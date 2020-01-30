The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Raphael Saadiq has signed on as executive music producer for National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha Franklin series, the cable network announced on Wednesday (Jan. 29), according to Billboard.
Grammy-winning musician Terence Blanchard will compose original music for the anthology series, starring Cynthia Erivo as Franklin. Blanchard’s credits include Harriet and BlackKklansman.
“It's an honor to share Aretha's genius with the world alongside the incredibly talented Cynthia Erivo and Terence Blanchard,” Saadiq told Billboard. “We'll hit the keys, play the parts and sing the lyrics that helped pave the way for musicians like myself to trust our artistry and challenge ourselves to be bold.”
To prepare for the role, Erivo studied everything about Franklin, from her mannerisms and clothing, to old interviews and performances. “There’s something super mysterious about her," Erivo said in an interview last year. “When you watch her interviews there’s this beautiful way that she speaks that I didn’t know until I started looking for it. And so you look for all of the new quirks that you don’t see when she’s performing.”
Fraklin’s story leads season three of National Geographic’s scripted series, which will air over four nights. The cast includes Courtney B. Vance, Malcolm Barrett, David Cross and Pauletta Washington. Clive Davis is an executive producer on the series.
Genius: Aretha debuts on May 25 at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic.
Daniel Kaluuya says he's tired of being asked about race. In an interview with the U.K.’s Radio Times, Kaluuya reportedly explained that he doesn't want to become “the race guy.”
“I’m not going to ignore that I’m surrounded by [racism], but I’m not defined by it,” Kaluuya said, per The Guardian. “I’m just Daniel, who happens to be black.”
The British actor, who rose to fame thanks to Get Out, Black Panther and Queen & Slim, noted that he has appeared in projects like The Fades, Skins, Chatroom and Psychoville, where race and representation aren't the central topics.
“What is there to talk about race? It’s just boring to me. What’s the debate? I’m more of a doer — I’m just going to do what I want to do,” said Kaluuya.
Kaluuya expressed similar thoughts in a 2018 interview with The Guardian. “I’m not a spokesperson; I’m an individual,” he proclaimed. “Who’s the spokesperson for white people? There isn’t one. No one’s expected to speak up for all white people. I’m just living my life. I’m a black man I’m proud of it but I’m just living my life. I don’t see myself as victim. You may victimize me, but you will not make me feel like a victim. And if you think you can, then what sort of person are you?”
There are many factors that go into winning a Grammy, the most coveted music prize of the industry. It’s more than “is the song good?” Sometimes it’s based on campaigning, other times it’s based on what voters feel should be the industry standard. However, the fun doesn’t come until after the ceremony, where all the winners have been revealed and it’s time to process what it all means for the larger picture and the future of recording.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards was met with controversy this year thanks to a lawsuit against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences from ousted CEO, Deborah Dugan. Through her explosive claims and allegations, the voting process has gotten even less transparent— and we’re left with more questions and mysteries than answers. Still, artists and media moved forward, and the focus has temporarily shifted back to the music and the awards.
