Faith Evans Blasts Lifetime For Documentary Chronicling Marriage To Notorious B.I.G.

January 8, 2020 - 1:25 am by VIBE Staff

The singer says she was tricked into appearing in 'Hopelessly In Love.'

Faith Evans is regretting her decision to appear in a forthcoming episode of the Lifetime docuseries Hopelessly in Love. Evans speaks about her marriage to Notorious B.I.G. in the unscripted series, which tackles three infamous celebrity relationships.

Evans believes that the doc “sensationalized” her love story by using edited footage to open old wounds, and rehash old beef. She claims to have been was misled about the premise of the series. “I feel upset that I’m attached to it,” Evans told the New York Post. “I was told that it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It wasn’t pitched to me as a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place.

“I am beyond that and have no need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, soil the legacy of Christopher Wallace a .k.a the Notorious B.I.G.”

The episode is touted as the “most controversial love story in hip-hop history,” and touches on everything from infidelity, to the Biggie and Tupac rivalry.

“The Tupac stuff, the different women — how many times are people going to talk about that? It was supposed to be a love story, and it turns into cheating and [Lil’] Kim. We’ve come so far past that. [Lifetime’s] all about drama.”

Evans noted that Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, is also “pissed” about the doc. "Everyone was blindsided. She has worked very hard for his legacy to be acknowledged in a more positive light. He’s nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This [doc] is taking steps backward.”

Needless to says, the R&B singer won’t be promoting the show on social media. “It’s about my morals,” said Evans. “I would never do business I’m not proud of at this point in my career. I’m not happy.”

The episode airs on Friday, Jan. 10 at 9p.m. EST/PST.

Tyler Perry's Netflix Original Thriller 'A Fall From Grace' Debuts New Trailer

Now that the Madea franchise has ended and his very own state-of-the-art production facility has opened, Tyler Perry is trying his hand at another thriller movie with his upcoming Netflix film, A Fall From Grace.

Starring some of black Hollywood's strongest lead actress like Phylicia Rashad and Cicely Tyson, A Fall From Grace follows a newly divorced woman named Grace (Crystal Fox) who finds refreshing love in a young man named Shannon (Mehcad Brooks) who turns out to be full of deceit, secrets, and lies. After she realizes his fraudulent actions which caused the loss of her job, things take a turn for the violent.

After being arrested for killing her new husband and awaiting for her upcoming trial, her lawyer (Bresha Webb) digs deep to find out the truth behind her husband's alleged death and find a way to prove her innocence. "When you wake up, you don't know that today will be the day to change your life," says a disheveled and hand-cuffed Grace in the new montage of scenes.

The Netflix original film directed by, written by, executive produced by and starring Tyler Perry is set to debut on the streaming platform on Friday, January 17.  See the full trailer above.

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing
Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

'Surviving R. Kelly, Part II' Episode 5 Recap: What Will Happen To Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage?

Readers note: This recap may be triggering to those who have experienced sexual assault.

According to #MuteRKelly co-founder Oronike Odeleye, the movement launched in 2017 was born out of the Savages' work to save their daughter Joycelyn from the R&B singer’s control.

“Just seeing their anguish and their pain really inspired me to act,” Odeleye said in the final installment of Surviving R. Kelly Part II.

Thank you to all the survivors and family members who have bravely come forward to tell their stories. And to those who have not been able to speak their truth, we support you too. Sending love and healing thoughts to every sexual abuse survivor. #MuteRKelly #SurvivingRKelly

— MuteRKelly-Official (@OffMuteRKelly) January 5, 2020

Last night’s episode covered the Savages' and Clarys’ additional attempts to make contact with their daughters since the first documentary aired. Viewers also heard heartbreaking stories from the women’s siblings.

Shortly after Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary’s Gayle King interview in March 2019, R. Kelly’s public relations team contacted the Savages and set up a call between Joycelyn and her family. When she got on the line, Joycelyn was immediately defensive. “I have told you guys a million times that I’m okay where I am and that I’m happy,” she said.

Jonjelyn Savage had her youngest daughter Jori speak to Joy as a tactic to break through to her because survivor Jerhonda Pace told them that Kelly hadn’t trained them to speak against children. Joycelyn broke away from her script and told her sister she loved her. But the call ended abruptly without her saying much else. Her mother likened the interaction to a prison call.

The follow-up documentary also dived deeper into the specific tactics Kelly used to lure Joycelyn Savage. After meeting her at a show, Kelly promised her he was going to help sign Savage to Sony Records. Songwriter Antonio Booze who was working with Joycelyn at the time was with her when she first contacted Kelly on the phone. Kelly was promising to fly her out. Joycelyn wanted to bring a friend, but none were available. She then mentioned bringing Booze with her.

“She told me that he was saying something like…‘I feel uncomfortable because he’s a songwriter and I feel uncomfortable with him being in the room considering that we both do the same thing,’” he said.

Joycelyn went alone to Oklahoma and when she came back she shared with Booze that R. Kelly had coerced her into having sex with him.

He said that she continued to see Kelly without her parents knowing. After her father found out that she had sex with Kelly, he told her that she needed to focus on school and to stop doing music. Joycelyn eventually moved out of her dorm and stopped contacting her family.

On July 11, 2019, the Savages went to Trump Tower in Chicago to get a glimpse of their daughter, Joycelyn. Her younger sister Jailyn called the police to do a wellness check. But Joy, as her family calls her, wasn’t at the Trump Tower.

Like the Savages, Azriel Clary’s family have made their own attempts to reach Azriel Clary. Her bother Armani Clary and his mother Alice Clary went to the R. Kelly concert in Tampa, Florida, in November 2018. While there, they spotted Azriel on stage. Armani said his mother made her way to the stage as other women in the crowd got invited up. She attempted to grab Azriel but their plan was blocked by R. Kelly’s security guards who grabbed and put her mother in a headlock.

“Security put us right in the hands of the police officers who then put handcuffs on all of us,” Armani said.

Angelo Clary and Alice Clary’s 25-year marriage has also crumbled and Armani doesn’t believe the family can truly come together until Azriel is safe again.

The families hope Kelly goes away so that these reunions will happen soon. On July 11, 2019, a federal grand jury indicted R. Kelly on 13 counts including child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice. His trial dates are set for April in Chicago, and May in Chicago. As the documentary comes to a close, cultural critics said the breadth and depth of this case should be a cautionary tale about what happens when we choose to protect male celebrities over women’s safety.

Kimberly M. Foxx, Cook County State Attorney, said everyone has to do their part to remove shame from reporting sexual assault. Sexual abuse and sexual assault are still one of the most underreported crimes for that reason, she said.

“The biggest evidence is not a forensic kit,” said Foxx. “It’s your memory. It’s your willingness to put yourself out there and talk about the most traumatic thing that’s happened to you.”

Foxx continued to say that the process for a survivor reporting an incident starts before you get to the prosecutor or enter the courtroom and it begins when you need to tell a parent, police officer, nurse, doctor or a social worker.

“So I think our system has not been operating in a compassionate way that welcomes those who have these experiences to come without the fear of being retraumatized,” she concluded.

R. Kelly In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
R. Kelly performs at the Holiday Jam at Fox Theater on December 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/WireImage

'Surviving R. Kelly, Part II' Episode 4 Recap: Rescued Survivor, Dominique Gardner, Shares Her Story

Readers note: This recap may be triggering to those who have experienced sexual assault.

In season one of Surviving R. Kelly, we watched Michelle Kramer, Dominique Gardner's mother, go on a risky rescue mission to save her daughter from R. Kelly’s captivity. Hours after Kramer found her daughter in a Los Angeles hotel room, Gardner left with her mother and they flew back to Chicago. In the fourth episode of Surviving R. Kelly Part II, we learn about the emotional struggles Dominique faced since leaving Kelly.

“She was fu**ed up,” Kramer said of Gardners’s first night back home. “I didn’t even sleep that night because I’m watching her because she couldn't sleep because she was worried about what he was going to say.”

Before Gardner met R. Kelly, she was a bubbly teen. But after leaving him, she was dark and a loner, her mother said. She was only 98 pounds when she came home and was afraid to interact with men because Kelly’s rules still haunted her. She also felt guilty about leaving Joycelyn Savage, another woman in Kelly’s stronghold, behind.

“I felt bad for leaving her because it’s like we was all we had,” Gardner said. “That’s not my heart. I don’t just leave people hanging.” She left a letter apologizing to Joycelyn before leaving.

Gardner also detailed her relationship with Kelly and the dynamic between her, Clary, and Savage. Gardner was the most rebellious and faced “punishment,” such as being locked in a room for days at a time with little to no food. Kelly once pulled Gardner hair out to punish her.

When asked about rumors that Gardner’s masculine appearance was to please Kelly’s desire for her to be a boy, she declined to comment.

“I was not aware of Robert having attractions to boys until a couple of the girls in the house started to talk about there being a guy that he was involved with who would sometimes come into the bedroom with them,” said an anonymous, former employee.

After her mom’s rescue mission, Gardner went back to check on Joycelyn and Azriel and see Kelly. She left again after the singer didn't allow her to attend her younger brother’s graduation and never looked back. “It took me nine years to leave,” Dominique said.

On Feb. 25, 2019, Kelly was released from Cook County, Illinois, jail after his friend Valencia Love posted $100,000 bail. Just days after being released, Gayle King interviewed R. Kelly, Azriel Clary, and Joycelyn Savage on CBS This Morning.

“I was so happy to see that his big TV interview was with Gayle King because it sort of mitigated a lot of things that he might have been able to get away with with a white journalist,” said W. Kamau Bell, stand up comedian and TV host. “There’s a narrative in American history of Black men being oppressed, being hunted, begin accused of things that we didn’t do, but when he sits across from Gayle King, she can sort of push aside that and go, 'But what about you?'”

Robert had a breakdown and it appeared he was going to harm King during the sit-down. Survivors Asante McGee and Jerhonda Pace said that watching the interview was triggering because they remembered Kelly’s short-temperedness.

The CBS interview inspired a Saturday Night Live skit with Kenan Thompson playing Kelly and Leslie Jones as King. Both Dave Chapelle and Aziz Ansari included commentary about Kelly in their Netflix specials in 2019. People also used viral clips of Kelly’s interview and turned it into jokes.

“The response to the allegations against R. Kelly dating back to when he was dating Aaliyah, so much of it has been humor,” said writer and cultural critic Jamilah Lemieux. “I don’t know that America deserves to laugh at R. Kelly because America has been laughing at R. Kelly for too long.”

Lemieux added: “What I don’t hear from Aziz Ansari nor Dave Chappelle in these routines is any sort of empathy for what happened to these girls and women.”

Toward the end of the documentary, viewers also heard from Halle Calhoun, R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend. She met him when she was 20 at a South Carolina show with her mother. Calhoun describes a time when her mother came to visit Kelly and she became suspicious of her presence.

“When Joy and Azriel’s parents started making this a big deal, Rob was getting very paranoid and he didn’t know who was against him so when my mom wanted to see me, he did want her to go in the sauna with just a towel so he could know there were no cameras,” Calhoun said. Kelly also made Calhoun’s mother sign false documents.

Calhoun said that she and Kelly got into an altercation when he thought she was looking at another man. She shoved him because he was yelling in her face. After the fight, she had bruises on her face and neck, according to an anonymous former employee. Calhoun eventually broke up with Kelly, but she describes their interactions as something akin to normal fights significant others and family members have.

“Sometimes abuse at an early age teaches you love is violence,” said Dr. Jody Adewale, clinical psychologist. “It teaches you love is crossing my boundaries. Some of these men might actually love these women, but they hurt them. Some of these women might believe that love is hurt and most people’s book. Hurt does not equal love.”

