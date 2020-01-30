Lil Nas X scored big at the 62 Annual Grammy Awards but Atlanta rap veteran Pastor Troy seemed to be fixated on his attire.

Troy, who has continued to release music independently over the years, shared his thoughts on the 20-year-old's Versace outfit. “Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY...If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this s**t on Our Kids!!,” Troy wrote on Instagram Wednesday (Jan 29). The rapper spewed homophobic language by slamming a recent Applebees ad that shows two men sharing mozzarella sticks. Troy then claimed Nas, in addition to the Applebees add, is part of the infamous "Gay Agenda" discussion on social media.

“He sees it...their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially. Some may say, “He Making Money!!” Rupaul do too, but I ain’t bumping his CD!!! Integrity is Priceless," he added. "Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real...Or They Ass Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!"

Nas X isn't bothered by Troy's comments as he replied by highlighting his outfit. "Damn I look good in that pic on god," X wrote. Shortly after the success of his breakout hit "Old Town Road," he came out to his fans. He also made a hilarious joke about Troy's reaction to the Applebee's ad. Troy also became the butt of the joke as many young fans questioned his existence in hip-hop and assumed he was an actual pastor.

Troy plans on continuing the conversation on his Down South Georgia Boys independent radio show today at 3:30 pm ET.

Troy's career kicked off in the late 90s with him becoming the leader of the hardcore rap clique D.S.G.B. in 2001. In between, the rapper would make guest features on Ludacris, T.I., Jeezy's albums along with his own standout tracks like "Vica Versa."

He scored mainstream success with the release of Universal Soldier and the lead single, "Are We Cuttin" with Timbaland and Ms. Jade in 2002. The song broke through the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was also featured on the XXX soundtrack. Outside of his mainstream hits, Troy's audience has been satisfied with his consistent projects. Just recently, he performed at Atlanta's One Music Fest, sporting his signature gold championship belt.

See the reactions below.

