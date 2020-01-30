The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Lil Nas X scored big at the 62 Annual Grammy Awards but Atlanta rap veteran Pastor Troy seemed to be fixated on his attire.
Troy, who has continued to release music independently over the years, shared his thoughts on the 20-year-old's Versace outfit. “Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY...If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this s**t on Our Kids!!,” Troy wrote on Instagram Wednesday (Jan 29). The rapper spewed homophobic language by slamming a recent Applebees ad that shows two men sharing mozzarella sticks. Troy then claimed Nas, in addition to the Applebees add, is part of the infamous "Gay Agenda" discussion on social media.
“He sees it...their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially. Some may say, “He Making Money!!” Rupaul do too, but I ain’t bumping his CD!!! Integrity is Priceless," he added. "Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real...Or They Ass Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!"
Nas X isn't bothered by Troy's comments as he replied by highlighting his outfit. "Damn I look good in that pic on god," X wrote. Shortly after the success of his breakout hit "Old Town Road," he came out to his fans. He also made a hilarious joke about Troy's reaction to the Applebee's ad. Troy also became the butt of the joke as many young fans questioned his existence in hip-hop and assumed he was an actual pastor.
Troy plans on continuing the conversation on his Down South Georgia Boys independent radio show today at 3:30 pm ET.
Troy's career kicked off in the late 90s with him becoming the leader of the hardcore rap clique D.S.G.B. in 2001. In between, the rapper would make guest features on Ludacris, T.I., Jeezy's albums along with his own standout tracks like "Vica Versa."
He scored mainstream success with the release of Universal Soldier and the lead single, "Are We Cuttin" with Timbaland and Ms. Jade in 2002. The song broke through the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was also featured on the XXX soundtrack. Outside of his mainstream hits, Troy's audience has been satisfied with his consistent projects. Just recently, he performed at Atlanta's One Music Fest, sporting his signature gold championship belt.
See the reactions below.
damn i look good in that pic on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X
— nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020
pastor troy when he saw 2 niggas eating mozerella sticks pic.twitter.com/2WKZatLpH7
— nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Pastor Troy: "Mozarella sticks. Sticks rhymes with dicks...it's all part of the gay agenda, see. Open yo 3rd eye!!!" pic.twitter.com/bHVQECM2pC
— Chrisjen Avasarala's Wardrobe (@WildYoungCharm) January 29, 2020
Vice Versa is one of my favorite tracks. Used to ride to Help Me Rhonda & No Mo Play in Ga. Never ate at Applebee's in my life but after this Kobe shit last thing Pastor Troy should be worried bout is who's flirting & shit while eating mozarella sticks. Let people be, its 2020.
— ChicaritoElSalvaje (@StoneyHustle) January 29, 2020
The mozzarella in those Applebee's mozzarella sticks had to be stringy as fuck if Pastor Troy&his son were enraged at the homosexuality exuding from two men sharing them. Like the mozzarella sticks you see in commercials that dont even exist in real life. I need to try them shits
— Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) January 29, 2020
Pastor Troy: We ain’t with that gay shit! We LIONS! When’s the last time you seen a gay animal?
Lions: pic.twitter.com/Sbk0erEkXE
— If Whew Street Could Chillay (@Sky3Hi) January 29, 2020
No one:
Me, getting kicked out of pastor troy’s church after he smelled mozzarella on my breath: pic.twitter.com/ZuS3erZcYR
— mac kahey (@MacDoesIt) January 29, 2020
Pastor Troy: “this is why i cant get a grammy”
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/6ci7IzBxei
— Stushie (@Stushkaiser) January 29, 2020
Pastor Troy really got on Al Gore's internet to bitch about the LGBT, Mozarella Sticks and why he won't win a Grammy in 2020. Contrary to popular belief, all pub ain't worth it.
— Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) January 29, 2020
John Singleton, Diahann Carroll And More Highlight Importance Of Black Film In 'They've Gotta Have Us' Trailer
Just when you think you know everything about black cinema, photographer and artist Simon Frederick arrives with a multifaceted story told by the actors and directors who made cinematic history.
They've Gotta Have Us, a three-part docuseries presented by Netflix and Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing platform, takes viewers on a journey of black cinema as told by legendary actors like Harry Belafonte, Don Cheadle, Whoppi Goldberg and more. Fredrick develops a full circle journey into black filmmaking by highlighting the careers of Sidney Poiter, Hattie McDaniel and Dorothy Dandrige as they faced racism and brash stereotypes in the golden age of Hollywood.
Belafonte opens up about his career as he was the first black male actor to star in a lead role next to a white actress in the 1957 film, Island In The Sun. He also shared how he and Dangdrige weren't given the same treatment as other big-name stars–specifically in the 1954 classic, Carmen Jones.
"Dorothy and I were constantly in search of ways to do things that people had never done before, like two very attractive people kissing who were people of color," he said. "Because of the issue of race we were not given the time to do it that other films would have been given under the circumstances."
"Otto Preminger shot that picture - a huge color CinemaScope, big screen – he did that in 10 days," he added. "We could barely get the lines right before it was a take. We were lucky it came off as well as it did. The film was a huge success."
In addition to the actors of the golden age, the series also takes us through iconic films starring Denzel Washington and the work of the late John Singleton and Diahann Carroll. According to Entertainment Weekly, Singleton frequently checked in with Frederick about updates with the project.
They've Gotta Have Us has been in the works for some time. Frederick previously shared the opening sequence of the project in March 2019 featuring commentary from Jussie Smollett and Cuba Gooding Jr. BBC 2 also aired the project in 2018.
Rising stars like John Boyega and Nathalie Emmanuel open up about their journeys in the Star Wars and Fast and Furious franchises.
The see the trailer for They've Gotta Have Us up top and be on the lookout when it hits Netflix on Feb. 4.
A domino effect might be on the horizon after Odell Beckham Jr.'s encounter with LSU players and a security officer that led to arrest warrants and debates about possible NCAA violations.
Speaking to USA Today Sports Thursday (Jan 16) executive director Bill Hancock said officials from the College Football Playoff will investigate practices that allow non-players to engage with players on the sidelines during events such as the national semifinals and championship games.
“Being on the sidelines is a privilege,” Hancock told the outlet. “Along with any privilege comes responsibility, because the focus should be on the people playing and coaching in the game, rather than on any visitors. The CFP will be reviewing its policy for allowing guests onto the sidelines and into locker rooms at future games.”
While the LSU Tigers beat Clemson Monday to secure a spot in the national championship, all eyes were on the Cleveland Browns wide receiver for handing out money to players and slapping the buttocks of a Superdome security guard. The incident took place in the LSU locker room. It was initially reported that the money was fake but it was confirmed that the money was actually real.
Video of the incident went viral and just a few days later, New Orleans Police Department public affairs officer Juan Barnes confirmed that the security guard filed the complaint. An arrest warrant for simple battery was issued against Beckham Jr. on Thursday.
The NFL star and former LSU player possibly committed an NCAA violation "if it’s determined athletes with eligibility remaining received cash," USA Today Sports mentions. OBJ and his representatives are cooperating with authorities, the Browns said in a statement.
Statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. incident: pic.twitter.com/7cN3jOLCj6
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 16, 2020
LSU will now investigate the incident to confirm if any NCAA violations were committed and if it will affect any of the players seen in the video.
Many have pointed exactly why the officer was in the locker room in the first place. As the players were celebrating their big win, the security guard allegedly threatened the players who were smoking cigars in the locker room. Stephen A. Smith reacted to the news and the NCAA possible violation as "bogus."