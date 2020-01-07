Jennifer-Lopez-Samantha-Barbash-Hustlers-Lawsuit-1578439019 Jennifer-Lopez-Samantha-Barbash-Hustlers-Lawsuit-1578439019
'Hustlers' Inspiration Sues Jennifer Lopez's Production Company For $40 Million

January 7, 2020 - 6:47 pm by VIBE Staff

Samantha Barbash pointed out several inconsistencies with the film and her real life.

Samantha Barbash has filed a federal lawsuit against Jennifer Lopez's production company and others apart of the megahit Hustlers, with claims that her likeness was exploited in the film.

According to PEOPLE, Barbash's suit includes Lopez's production company Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC. Lawyer Bruno V. Gioffre Jr. claims filmmakers tried to “obtain a consent and waiver from Ms. Barbash for the production of the film and their ultimate portrayal” of her and failed after Barbash refused to sign over her life rights. The film was still made as it was based on a 2015 New York Magazine article titled, “The Hustlers at Scores,” about Barbash and several co-workers who drugged wealthy clients for their money.

Released in 2018, critics and fans fawned over Lopez's strong performance but Barbash shared in several interviews she wasn't impressed. She is now seeking $20 million in compensatory damages and $20 million in punitive damages. Barbash and her lawyer pointed towards specific scenes in the film that weren't accurate like Lopez’s character “using and manufacturing illegal substances in her home where she lived with her child.”

“I’m a businesswoman. J. Lo doesn’t work for free. Why would I? At the end of the day, I have bags that are worth more than what they wanted to pay me," Barbash told TMZ in September 2018. "She had my birthmark that I have. I used to have a piercing on the top of my lip. She had it on the bottom. She had a tattoo on her finger. I had it on my wrist. But her mannerisms? No. I am nothing like that in person.”

Hustlers proved to be a hit at the box office, grossing over $33 million in its opening weekend. Lopez has also received critical praise for her performance and earned a Golden Globe nomination.

A$AP Rocky Shares How Meek Mill Supported Him During Sweden Ordeal And Clarifies Previous Black Lives Matter Comments

A$AP Rocky has provided clarity towards his previous comments on the Black Lives Matter movement and shared how Meek Mill played an important role in easing his frustrations over his arrest in Sweden.

In a recent interview with Kerwin Frost, the Harlem native recalled his decision not to speak about racial tensions in the United States during the police-related deaths of unarmed black teens like Jordan Davis, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. Rocky now says he chose not to speak about it because he wasn't knowledgeable about the matters unlike peers like J. Cole, who protested alongside residents in Ferguson.

"In those old interviews, I used to say 'I think it's inappropriate for me to rap about things I didn't help with,'" he said. "I felt like when it came to Ferguson, J. Cole went down there and he actually was on the news and he helped. I felt like he deserved to rap about it. So when someone [asks] me that in 2015 I'm like: 'I just feel, personally, if I'm in SoHo or I'm here I can't even talk on that'... That's appropriating. ... It's not sincere. It's pretentious." Rocky's comments about BLM resurfaced during his time behind bars in Sweden with some critics choosing not to support the rapper because of it. Rocky shared how people were "trying to stir up some weird shit" while he was unable to defend himself.

But someone who remained in his corner was Meek Mill, who tried to help him see the bigger picture.

"I think what happened was real unfortunate. Wrong place, wrong time type s**t," he said about his arrest in Sweden. The rapper and members of his entourage were detained in Stockholm for his alleged role in a street brawl with young fans. While footage showed the fans following Rocky and his crew, the rapper was found guilty of assault with time served. "I was talking to Meek, I was talking to a few people and they were like 'It goes to show you that even with money that s**t can happen to you.'" he said. "That experience just had me in jail thinking like 'Was I wrong? Damn, maybe I am wrong. Damn, maybe it is my fault.' You be in solitary confinement for so long."

Meek Mill spoke on behalf of Rocky several times during his detainment, calling for his release. “I went to prison for a fight in America the same way that A$AP Rocky did,” Mill told Rolling Stone in July 2018. "I was in the airport, someone swung on a crew member and we defended ourselves. When it was time to go to court, the judge revoked my probation and gave me two to four years [in prison]. It’s all based on the same thing: not being treated fairly. Being a rapper is just a little bit harder because we have a certain type of title.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky shared how he met the late A$AP Yams, his fallout with SpaceGhostPurpp and his journey in fashion.

Read our review of Rocky's hometown performance at Rolling Loud's New York show here.

Nick Rice

25 Best Music Videos Of 2019

As major networks continue to phase out the practice of airing music videos, visuals for some of our favorite songs have found a platform through the internet. Just like last year, music videos this year have pushed the limits on how creative these artists can get. From the comedic relief in DaBaby’s “Pony” and “Suge” videos to the emotional weight in videos from Joyner Lucas (“Devil’s Work”) and IDK (“Digital”), there’s a little bit of something for everybody to take away from these clips.

Music videos are a gold mine for artists to team up with other creatives and bring to life the music they’ve worked so hard on. When an artist and director are able to perfectly intertwine their ideas and skills together, the end result is magical. The videos in 2018 proved that point but those in 2019 may give last year’s selection a run for its money.

VIBE takes a look at the videos released this year and compiles a list of the best and brightest visuals. These videos were selected for their vivid themes, breathtaking scenery and vibrant set-pieces which helped bring viewers into the world these artists and directors created. Take a look at the 25 best music videos of 2019.

Camila Cabello attends the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Camila Cabello Issues Apology For Resurfaced Racist Tumblr Posts

Camila Cabello has released another apology about disturbing racist posts she shared on her Tumblr page in her teens. Her Tumblr account, which went by the name "vous-etess-belle," shared various posts that mocked African-Americans and Asian people. The posts were pretty corny as they used stereotypes like chicken and watermelon to mock black people. One post also made fun of hip-hop music with a meme of Lil Wayne.

exposing camila cabello‘s racist and downright disturbing tumblr reblogs: a thread

— 🌉 || fan account (@motivatefenty) December 17, 2019

The posts from the Tumblr page were circulated on Twitter by way of user @motivatefenty. While the posts were ultimately taken down, Cabello now 22, posted a lengthy apology on Twitter.

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," she wrote. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize again now."

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb

— camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

The singer has apologized in the past for her behavior and went through a revamp of sorts in 2016 by showing love to the Black Lives Matter movement, supporting Dreamers and donating money to various charities.

camila cabello is racist, homophobic, and problematic: a thread

— ًash (@mexicubans) August 28, 2018

"I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain [this] carries in a way I wasn't before," the post continued. "Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware. I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart."

As previously mentioned, Cabello's past behavior has been highlighted in the past. The former Fifth Harmony singer operated a mock Twitter account called "Ratchet and Sassy" to use the n-word and also used the word to describe former bandmate Normani. She apologized in 2013, calling them immature.

Despite their past, Normani and Cabello are on good terms. In an interview with The Fader, the "Motivation" singer recalled the moment where she was bullied with racial slurs by the group's fans after they misinterpreted the singer's reaction to a question about Cabello.

"[The girls] offered support, but I'm not sure they could be there in the way that I needed because it's not their experience," Normani explained. "They don't have to face on a day-to-day basis the things that I have to. I definitely learned after that that I had to walk a different way. I can't look like everybody else. We're all on good terms. Conversations have obviously been had. I spoke to [Camila] at Billboard Music Awards. I saw her again at the VMAs, and no bad blood at all."

Meanwhile, Cabello's boyfriend, fellow pop star Shawn Mendes has also apologized for "racially insensitive" social posts he's used in the past. "I apologize wholeheartedly for what was said & understand how offensive those posts were," he said in August, according to CBS News. "There is no place for comments like that, and those words do not represent who I am. I stand for complete inclusivity, equality, & love."

