DaBaby Arrested On Battery Charge In Miami
Update: 1:43 a.m. PST (Jan. 2, 2020) - After initially being detained and questioned in connection with a robbery investigation, DaBaby was arrested for battery on Thursday (Jan. 2), Miami-Dade records confirm.
According to TMZ, the alleged victim is a concert promoter who met up with DaBaby and his entourage to pay the rapper for a job. DaBaby allegedly accused the promoter of shorting him out of “several thousand dollars.”
Original story below…
DaBaby was detained by officers from the Miami Police Department and questioned in an ongoing robbery investigation. Video footage surfaced online of what appears to be the handcuffed “Suge” rapper being placed into the backseat of a patrol vehicle on Thursday (Jan. 2).
Seven police cars were at the scene as he was being detained, TMZ reports. The website shared a recording of alleged members of his entourage appearing to assault a man before allegedly taking his money and other items.
The 28-year-old recording artist, whose birth name is Jonathan Kirk, was transported to police headquarters and probed by detectives.
“Thus far, he is being question and has NOT been arrested,” MPD spokesperson Kenia Fallat said. No other information on the investigation was released by press time.
The North Carolina native called out the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department last week, after he was detained and cited for marijuana possession following a show at Bojangles Coliseum and a Christmas charity event earlier in the day.
DaBaby accused police of unfairly targeting him, and unlawfully searching his vehicle. The CMPD subsequently launched an internal affairs investigation into the arrest.