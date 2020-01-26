The Vibe Mix Newsletter
With the accomplished rock band Aerosmith earning kudos from The Recording Academy this month at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala, it's only right that they called on Run-DMC to perform one of the biggest songs of both their respective careers.
After an introduction by Common, Aerosmith began their performance with “Living On The Edge.” Afterward, Run-DMC kicked through a stage wall, and both groups teamed up to perform "Walk This Way," their 1986 hit that helped push rap into the mainstream and peaked at no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Jam Master Jay's son manned the turntables in the absence of his late father.
Watch the performance below.
Prince is universally regarded as one of the most important musicians of all time, known for his genre-pushing creations and for advocating for the rights of all artists. The Recording Academy chose to honor his legacy with a tribute at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a performance by Usher, Sheila E., and FKA Twigs.
The performance began after a heartfelt introduction by Alicia Keys, who thanked him for allowing him to sample his song "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore" for her own hit in 2001. Usher was then revealed on the stage, performing Prince's hit "Little Red Corvette" in a shimmery tux. He would go onto perform "When Doves Cry" and "Kiss," with FKA Twigs dancing alongside him, and frequent Prince collaborator Sheila E joining the two on the drums.
Before his death in April 2016, Prince won seven Grammy Awards from his music career, for his album Purple Rain and songs like "Musicology" and "Future Baby Mama," along with the Grammy President's Merit Award in 1985.
Going into the 2020 iteration of the show, The Grammy Awards couldn’t be more irrelevant and in a place of struggling to attract younger viewers. Each year sets new lows in the coveted 18-49 demographic, and the show continues to take one step forward and ten steps back when it comes to its relationship with hip-hop. The step forward this year will be the confirmed tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle featuring Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, and YG. Fixing what was once the most cherished institution of the music business and one of the most-watched events of each year is complicated and will require drastic directional shifts and changes to elements of the show that have been part of its fabric for many years. These are the 10 problems with the Grammy Awards and how to fix them.