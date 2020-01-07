DJ Envy Responds To Foxy Brown On 'The Breakfast Club'

January 7, 2020 - 12:36 pm by Darryl Robertson

DJ Envy explains why he stopped DJing for Foxy Brown. 

Power 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club recently had Don Pooh on as a guest, and DJ Envy asked him a host of questions, including what happened to Foxy, whom Pooh managed early in her career.

“Whatever happened with Foxy? She had an album and she had another album that came out and then it seemed like she just dwindled off,” Envy says to Pooh.

"She was doing her thing for a while," Pooh answered. "She actually put out three albums. She’s a mom now and she just fell back a little bit. She had an issue with her hearing so she just kind of fell back so hopefully we will hear from her soon."

The "Get Me Home" rapper took issues with this and went to her social media account and cast aspersions against Envy. The post has since been deleted.

“FISH A** ENVY @djenvy Act stupid if u want! Damn near broke ur BACK carrying MY RECORDS & CHANEL LUGGAGE Til’ DEF JAM sent u back to the HOOD!!!” Foxy wrote in the post. “4 MULTI PLATINUM ALBUMS F–K BOY!!! PLAY NICE! GAVE YOU LIFE! She purposely LOW B—ch! Got injured, bussed back, BIRTHED A GORGEOUS A– BABY GIRL C**ks—– 2020 the POP OFF!!!!! AGGY cuz we ain’t do Breakfast Club! D**KRIDER, let KING B–ch leave your mouth Dem #BROOKLYNBOYZ outside! #LIL’DJCLUE.”

This week, DJ Envy issued a response to the Brooklyn rapper.

"The funny thing about Foxy Brown is she's a little delirious," explains Envy. "I used to DJ for Foxy Brown. I used to be with her writing team that used to help write for her. I actually produced a couple of joints for her. One of them made it on my album, one of them on her album."

"I remember her last show, we were on the tour bus," Envy continued. "She got paid $70,000 to perform." He explained that Foxy proceeded to pull up in front of the Louis Vuitton store and allocate the funds to her team.

"I grab my envelope, I open my up envelope, and it was $300. I said what can I buy at Louis Vuitton for $300? Maybe a keychain, maybe a sock. After that, I said I ain't ever DJing for her again."

Watch Envy's response above.

