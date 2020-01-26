6th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Press Room
Grammys 2020: List Of Winners At The 62nd Annual Event

January 26, 2020 - 7:50 pm by VIBE Staff

Recently, Nipsey Hussle won an award for Best Rap Performance.

On Sunday (Jan. 26), the 62nd annual Grammy Awards commenced, handing out the coveted gramophones to a number of artists. So far, musicians that have reigned victorious for this year's edition include Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage, J. Cole, and a posthumous award for Best Rap Performance was awarded to Nipsey Hussle for "Racks in the Middle."

Here's the list of winners so far. It will be updated throughout the evening.

* Winner(s) denoted in bold.

Record Of The Year
"Hey, Ma" - Bon Iver
"Bad Guy" - Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" - Ariana Grande
"Hard Place" - H.E.R.
"Talk" - Khalid
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts" - Lizzo
"Sunflower" - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year
I,I - Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her - H.E.R.
7 - Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Father Of The Bride - Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year
"Always Remember Us This Way" - Lady Gaga
"Bad Guy" - Billie Eilish
Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker
"Hard Place" - H.E.R.
"Lover" - Taylor Swift
"Norman F***ing Rockwell" - Lana Del Rey
"Someone You Loved" - Lewis Capaldi
"Truth Hurts" - Lizzo

Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lils Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola

Best Rap Performance
"Middle Child" - J. Cole
"Suge" - DaBaby
"Down Bad" - Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
"Racks In The Middle - Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
"Clout" - Offset Featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance
"Higher" - DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
"Drip Too Hard" - Lil Baby & Gunna
"Panini" - Lil Nas X
"Ballin" - Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
"The London" - Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song
"Bad Idea" - YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper
"Gold Roses" - Rick Ross Featuring Drake
"A Lot" - 21 Savage Featuring J. Cole
"Racks In The Middle" - Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
"Suge" - DaBaby

Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III - Dreamville
Championships - Meek Mill
I Am > I Was - 21 Savage
IGOR - Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy - YBN Cordae

Best R&B Performance
"Love Again" - Daniel Caesar & Brandy
"Could've Been" - H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
"Exactly How I Feel" - Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo" - Lucky Daye
"Come Home" - Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Time Today" - BJ The Chicago Kid
"Steady Love" - India.Arie
"Jerome" - Lizzo
"Real Games" - Lucky Daye
"Built For Love" - PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song
"Could've Been" - H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
"Look At Me Now" - Emily King
"No Guidance" - Chris Brown Featuring Drake
"Roll Some Mo" - Lucky Daye
"Say So" - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI - Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Overload - Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn - NAO
Being Human In Public - Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album
1123 - BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted - Lucky Daye
Ella Mai - Ella Mai
Paul - PJ Morton
Ventura - Anderson .Paak

Best Reggae Album
Rapture - Koffee
As I Am - Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics - Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation - Steel Pulse
More Work To Be Done - Third World

Best World Music Album
Gece - Altin Gün
What Heat - Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant - Burna Boy
Fanm D'Ayiti - Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia - Angelique Kidjo

Best Gospel Performance/Song
"Love Theory" - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
"Talkin' 'Bout Jesus" - Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan
Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
"See The Light" - Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
"Speak The Name" - Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
"This Is a Move (Live)" - Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"Only Jesus" - Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
"God Only Knows" - for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
"Haven't Seen It Yet" - Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
God's Not Done With You (Single Version)" - Tauren Wells
"Rescue Story" - Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album
Long Live Love - Kirk Franklin
Goshen - Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers
Tunnel Vision - Gene Moore
Settle Here - William Murphy
Something's Happening! A Christmas Album - CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
I Know A Ghost - Crowder
Burn The Ships - for KING & COUNTRY
Haven't Seen It Yet - Danny Gokey
The Elements - TobyMac
Holy Roar - Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel Album
Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass Grows - Steven Curtis Chapman
Testimony - Gloria Gaynor
Deeper Oceans - Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus - Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) - Jerry Salley, Producer

Best Latin Pop Album
Vida - Luis Fonsi
11:11 - Maluma
Montaner - Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO - Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia - Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
X 100PRE - Bad Bunny
Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible - Flor De Toloache
Almadura - iLe
El Mal Querer - Rosalia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Caminando - Joss Favela
Percepcion - Intocable
Poco A Poco - La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario - Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
De Ayer Para Siempre - Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album
Opus - Marc Anthony
Tiempo Al Tiempo - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela - Vicente García
Literal - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A Journey Through Cuban Music - Aymée Nuviola

Kobe Bryant In 1999
LA Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant poses for a shoot held in 1999 at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Tighe/Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Sound Check: Bobbito Plays The Tracks, Kobe Bryant States The Facts

"Hey, Jon B's in the house!" says Kobe Bryant, laughing, when I step into New York's Hit Factory.

"Money, you trying to snap?" I ask. "That's why you're wearing bell-bottoms." It's no surprise Kobe and I get along. We share passions—for hip-hop and basketball—and the same high school alma mater, Lower Merion, in Ardmore, Pa. Although I graduated twelve years before he did, I felt much pride when he made our school a household name in 1996, the year he jumped from his senior year in high school to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

In '98, Kobe represented again as the youngest player in history to play in an NBA All-Star game. And while the current league lockout threatens to shut down the Lakers' dreams of a 1999 championship, Kobe's not sweating it. The six-foot-seven-inch guard's making moves as CEO and president of the one-year-old Kobe Family Entertainment. He's also picking up the mike as part of rap group signed to Trackmasters/Columbia. After our interview, he played me some milky-thick instrumentals, then later he rocked complex rhymes during his interview on New York's Hot 97 FM (WQHT). This cat Kobe is smart. And cool—mad cool.

Public Enemy—"Brothers Gonna Work It Out" (Def Jam, 1990)

B: Do you know this song?

K.B.: It's Public Enemy. Everybody knows them. Back in the day, me and my cousin used to do the Flavor Flav dance! My grandma would be like, "Kobe, what are you doing? You got an itch down there?" I'd be like, Grandma, it's the new dance.

B: I used to work at Def Jam—from '89 to '93—and Flav would come into the office and literally take it over. Nothing could be done, workwise, while he was there. One time, he got on top of my desk and was doing his dance. He was like that all the time. It wasn't an act for the stage or videos. That's just Flav.

De La Soul Featuring Pete Rock and InI––"Stay Away" (unreleased bootleg, 1998)

B: This record is beautiful. Do you like it?

K.B.: Hell yeah. It makes you want to listen and do nothing else. Not like some other songs—you hear them and want to punch the table. Even the lyrics have a melody. De La always bring it lyrically. You can always expect that they'll rhyme honestly about what they see.

B: I can listen to their first album, which is ten years old, and still not know what the fuck they're talking about. Regardless, their voices, delivery, flow, and intelligence make them one of my favorites of all time.

K.B.: When one of their songs comes on, you have to listen. But today, a lot of people don't have the patience for that.

B: Do you have a different name for yourself as an MC?

K.B.: Kobe, plain and simple.

B: What's the name of your group?

K.B..: Cheizaw. It stands for Canon Homo sapiens Eclectic Iconic Zaibatsu Abstract Words. Canon is the ruler of the spiritual body. Homo sapien is the [scientific] term for human beings. Eclectic means choosing the best of very diverse styles. Icon is a symbol.  Zaibatsu is a Japanese word for powerful family. Abstract makes concentration very difficult. Words, meaning lyrics. That's Cheizaw—that's how we're putting it down. Six members, all from Philly...Illadelph!

4 Hero—"Loveless" featuring Ursula Rucker (Talkin Loud/Mercury, 1998)

K.B.: I feel that joint to the most. I love the most. Who is that?

B: It's a drum n' bass group called 4 Hero, out of London. The poet, Ursula, is from Philly. She's on the Roots' first two albums, Do You Want More?!!!??! (DGC, 1995) and Illadelph Halflife (Geffen, 1996), and I hear she does a poem on their upcoming release too. She's ill—on some emotional poetry shit.

K.B.: Yeah, man. I love poetry. Don't you have a famous [poetry] spot out here [in New York]?

B: The Nuyorican Poets' Cafe. My man Ricky and I do shows there twice a month. Common, Wyclef, Saul Williams from the movie Slam, and Roy Hargrove have all come down and jammed.

K.B.: I've never been to a spot like that before, but I love poetry. I love writing it.

B: Have you ever checked out Gil-Scott Heron? I highly recommend him.

Nancy Wilson—"Call Me" (Pickwick/Capitol, 1966)

K.B.: Sounds like the melody from that TV show, from back in the day. The one with two girls in it...two roommates...

B: Three's Company?

K.B.: Nah, I think it was Laverne & Shirley...I don't know this record at all. I don't know what you want me to say.

B: Well, does it make you happy or sad? Does it make you want to take a sh*t?

K.B.: It makes me...[snaps his fingers and shimmies with his shoulders]. You know what I mean? Ha, ha!

Continue Reading
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
H.E.R. performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

H.E.R. Expertly Executes "Sometimes" Performance At 2020 Grammy Awards

Showcasing her musicality, H.E.R. began her soothing performance of "Sometimes" on the piano for the Grammy Awards Sunday evening (Jan. 26). After performing her lyrical exercise, the California native took her talents to the electric guitar which garnered a wave of applause from the audience for her command of the instrument.

In 2019, the “Slide” singer was nominated for five Grammy Awards. She won two: Best R&B Performance (“Best Part” with Daniel Caesar) and Best R&B Album for H.E.R.

This year, H.E.R. is nominated for Song of the Year for “Hard Place,” Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Could’ve Been,” and Album of the Year (I Used To Know Her).

View her performance below.

Continue Reading
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
The late Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant are projected onto a screen while YG, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, and Roddy Ricch perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nipsey Hussle Honored By DJ Khaled, John Legend And More At 2020 Grammys

Hours after Nipsey Hussle was posthumously awarded with his first Grammy, the awards ceremony honored him with a heartfelt performance by an all-star roster of John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Rich, Kirk Franklin and YG.

Meek Mill began the performance with an emotive, unreleased verse that served as a letter to Nipsey, with Roddy Ricch singing a chorus. [Update: The song, "Letter To Nipsey," was released to streaming services later that night.] That led into a rousing performance of "Higher," the song that appeared on DJ Khaled's album Father of Asahd.  John Legend played the piano and sang the chorus while backed by a choir, which was directed by an energetic, adlibbing Kirk Franklin, as a video of Nipsey rapping played on a big screen. YG joined the stage in a red suit, speaking to the gang unity between Crips and Bloods that Nipsey endorsed with his music and his life. The performance ended with an image of Los Angeles legends Nipsey Hussle and and the recently deceased Kobe Bryant, with Khaled paying tribute to them both.

Nipsey Hussle's debut studio album, Victory Lap (2018) came after an epic mixtape  earned him a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. He died on March 31, 2019, after being gunned down on in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. The music and business worlds reeled from his loss, with his rap career on the upswing and his work as a businessman and community leader inspiring many.

Before Sunday's (Jan. 26) ceremony, Nipsey Hussle was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for "Racks In The Middle," the last single that he released in his lifetime. The song features a guest appearance by Roddy Ricch, and is produced by Hit-Boy.

Continue Reading

