Shaquille O’Neal didn’t hold back his tears while reflecting on the tragic death of Kobe Bryant during a special edition of Inside the NBA. The hourlong tribute episode, filmed from the Los Angeles Staples Center on Tuesday (Jan. 28), was dedicated to the late NBA legend.
“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while,” said Shaq after revealing that he hadn't been sleeping since his sister died from cancer last year. “I’m 47 years old, lost two grandmothers, [my father], lost my sister, and now I lost a little brother.”
Shaq re-lived the moment that he found out about Bryant's death, and the "final blow" of learning that the retired Lakers player's 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, died with her father. Making matters that more emotional, Bryant reached out to Shaq's son, Shakir, via text message, hour before he passed away in a helicopter crash.
“In life, sometimes instead of holding back certain things, we should just do. We up here, we work a lot, and I think a lot of times we take stuff for granted. I don’t talk to you guys as much as I need to,” Shaq told his co-hosts Earnie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Dwyane Wade.
Later in the emotional moment, Shaq reminisced about some of his final conversations with Bryant, and all of the things that he’ll miss the most about him.
“With the loss of my father, my sister and [Kobe] that’s the only thing I wish, [that] I could just say something to him again.”
Shaq admitted that Bryant’s death has rocked him to the core. “It definitely changes me because I work a lot. I work probably more than the average guy, but I just really have to now take time and call and say ‘I love you.’ Rick Fox called and said ‘Man I love you.’ [Brian] Shaw called me, so I’m going to try and do a better job of reaching out and talking to people instead of procrastinating, because you never know. Life is too short. I could never imagine nothing like this. I’ve never seen anything like this.
“The fact that we lost probably the world’s greatest Laker, the world’s greatest basketball player,” he continued as tears streamed down his face. “People are gonna say ‘take your time’ and get better but it’s gonna' be hard for me. I already don’t sleep anyway…but I’ll figure it out.”
Shaq went on to extend condolences to Bryant’s family, and the families of the other seven victims of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the NBA legend and his young daughter
“It hit all of us out of nowhere. I didn’t want to believe it,” he said of first learning of Bryant’s death. “I just wish I could be able to say one last thing to the people that we lost because once your’e gone, you’re gone forever, and we should never take stuff like that for granted.”
Hear more on Shaq and Kobe's bond in the videos below.
“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while.. it definitely changes me.”’@SHAQ on the loss of his brother, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/dM5i0DDgGK
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020
“This man knows our true relationship.”@SHAQ on the mutual respect between him and Kobe. pic.twitter.com/SGGGpsoTiz
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020
Kobe had big plans from the start. pic.twitter.com/MqFdyPVQnj
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020
This story appeared in the April 2000 issue of VIBE, months before he won his first of five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Written by Isaac Paris
Okay, Sherlock, we know Kobe Bryant is way past the verge of stardom. As an all-star shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, he gets thousands of fans screaming with excitement every other night. Bryant's baseline drives are as smooth as Nate Dogg's vocals, and his slam dunks bump like a gritty bass line from a DJ Premier track.
Now, with his debut rap album, Visions (Columbia), due in March, the 21-year-old is poised to follow in the footsteps of teammate Shaquille O'Neal (who he occasionally exchanges verses with in the locker room) and prove that his skills aren't limited to flying above the rim. Although Bryant realizes that being the man on the hardwood is no guarantee that you can actually hold it down in the studio (NBA stars/inept MCs like Gary Payton and Jason Kidd can attest to that), Visions proves his wordsmith capabilities are ample enough to allow him to play with the big dogs.
"People are gonna be surprised," Bryant says self-assuredly. "Toward the latter stages [of recording], I was real comfortable. I was like, 'I got this sh*t!'" In fact, tonight in his Milwaukee hotel room––on the eve of a game against the Bucks––Bryant's more pressed with defending the unproven mike skills of his homegirl that he is his own.
"Tyra can sing," he says of supermodel Tyra Banks, who makes her singing debut on Visions' first single, the buoyant "K.O.B.E." Destiny's Child, the Roots' Black Thought, 50 Cent, and Beanie Sigel also support the hoopster on the CD.
"The album is pretty hard. People expect me to come a little more commercial than I did," says Bryant. "At first it was all battle raps, but I really wanted to give the total picture of what was going on around me, like money, jewelry, women, and trust issues."
Nevertheless, money, hoes, and clothes aren't the only things this player knows. He also knows how to win. The following night, after No. 8 scores 22 points as the Lakers thrash the Bucks, he's convinced he'll be just as successful rapping as he is playing on his championship-contending team. "[On the mic] you want respect. If I want something I'm gonna get it. Just buy the album and see for yourself."
"Hey, Jon B's in the house!" says Kobe Bryant, laughing, when I step into New York's Hit Factory.
"Money, you trying to snap?" I ask. "That's why you're wearing bell-bottoms." It's no surprise Kobe and I get along. We share passions—for hip-hop and basketball—and the same high school alma mater, Lower Merion, in Ardmore, Pa. Although I graduated twelve years before he did, I felt much pride when he made our school a household name in 1996, the year he jumped from his senior year in high school to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.
In '98, Kobe represented again as the youngest player in history to play in an NBA All-Star game. And while the current league lockout threatens to shut down the Lakers' dreams of a 1999 championship, Kobe's not sweating it. The six-foot-seven-inch guard's making moves as CEO and president of the one-year-old Kobe Family Entertainment. He's also picking up the mike as part of rap group signed to Trackmasters/Columbia. After our interview, he played me some milky-thick instrumentals, then later he rocked complex rhymes during his interview on New York's Hot 97 FM (WQHT). This cat Kobe is smart. And cool—mad cool.
Public Enemy—"Brothers Gonna Work It Out" (Def Jam, 1990)
B: Do you know this song?
K.B.: It's Public Enemy. Everybody knows them. Back in the day, me and my cousin used to do the Flavor Flav dance! My grandma would be like, "Kobe, what are you doing? You got an itch down there?" I'd be like, Grandma, it's the new dance.
B: I used to work at Def Jam—from '89 to '93—and Flav would come into the office and literally take it over. Nothing could be done, workwise, while he was there. One time, he got on top of my desk and was doing his dance. He was like that all the time. It wasn't an act for the stage or videos. That's just Flav.
De La Soul Featuring Pete Rock and InI––"Stay Away" (unreleased bootleg, 1998)
B: This record is beautiful. Do you like it?
K.B.: Hell yeah. It makes you want to listen and do nothing else. Not like some other songs—you hear them and want to punch the table. Even the lyrics have a melody. De La always bring it lyrically. You can always expect that they'll rhyme honestly about what they see.
B: I can listen to their first album, which is ten years old, and still not know what the fuck they're talking about. Regardless, their voices, delivery, flow, and intelligence make them one of my favorites of all time.
K.B.: When one of their songs comes on, you have to listen. But today, a lot of people don't have the patience for that.
B: Do you have a different name for yourself as an MC?
K.B.: Kobe, plain and simple.
B: What's the name of your group?
K.B..: Cheizaw. It stands for Canon Homo sapiens Eclectic Iconic Zaibatsu Abstract Words. Canon is the ruler of the spiritual body. Homo sapien is the [scientific] term for human beings. Eclectic means choosing the best of very diverse styles. Icon is a symbol. Zaibatsu is a Japanese word for powerful family. Abstract makes concentration very difficult. Words, meaning lyrics. That's Cheizaw—that's how we're putting it down. Six members, all from Philly...Illadelph!
4 Hero—"Loveless" featuring Ursula Rucker (Talkin Loud/Mercury, 1998)
K.B.: I feel that joint to the most. I love the most. Who is that?
B: It's a drum n' bass group called 4 Hero, out of London. The poet, Ursula, is from Philly. She's on the Roots' first two albums, Do You Want More?!!!??! (DGC, 1995) and Illadelph Halflife (Geffen, 1996), and I hear she does a poem on their upcoming release too. She's ill—on some emotional poetry shit.
K.B.: Yeah, man. I love poetry. Don't you have a famous [poetry] spot out here [in New York]?
B: The Nuyorican Poets' Cafe. My man Ricky and I do shows there twice a month. Common, Wyclef, Saul Williams from the movie Slam, and Roy Hargrove have all come down and jammed.
K.B.: I've never been to a spot like that before, but I love poetry. I love writing it.
B: Have you ever checked out Gil-Scott Heron? I highly recommend him.
Nancy Wilson—"Call Me" (Pickwick/Capitol, 1966)
K.B.: Sounds like the melody from that TV show, from back in the day. The one with two girls in it...two roommates...
B: Three's Company?
K.B.: Nah, I think it was Laverne & Shirley...I don't know this record at all. I don't know what you want me to say.
B: Well, does it make you happy or sad? Does it make you want to take a sh*t?
K.B.: It makes me...[snaps his fingers and shimmies with his shoulders]. You know what I mean? Ha, ha!