Dinah Jane Talks First World Solo Tour And New Music

The singer is ready to take over the world in her own way.

After the release of her first solo EP in 2019, Dinah Jane is ready to embark on her first solo world tour.

Chatting with VIBE at Billboard's 2020 Power event, the former Fifth Harmony songstress shared her plans for the year, which include a tour alongside Agnez Mo and new music. Her EP Dinah Jane -1, presented a new direction for Jane who leaned into her vocal chops while showcasing her love for R&B.

"I was in a position where L.A. Reid gave me the power and stepped up for a project that I believed in. Just to have that kind of power meant the world to me," she said of the project which included the tracks "Fix It" and "Heard It All Before." "I'm so happy I came out with that mini project because it gave people a great introduction into who I am and what I'm about to step into and what I'm about to explore."

When it comes to new music, Jane has something in mind for the lovers and her dearest fans. "Missed A Spot," will release on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) along with more new tunes. "I'm really excited because my fans have been with me since I could remember," she said."From dropping my first YouTube video when I was 11-years-old, this little stinky 7th grader who had like 20 views. Now that I'm 22, I've evolved into an actual musician, it really means a lot that my music can speak to people. I love that people are loving the music and I can't wait to give them more of it."

The U.S. portion of the tour begins in Phoenix, Ariz. on April 7. Fans can currently purchase tickets for the North American dates on Dinah Jane's website.

"Being a solo artist now made it hard to define who I was because I was singing so many different styles before," Jane told VIBE in 2019. "I had to take time for me to really cope and understand what it is that I really want to come out as my true identity. When I dropped my first record "Bottled Up" it was more me transitioning from Fifth Harmony to myself, I really love that I took some downtime to understand who I was and who I want to be."

Check out our interview below.