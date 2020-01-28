90th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Filmmaker Kobe Bryant, winner of the Best Animated Short Film award for 'Dear Basketball,' poses in the press room during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Oscars To Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

January 28, 2020 - 3:38 pm by VIBE Staff

Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for his short animated film 'Dear Basketball.'

In 2018, Kobe Bryant became the first pro-athlete to win an Oscar Award for his short animated film, Dear Basketball. Now, the annual ceremony will honor the late figure during Sunday’s showcase (Feb. 9), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Monday (Jan. 27), the Oscar Nominees Luncheon took a moment of silence in memory of Bryant and the other seven passengers on the helicopter, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. In a recap by Deadline, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ (AMPAS) president David Rubin noted that Bryant sat in that very same room two years ago.

During his Oscars acceptance speech, Bryant thanked his family and said he’s excited to know that athletes in his profession don’t just “shut up and dribble” but explore other mediums of inspiration. “This is not supposed to happen,” he said during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “I’m supposed to play basketball. Not write something that wins an Oscar.”

Throughout the interview, the Los Angeles Lakers legend said his win unlocked a new realm of responsibility to usher in diverse minds to the animation world. “How do I provide more opportunities for even more diverse and new voices to be heard in this industry? In the animation business it’s a serious lack of diversity," he continued. "When I won that award the other night, I was the first African-American to ever win that award in that category.”

Dear Basketball, directed by Glen Keane and narrated by Bryant, tells the story of his road to retirement from the NBA in 2015. The short film also won the Annie Award for Best Animated Short Subject and a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Post-Produced Graphic Design.

On Sunday (Jan. 26), Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers aboard a helicopter died after the aircraft crashed in Calabasas, California. Investigators are still piecing together the exact cause of the incident.

Cell Block
Douglas Grundy

Disturbing Video Shows Violence And Inhumane Conditions Inside Mississippi Prison

As Yo Gotti and Jay Z’s Team Roc imprint continue to demand changes within Mississippi’s Parchman Prison, a batch of disturbing photos and videos are further exposing the rampant violence, and inhumane conditions, inside the facility.

The horrific footage, leaked by Team Roc, was recorded by inmates on cell phones, which is considered “contraband” and could result in punishment. The video shows a gruesome fight between inmates that led to one inmate being stabbed multiple times. Another clip, filmed by an inmate, shows his  a broken toilet and no running water inside of a filthy cell.

Yo Gotti and Team Roc filed a federal lawsuit against prison officials on behalf of 29 inmates, and an emergency restraining, the latter of which was initially rejected and resubmitted. The leaked footage has been added to court document, TMZ reports.

Last week, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves blamed the “recent series of killings” on inmates with cellphones. Reeves has since announced that a unit in the prison will be shut down.

Joshua Norman, a 26-year-old inmate, was found hanging in his prison cell on Sunday (Jan. 26). Norman was serving a five-year sentence for armed robbery and became the ninth Parchman inmate to die in the last month.

An inmate was found dead in his one-man cell at the MS State Penitentiary at Parchman this morning. No foul play is suspected, according to the Sunflower County Coroner as an ongoing investigation continues and the official cause & manner of death are pending autopsy results.

— MDOC (@MS_MDOC) January 26, 2020

A day later, the Mississippi Department of Corrections reported the death of 28-year-old inmate Limarion Reaves who became the 13th inmate to die in a Mississippi facility in the last month. Reaves, who was serving three years for aggravated assault, collapsed inside the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility.

T.I.-deyjah-GettyImages-450303496-1580272477
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

T.I. Apologizes To His Daughters In Wake Of Kobe Bryant’s Death

The death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, inspired T.I. to issue a public apology. The rapper took to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 27) with a message for his two oldest daughters, Zonnique and Deyjah.

“I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express,” he wrote. “You have grown so much right before my very eyes [and] blossomed into strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I'm so proud of you both and I love you to no end, more than you'll ever know.

“Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us…charge my mind, not my heart,” he added. “Life may throw us curveballs [and] deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured, you'll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall.”

The father of seven said that he refused to “let another second go by” without telling his daughters how much he loves them. He also posted messages dedicated to wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and his four sons, in addition to numerous tributes honoring Kobe and Gigi.

Tip came under fire last year for a podcast interview where he revealed that he goes with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah, to doctor’s appointments to ensure that she remains a virgin. The comments drove Deyjah to briefly delete her Instagram before returning to social media but disabling the comment section of her account.

T.I. later sat down at The Red Table Talk to address his virginity comments and the subsequent backlash.

Read Tip’s message to his daughter’s below.

 

I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express. You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong,brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I'm so proud of you both and I love you to no end,more than you'll ever know. Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us.... Charge my mind,not my heart. You see Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured,you'll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall. I just Can't let another second go by without letting you know while we're still here in this life together.... You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE...&AFTER‼️ @princess_of_da_south @zonniquejailee

Major Caribbean Sea Earthquake Rattles Miami
Getty Images

7.7. Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Jamaica, Cuba And Miami

A powerful earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday (Jan. 28) triggering temporary tsunami warnings and tremors felt as far away as South Florida. The 7.7. magnitude quake hit the waters between Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands, according to the United States Geological Survey and the International Tsunami Information Center.

The quake, which struck roughly 86 miles northwest off the coast of Montego Bay, Jamaica, resulted in multiple aftershocks including a a 6.1 tremor near the Cayman Island, and a 4.4 aftershock. “Light shaking” was also reported in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

“Despite the large size of the earthquake, the fact that it occurred offshore and away from high population areas lessened its societal impact,” the USGS said. The organization described the quake as “moderate shaking” in parts of Cuba and Jamaica.

The quake comes nearly a month after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico, but the USGS said that the “seismic events” were unrelated.

