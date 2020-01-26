Usher Delivers Prince Tribute With Sheila E. And FKA Twigs At Grammys 2020

The Grammys honor Prince with a performance by Usher, Sheila E., and FKA Twigs.

Prince is universally regarded as one of the most important musicians of all time, known for his genre-pushing creations and for advocating for the rights of all artists. The Recording Academy chose to honor his legacy with a tribute at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a performance by Usher, Sheila E., and FKA Twigs.

The performance began after a heartfelt introduction by Alicia Keys, who thanked him for allowing him to sample his song "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore" for her own hit in 2001. Usher was then revealed on the stage, performing Prince's hit "Little Red Corvette" in a shimmery tux. He would go onto perform "When Doves Cry" and "Kiss," with FKA Twigs dancing alongside him, and frequent Prince collaborator Sheila E joining the two on the drums.

Before his death in April 2016, Prince won seven Grammy Awards from his music career, for his album Purple Rain and songs like "Musicology" and "Future Baby Mama," along with the Grammy President's Merit Award in 1985.