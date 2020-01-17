The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Start setting aside your funds now, because the lineup for Governors Ball is one that you can’t miss. On Thursday (Jan. 16), the popular festival revealed its dates and lineup for its 10th edition. On the bill, attendees will witness performances by Missy Elliott, Solange, Summer Walker, Steve Lacy, Pink Sweat$, and more.
Held at Randall’s Island Park in New York City, the event will takeoff June 5-7. In a statement, the festival’s organizers commemorated the annual concert for hitting this momentous feat. “The upcoming 10th edition of the Governors Ball Music Festival marks a major milestone for an event that originated as a shared pipe-dream between New Yorkers in their early 20s who wanted to see their city play host to a music festival on par with the world’s best live music events,” the statement reads.
Tickets hit the market on Friday (Jan. 17) at 12 p.m. EST at govball.com. View the full lineup and flyer below.
Music makes you lose control💥 Tickets on sale tomorrow, Jan 17 at 12pm est at https://t.co/0EBwnWm744. Very limited Early Bird & Advance tickets will be available. pic.twitter.com/jqJq1UiI0r
— The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 16, 2020
Wale's next single from his critically-acclaimed album Wow... That's Crazy, "Love...(Her Fault)" has finally received the video treatment courtesy of Teyana Taylor's camera direction. The visual follows the roller-coaster nature of a relationship, from the happy times to those nights of sadness fueled by alcohol. The music video also features a cameo from comedian B. Simone.
In an interview with Billboard, Wale candidly discussed his thoughts on loss which in a way relates to the premise of the video. "I'm the master of self-sabotage, sometimes. I can f**k up a good thing. It's just one of them things that's just a part of being me," he said. "I'll f**k up a good thing. I'll f**k up a good relationship. I'll f**k up a good friendship. But, at the same time, I think there's responsibility to be had on all places. I don't really think it's a 'loss,' though. You just move on. I'm like a basketball player that got traded or just went to another team. I'm still an All-Star."
Watch the video up top, which ends on a "to be continued" note.
Future and Drake attempt to show that they're jacks of all trades in the video for "Life Is Good." Directed by Director X, or formally known as Julien Christian Lutz, the rappers breathe life into the saying "don't quit your day job."
From tech store workers to car mechanics to fast food employees to pastry chefs, Drizzy and Futch try their hands at various occupations but fail at every shot. The visual debuted alongside the single on Friday (Jan. 10), igniting excitement in fans that are patiently waiting for a platter of collaborative tracks between the two artists.
The pair are reportedly clocking in for another round of hit melodies since the sequel to What A Time To Be Alive was rumored to be in the works. The soundscape debuted in 2015, boasting replay-worthy tracks like "Diamonds Dancing," "Big Rings," and "Jumpman."
Watch the video above.