1980s, then-aspiring rapper Shawn Corey Carter dropped out of high school to become a full time drug dealer. Carter, popularly known as Jay-Z, allegedly moved a kilo a week before breaking into the rap game. As Farber outlines in Crack, Jay-Z never took his eye off the music business. He saved more money than he spent. Farber writes that while many drug dealers were driving extravagantly expensive cars, Jay-Z got by with a Lexus. Not too outlandish, but fly enough to show that he was getting money. By the time Jay-Z hit big with singles “Dead Presidents,” and “Ain’t No Ni**a,” he’d amassed more than $900,000 in drug money, writes Farber.
At 50 years old, Jay-Z has been steadfast about encouraging aspiring rap artists to build their own record labels, as opposed to looking for a deal. This can be heard in songs like "Moonlight" and Meek Mill's "What's Free?" This way of thinking speaks to Jay's self-sufficient lifestyle as a former drug dealer, and now as owner of music streaming service, Tidal.
Everyone in the drug game didn't fare as well as Jay-Z. Queens-raised hustler, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff is just one of those people. His Supreme Team was one of the largest and most notorious drug crews in New York City, based in Baisley Park Housing Projects.
Former Supreme Team employee Corey Pegues said: “Working with the Supreme Team was like working for a Fortune 500 company. There was a hierarchy and strict channels of communication,” You’d get your package, work your package, turn in your money, and get paid once a week, on Friday.”
Like any legitimate corporation, the Supreme Team ran three shifts—morning, afternoon and night shifts. At its height, the Queens crew pulled in $200,000 a day. The shrewd Supreme even divulged a security system, and coded language to help his business thrive.
Located on rooftops, Supreme Team’s lookout boys, equipped with walkie-talkies, watched the traffic down below, and would alert dealers when police entered the projects.
The Supreme Team were also members of the 5-Percent Nation, who believe the Black man is god personified, and that each black man could cultivate and realize his godliness through meditation, study, physical and spiritual fitness. The 5-Percent Nation also use numerical system to understand the world. With hopes of throwing off police, McGriff’s Supreme Team used 5-Percent numerological language when discussing business.
McGriff sponsored basketball teams, opened a barbershop, and made connections in the music and film industry with hopes of establishing legitimate income. McGriff even purchased the rights to Donald Goines’ novel Crime Partners, and filmed the self-titled movie which included appearances from Ice T, Snoop Dogg and Ja Rule.
In 1976, brothers Bill Joe and Larry Chambers left Lee County, Arizona for Detroit, where the brothers hoped to escape poverty. A few years later, the Chambers Brothers, in their early twenties, returned to Lee County as self-made multi-millionaires. Upon Billy Joe’s return, he “stacked enough money from his drug business to rank as one of the wealthiest men in the entire state of Arkansas,” Farber writes.
The Chambers Brothers used capitalist models like advertising “buy one, get one free.” They also rewarded loyal customers with free drugs if they introduced new customers. The Chambers were big on treating their customers with respect.
“When a crackhead comes to you and his woman is on his back, he hasn’t eaten in two days, and he’s about to spend his last five dollars on crack, you have to make him feel good about spending his money,” Larry Chambers said.
The Chamber Brothers, Supreme Team, and Jay-Z, among others are just a few examples of underworld heros, whom British Marxist historian Eric Hobsbawn calls “Social Bandits.” These men’s stories are captivating among the poor because they rose from the mud to become millionaires, yet they remain close to their environments.
Not only are social bandits popular among the hip-hop community, but these stories are plastered throughout spaces in hollywood: American Gangster, Hoodlum, Godfather of Harlem, Paid in Full, New Jack City, among others.
Farber also offers valid critique of Reagan and George H.W. Bush’s “War on Drugs,” which jailed a large number of black people for small amounts of crack. In Oct. 1989, Chicago’s Cook County created five nighttime non-violent drug courts with their own judges, public defenders and assistant district attorneys. This drug court encouraged Chicago police to arrest more small time drug dealers, enabling the city to prosecute a larger number of minorities for minor drug charges.
Farber begins Crack by explaining the history of cocaine, originally known as coca alkaloid. For centuries, Native Americans chewed coca leaves for energy. In 1860, a German chemist isolated the alkaloid, the ingredient that gives coco its spunk, and named it cocaine. Shortly after, cocaine was monetized and used in wine, and tooth medicine. In 1885, when alcohol was banned, Atlanta pharmacist John Peberton removed the alcoholic beverage, added sugar, caffeine from Cola Nut, and a bit of cocaine to birth Coca-Cola, writes Farber.
Pharmaceutical companies used coca in cough medicine and toothache drops, which were accompanied by appealing advertisements. But by 1922, cocaine became regulated as an illegal substance.
By the late 1970s, cocaine dealers figured out how to cook crack, much cheaper than cocaine, and market it those who were desperate to escape. Magazines also cashed in on the then-new crack. Farber writes: High Times advertised freebase kits that provided a user with all the information and tools he or she needed to make and smoke [crack].” Farber’s narrative explores successful drug crews and shows how they became heroes in their respective communities.
Farber does what he sets out to do with Crack, and that’s to show how poor men and women created multi-million dollar avenues of revenue within a larger consumer market.