Four years after initially announcing the project, Lil Wayne took to Twitter on Thursday (Jan. 23) to reveal that his Funeral album will drop next week.
“Welcome to the funeral, closed casket as usual,” Tunechi says in the album teaser. The Grammy winner also tweeted a link for fans to pre-order physical and digital copies of the album as a CD, vinyl or “digital cassette.” The online shop features album merchandise, including long-sleeved shirts, hoodies and beanies.
In a recent interview with VIBE, Lil Wayne said that even though his recording process has drastically changed since his prolific mixtape days, he still finds enjoyment in going to the studio to create.
“I love the difficulty of trying to fit in with what’s going on today, making sure I sound likable to the ears today and having to remind myself that it’s not about what it was back then. Going to the studio now, for me, is awesome. I used to go to that muf***a and do 12 songs a night. Cut a beat on, I’m going to go and you let me know when to stop,” Wayne said.
“...I can’t wait to get in the studio now every night, just to see what I can come up with. [Before] it was just me going to the studio and saying, let me kill ten more songs and then I’m going to go home or do whatever I was doing. Now, it’s let me see what I come up with. Self-discovery, rebirth – call it whatever you want to call it but it feels awesome, I swear to God.”
The New Orleans native’s last studio LP, Tha Carter V, dropped in 2018 after years of delays. In 2019, the 37-year-old rapper embarked on a joint summer tour with Blink-182, but the jaunt was marred by difficulty as Wayne walked off stage during one show and threatened to quit. He changed his mind hours later.
Even with all the tour trouble, Blink-182 had nothing but good things to say about Weezy. “The one day where he walked off stage, he had said, ‘I just felt like they didn’t like me,’ so he walked off stage,” drummer Travis Barker explained in an interview last year.
Funeral drops on Jan. 31. Check out the album teaser below.
1/31 https://t.co/7VtPC39vT6 pic.twitter.com/FQrLNA8ptn
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 23, 2020
Former Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan is accusing the Recording Academy of gender discrimination and sexual harassment, days before the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.
The 46-page complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on Tuesday (Jan. 21), claims that the Recording Academy abides by a “boy’s club mentality” and manipulates the Grammys voting process, among other allegations.
In the documents, Dugan accuses the Recording Academy of attempting to smear her reputation for speaking out against the alleged harassment, gender discrimination, unequal pay, and unlawful retaliation, that she claims to have endured. Dugan, who was recently ousted from her position, also accuses music lawyer Joel Katz of sexual harassment.
Katz “categorically” denied Dugan’s allegations in a statement through his attorney.
Dugan, the Recording Academy’s first female CEO, says she took over after former CEO Neil Portnow resigned “in disgrace after being caught making misogynistic remarks about women recording artists.” Dungan claims that her salary was significantly lower than her two male predecessors, and that she was later told to hire Portnow as a consultant for a $750,000 fee. The documents goes on to claim Portnow's consultant contract was severed because he was accused of raping a female recording artist.
Portnow denied the rape claim which he called, “ludicrous and untrue.”
Dugan filed a HR complaint in December of 2019. She was put on administrative leave three weeks later. However, the Recording Academy claims Dugan was placed on leave over a bullying complaint from Portnow’s executive assistant. Dugan alleges that the Recording Academy attempted to work out a settlement with her before backing out at the last minute and giving her one hour to agree to a new deal. She later informed the company of her intent to sue.
Dugan's complaint outlines how women and minority groups have been “historically underrepresented” at the Grammys and within the Academy. For example, the docs note that only 10 black artists have won the coveted Album of the Year honor and that R&B artist are typically excluded from top awards in favor of country, rock and pop music. The docs point out some of the criticisms the the Grammys has received, including failing to honor black artists and a lack of diversity among winners. Eminem for instances, won Best Rap Album seven times despite the category being dominated by black artists. Also mentioned in the documents are Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, who beat out Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Kanye West for Best Rap Album in 2014. Dugan used Drake and pop star Dua Lipa to support her claim that the show cuts acceptance speeches short if the artist criticizes the Academy.
Further in the docs, Dugan exposes the Grammys nominations process as allegedly being “ripe with corruption.” Submissions are voted on by 12,000 Recording Academy members all around the country. The selections are narrowed down to the Top 20 entries, which are then reviewed by “secret committees.” Dugan asserts that board members on the committees have relationships with recording artists, thus furthering an artist's chance of getting nominated.
“The Board also manipulates the nominations process to ensure that certain songs or albums are nominated when the producer of the Grammys (Ken Ehrlich) wants a particular song performed during the show,” the documents claim.
Click here to read Dungan's full complaint.
Broccoli City Fest is returning with a packed lineup. Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich and more, are billed to hit the stage as headliners of the annual DMV music festival.
Additional performers include, hometown artist, Ari Lennox, as well as Burna Boy, Doja Cat, Selection, IDK, Lucky Daye, and surprise performances, according to the lineup announced on Wednesday (Jan. 22).
BC Fest 2020 promises to be the “best one yet,” per a statement on the festival website. Besides music, the festival will feature a carnival, an interactive art space where patrons can take selfies, pop-up venders, VIP lounges, a curated cannabis experience (for the 21+ an older), a DJ tent and “more food and beverage options.”
Although pre-sale tickets sold out within hours of the lineup announcement. early bird passes were still available at press time.
Broccoli City Fest 2020 takes place in Washington D.C. on May 9. Check out the full lineup below.
BROCCOLI CITY FEST 2020 🥦 EXCLUSIVE PRESALE STARTS NOW! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ *********** 🔐HOW TO ACCESS $69.50 TICKETS 🔐 1. POST the flyer + #BCFest2020 to your IG/Twitter 2. SUBMIT screenshot via link in our bio ☝🏽 3. UNLOCK exclusive promo code 4. ENTER code at checkout ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ *********** ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🥦WHAT’S NEW THIS YEAR🥦 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Faster Entry Lanes🏃🏾♀️All-New Royal Experience (VIP) Lounge👑 More Food & Beverage Options 🥃 Carnival Thrill Rides🎡 Curated Cannabis Experience 🌱 Selfie Art Activations 👩🏾🤝👨🏽 and more ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ********** ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🕑 TICKETS ONSALE FRIDAY, JAN 24 @ 10AM!