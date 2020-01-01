Jay Prezi And Bodega Bamz On Their "God Flow"

January 1, 2020 - 11:58 pm by Darryl Robertson

Can we get into some street sh*t for a second? Harlem's budding MC, Jay Prezi is coming off his latest release, blood. sweat. tears.

One of the standout bangers on the 7-song effort is the Bodega Bamz-assisted record titled, "God Flow." Over Evan Brown's brooding production, which sounds like crack bubbling on the stove inside a dope spot, Prezi tackles the instrumental with his off-kilter flow while spitting about everyday Black Manhattan happenings such as getting money, staying fly, and bagging shorties.

Batting second is East Harlem rep, Bodega Bamz. The "Fairy Tale" MC handles business as usual with a vicious sixteen.

"I counted 20k before I left the crib/Stashed another 20 cuz I'm 'bout to have a kid/Another 20 for my man about to do a bid/But we still gon' do it big/Might just do it bigger/Shout out to my buzzin' Prezi from the West side/So I brung him to the east/Just to eat," raps Bamz.

Stream blood.sweat.tears below, and spin "God Flow" above.

