DaBaby Addresses Recent Arrest In Miami

DaBaby calls out "janky" promoters after being released from jail.

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was released from jail Saturday (Jan. 4) after a warrant for his arrest was withdrawn. The "Suge" rapper took to his Instagram account to address his arrest.

"Please stop talking to me about that weak a** 48 hours I spent in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits & interrupt the path," DaBaby wrote in his post.

"Don't allow yourself to be used by janky promoters and lazy a** grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won't win. I encourage you all to kick back and relax and prepare yourselves for this new wave of music and entertainment I have prepared for you all," he continued.

DaBaby was arrested on Thursday (Jan. 2) on a battery charge in Miami after arguing with a music promoter over payment for a performance. After police arrested the rapper, they found a warrant for his arrest from Texas for another battery charge.

DaBaby was in South Florida for a New Year's Eve performance at a Miami Beach nightclub, according to CNN. The Charlotte, North Carolina native allegedly approached the music promoter, who said he'd made an agreement with the rapper to perform at Cafe Iguana in nearby Pembroke Pines. The man told police he gave Kirk $30,000 but when the rapper counted it, he claimed it was $10,000 short. When Kirk demanded the money, an argument broke out and Kirk punched a man who was with the music promoter.

CNN also reports that the promoter told police he fled to his hotel room out of fear for his safety. The man who was punched told investigators that one of the men with Kirk took his cellphone, a bank card and $80 in cash.

Later in the evening, Kirk returned to the hotel and the two victims identified him to police who arrested him. The arrest report said Kirk denied involvement in the incident.