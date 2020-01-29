The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Cicely Tyson is among the latest inductees into the TV Hall of Fame. The 95-year-old acting legend was honored at the 25th induction ceremony at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California on Tuesday (Jan. 28).
Additional inductees included Disney executive Robert Igor, former TV executive Geraldine Laybourne, Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlane, and TV director Jay Sandrich.
Shonda Rhimes inducted Tyson into the Hall of Fame, detailing her trailblazing career of more than 80 years. Rhimes spoke to the similarities between dream chasers, “And then there is that rarest of souls, that one spark of light who not only fulfills her dreams, but also fulfills the dreams of generations to follow,” Rhimes said of Tyson.
“That courageous warrior who demands more, and makes more out of a dream than anyone before her ever dared to imagine possible. See, Ms. Cicely Tyson is not like you or me. She isn’t just someone who fulfilled her dream. Ms. Cicely Tyson herself is a dream fulfilled.”
Tyson’s trailblazing career includes becoming the first black actor to star in a TV series, the fist black woman to win an Emmy as lead actress in a television movie, and the first black actress to receive and honorary Oscar.
The icon accepted her honor by sharing a message to her late mother, who was “very upset” with her for not going to college. “I want to let you know that I’m at an Academy now,” Tyson jokingly said. “And I hope I made up for the disappointment.”
Tyson also thanked God “for keeping me here as long as I’ve been here to get to an Academy,” Rhimes for her “incredible words,” and the Academy for inducting her into the Hall of Fame.
Later in her speech, Tyson shared a story about a run-in with a white reporter while promoting the film, Sounder. The reporter couldn't “accept the fact” that Tyson's son referred to his father as “daddy,” as the reporter's son referred to him. Despite finding the moment “difficult to swallow,” Tyson realized that there were “some issues” that she had to address, and that she would use her career “as my platform.”
Tyson continued, “I am extremely grateful that what I refer to as 'divine guidance' led me to this experience and gave me that future of my career.”
In closing Tyson joked, “I’ve been getting a lot of awards lately and I find myself wondering if ya’ll know something that I don’t know, and if you do, you better share it with me, because I will find a way to find out.
“I have had an incredible career,” she added. “I am grateful, not to the shoulders that I stood on, but the backs that I laid on and stood on while the women in our family picked cotton with babies strapped to their backs. I’m grateful for them. I am super grateful that I have been here for 95 years, and have no idea who this person is. I find myself looking in the mirror every now and then and saying ‘Cicely, do you believe this?’ I don’t [believe it] but I am grateful to the Heavenly Father, to every single one of you who has held me up over these years. I want you to know that I would not be here if it weren’t for each one you.”
Raphael Saadiq has signed on as executive music producer for National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha Franklin series, the cable network announced on Wednesday (Jan. 29), according to Billboard.
Grammy-winning musician Terence Blanchard will compose original music for the anthology series, starring Cynthia Erivo as Franklin. Blanchard’s credits include Harriet and BlackKklansman.
“It's an honor to share Aretha's genius with the world alongside the incredibly talented Cynthia Erivo and Terence Blanchard,” Saadiq told Billboard. “We'll hit the keys, play the parts and sing the lyrics that helped pave the way for musicians like myself to trust our artistry and challenge ourselves to be bold.”
To prepare for the role, Erivo studied everything about Franklin, from her mannerisms and clothing, to old interviews and performances. “There’s something super mysterious about her," Erivo said in an interview last year. “When you watch her interviews there’s this beautiful way that she speaks that I didn’t know until I started looking for it. And so you look for all of the new quirks that you don’t see when she’s performing.”
Fraklin’s story leads season three of National Geographic’s scripted series, which will air over four nights. The cast includes Courtney B. Vance, Malcolm Barrett, David Cross and Pauletta Washington. Clive Davis is an executive producer on the series.
Genius: Aretha debuts on May 25 at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic.
There are many factors that go into winning a Grammy, the most coveted music prize of the industry. It’s more than “is the song good?” Sometimes it’s based on campaigning, other times it’s based on what voters feel should be the industry standard. However, the fun doesn’t come until after the ceremony, where all the winners have been revealed and it’s time to process what it all means for the larger picture and the future of recording.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards was met with controversy this year thanks to a lawsuit against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences from ousted CEO, Deborah Dugan. Through her explosive claims and allegations, the voting process has gotten even less transparent— and we’re left with more questions and mysteries than answers. Still, artists and media moved forward, and the focus has temporarily shifted back to the music and the awards.
Here are 11 takeaways from VIBE that capture the essence of key wins (and snubs) at the Grammy Awards.