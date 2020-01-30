Nearly a week after Diddy gave an acceptance speech at Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY Gala, where he discussed artists, specifically black artists, standing firm in their power, one of his former Bad Boy Records artists plans to speak truth to the media mogul's statements. On Friday (Jan. 31), Mase took to Instagram to reveal that he's trying to obtain his publishing from the "Mo Money Mo Problems" collaborator.

"Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Bad Boy label," he said. "For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn't after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don't want to comply w/ horrendous business model." Mase previously performed at the gala.

The Harlem native then shared that he attempted to offer $2 million for his publishing but Diddy reportedly told him to match another person's offer. "To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn't free," he continued. "So I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing (as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 years old. Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GIY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back."

In 1997, Mase released his debut album, Harlem World, which was executive produced by Diddy. He went on to release Double Up, and Welcome Back, both under the Bad Boy's masthead. Each album became a bestseller, obtaining platinum and gold plaques.

Read his full statement below.

View this post on Instagram

@diddy I heard your #Grammy speech about how u are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control. So I will be the first to take that initiative. Also, before we ask of other ethnicities to do us right we should do us as black people better. Especially the creators. I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself. Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label. For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model. However, people would always ask what’s up w/ Mase? So I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue. So many great moments and people lives in music were lost. But again, I rode with u in the face of death without flinching & u still wouldn’t do right. I never said anything because I wanted to wait until I was financially great so I can ensured that I was addressing this from a pure place and not out of spite. To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn’t free. So I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing(as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 yrs old. Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back. Or else I can wait until I’m 50 years old and it will revert back to me from when I was 19 years old. You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all. When our own race is enslaving us. If it’s about us owning, it can’t be about us owning each other. No More Hiding Behind “Love”. U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families

A post shared by MA$E (@rsvpmase) on Jan 31, 2020 at 9:08am PST