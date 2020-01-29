The death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, inspired T.I. to issue a public apology. The rapper took to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 27) with a message for his two oldest daughters, Zonnique and Deyjah.

“I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express,” he wrote. “You have grown so much right before my very eyes [and] blossomed into strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I'm so proud of you both and I love you to no end, more than you'll ever know.

“Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us…charge my mind, not my heart,” he added. “Life may throw us curveballs [and] deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured, you'll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall.”

The father of seven said that he refused to “let another second go by” without telling his daughters how much he loves them. He also posted messages dedicated to wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and his four sons, in addition to numerous tributes honoring Kobe and Gigi.

Tip came under fire last year for a podcast interview where he revealed that he goes with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah, to doctor’s appointments to ensure that she remains a virgin. The comments drove Deyjah to briefly delete her Instagram before returning to social media but disabling the comment section of her account.

T.I. later sat down at The Red Table Talk to address his virginity comments and the subsequent backlash.

Read Tip’s message to his daughter’s below.

View this post on Instagram

I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express. You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong,brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I'm so proud of you both and I love you to no end,more than you'll ever know. Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us.... Charge my mind,not my heart. You see Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured,you'll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall. I just Can't let another second go by without letting you know while we're still here in this life together.... You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE...&AFTER‼️ @princess_of_da_south @zonniquejailee

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 26, 2020 at 8:34pm PST