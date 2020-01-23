Kodak Black In Concert - Washington, DC
Kodak Black Moved To New Prison After Accusing Officials Of Trying To Kill Him

January 23, 2020 - 6:31 pm by VIBE Staff

“They are strategically killing me slowly in here,”

Kodak Black has been moved to a new prison amid complaints about the treatment that he reportedly endured at a facility in Miami, where he claims officials are “slowly” trying to kill him.

Kodak, who legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri, was originally housed at FCI Miami. His mother, Marcelene Simmons, and a team of lawyers including Benjamin Crump who represented Trayvon Martin’s parents, arrived at the facility on Thursday (Jan. 23) only to be told that Kodak was on a bus to a Kentucky, the Miami Herald reports. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Kodak is now being housed at Oklahoma City FTC.

“They new we were coming out here, they knew we were doing this today,” said attorney Devon Jacob. “Their refusal to let him see his counsel is in and of itself, a constitutional violation.”

Meanwhile, Simmons made an emotional plea for her son’s safety. “I want to make sure my son is OK! I don’t want my son to die. If they kill my son, I’ll kill myself too. Please someone help me!”

Last week, Kodak called out Miami FDC official Santiago Torres for allegedly abusing her authority. “There is a big conspiracy going on in the building on me,” he wrote on Instagram. “Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me to take [away] phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary [confinement].”

Kodak also claims that he’s not receiving mail in a timely manner, and that Torres blocked both his girlfriend and his mother from visiting. “I was denied [a] visit with my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas. Not only does my incoming mail take an average of a month to get to me but they are messing with my outgoing mail as well. “

He went on to accuse corrections officers of starving him last New Year’s Eve. “I was handed an empty tray for breakfast. I brought it to their attention but nothing was done for me since the camera shows them entering a tray through my [cell] flap, but meanwhile there is nothing in my tray when I opened it.

“They are strategically killing me slowly in here,” he continued. “I have been humiliated over and over again. I am highly disappointed in the way they have treated not only me, but all the other inmates in this facility.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date. There is a big conspiracy going on in this building on Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary. Also, doing anything to take my gain time so that I come home literally when I am supposed to. One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to “Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list’. For no other reason but to add insult to my distress. Not being able to see my significant other while locked away in this hell hole. Also, I was denied visit with my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas. Not only does my incoming mail take an average of a month To get to me but they are messing with my outgoing mail as well. My family hasn’t received none of my letters for the holidays. Which is borderline cruel and unethical, but as if all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year’s Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast. I brought it to their attention, but nothing was done for me. Since the camera shows them entering a tray through my flap, but meanwhile there is nothing in my tray when i. opened it. They are strategically killing me slowly in here. I have been humiliated over and over again. I am highly disappointed in the way they have treated not only me, but all the other inmates in this facility. With their self serving agenda they will always side with their fellow officers whether right or wrong.

A post shared by KILL BILL (@kodakblack) on

In an another post, Kodak speaks about a fellow inmate in solitary confinement named Pete, who allegedly committed suicide after being denied medical attention. “As Pete’s constant cries for help fell on deaf ears, he decided to take himself out of his misery by hanging himself from the bunk.

“It’s sad because everyone was aware of his health issues and one CO could have found it in the kindness of [their] heart to do their jobs and simply call medical, his family wouldn’t be mourning his loss as of now.”

The 22-year-old rapper, who faces sexual assault charges in South Carolina, is currently serving a three-year sentence on a separate weapons charge.

Kodak is expected to be released in 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

About four months ago there was a guy in here in solitary confinement that was well known throughout the building Pete was a very kind and generous person and while in solitary confinement Pete’s health condition reached a very advanced Stage while he was in excruciating pain! So, Pete requested medical attention (like myself) which was denied ( like myself) because he felt like he was dying ( like myself ) As Pete’s constant cried for help fell on deaf ears, he decided to take himself out of his misery by hanging himself from the bunk to end his pain and suffering. It’s sad because everyone was aware of his health issues and one C O could have found it in the kindness of the heart to do their jobs and simply call medical, his family wouldn’t be mourning his loss as of now. Everyone here knows of this tragedy but it’s being hidden from the public eye. I am grateful that I was blessed with a platform to shine a light on this catastrophe and the injustices that go on within the land of these walls. My deepest condolences goes out to Pete’s family. I need for y’all to contact me ASAP so I can send my blessings to your direction. Although, there is no price to pay for Pete’s life, I got some money for you all. I am sure it was hard having to greave over him during the holidays. I tried to do this sooner but they are not sending my mail out. [ From behind the cement with lots of love #Bill] ( DM @cdubb_1 )

A post shared by KILL BILL (@kodakblack) on

