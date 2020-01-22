The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Four years after initially announcing the project, Lil Wayne took to Twitter on Thursday (Jan. 23) to reveal that his Funeral album will drop next week.
“Welcome to the funeral, closed casket as usual,” Tunechi says in the album teaser. The Grammy winner also tweeted a link for fans to pre-order physical and digital copies of the album as a CD, vinyl or “digital cassette.” The online shop features album merchandise, including long-sleeved shirts, hoodies and beanies.
The New Orleans native’s last studio LP, Tha Carter V, dropped in 2018 after years of delays. In 2019, the 37-year-old rapper embarked on a joint summer tour with Blink-182, but the jaunt was marred by difficulty as Wayne walked off stage during one show and threatened to quit. He changed his mind hours later.
Even with all the tour trouble, Blink-182 had nothing but good things to say about Weezy. “The one day where he walked off stage, he had said, ‘I just felt like they didn’t like me,’ so he walked off stage,” drummer Travis Barker explained in an interview last year.
Funeral drops on Jan. 31. Check out the album teaser below.
1/31 https://t.co/7VtPC39vT6 pic.twitter.com/FQrLNA8ptn
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 23, 2020
Broccoli City Fest is returning with a packed lineup. Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich and more, are billed to hit the stage as headliners of the annual DMV music festival.
Additional performers include, hometown artist, Ari Lennox, as well as Burna Boy, Doja Cat, Selection, IDK, Lucky Daye, and surprise performances, according to the lineup announced on Wednesday (Jan. 22).
BC Fest 2020 promises to be the “best one yet,” per a statement on the festival website. Besides music, the festival will feature a carnival, an interactive art space where patrons can take selfies, pop-up venders, VIP lounges, a curated cannabis experience (for the 21+ an older), a DJ tent and “more food and beverage options.”
Although pre-sale tickets sold out within hours of the lineup announcement. early bird passes were still available at press time.
Broccoli City Fest 2020 takes place in Washington D.C. on May 9. Check out the full lineup below.
View this post on Instagram
BROCCOLI CITY FEST 2020 🥦 EXCLUSIVE PRESALE STARTS NOW! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ *********** 🔐HOW TO ACCESS $69.50 TICKETS 🔐 1. POST the flyer + #BCFest2020 to your IG/Twitter 2. SUBMIT screenshot via link in our bio ☝🏽 3. UNLOCK exclusive promo code 4. ENTER code at checkout ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ *********** ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🥦WHAT’S NEW THIS YEAR🥦 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Faster Entry Lanes🏃🏾♀️All-New Royal Experience (VIP) Lounge👑 More Food & Beverage Options 🥃 Carnival Thrill Rides🎡 Curated Cannabis Experience 🌱 Selfie Art Activations 👩🏾🤝👨🏽 and more ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ********** ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🕑 TICKETS ONSALE FRIDAY, JAN 24 @ 10AM!
This time last year, Nipsey Hussle attended the Grammy Awards as a first-time nominee. The Los Angeles native, who earned a nod for his long-awaited feature length studio album, Victory Lap, hit the red carpet alongside his daughter, Imani, and partner Lauryn London. Despite losing the category to Cardi B, Hussle's landing a nomination after years of grinding in the rap game, was a victory within itself.
“It ain’t expect nothing,” he told Big Boy's Neighborhood last last year of being nominated.. “It’s been some talk around it so if the list would’ve come around and I wasn’t on it, I wasn’t going to be disappointed.”
Two months after the award show, the 33-year-old rapper and entrepreneur was gunned down in the parking lot of his clothing store. Hussle's tragic death seemingly expanded his fans based an illuminated his legacy and influence, and according to a report from Hits Daily Double, the Grammys will pay tribute to the late recording artist during this year’s ceremony. It's unclear who will participate in the supposed tribute as the Recording Academy has yet to confirm (or deny) the rumor.
Hussle also received three posthumous Grammy nods for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung performance. The ceremony is expected to feature performances from Tyler the Creator, H.E.R., Charlie Wilson, Lil Nas X, BTS, Lizzo, and Aerosmith with Run DMC, and more.
The 62nd annual Grammy Awards air on Jan. 26 on CBS.