Kodak Black Moved To New Prison After Accusing Officials Of Trying To Kill Him

Kodak Black has been moved to a new prison amid complaints about the treatment that he reportedly endured at a facility in Miami, where he claims officials are “slowly” trying to kill him.

Kodak, who legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri, was originally housed at FCI Miami. His mother, Marcelene Simmons, and a team of lawyers including Benjamin Crump who represented Trayvon Martin’s parents, arrived at the facility on Thursday (Jan. 23) only to be told that Kodak was on a bus to a Kentucky, the Miami Herald reports. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Kodak is now being housed at Oklahoma City FTC.

“They new we were coming out here, they knew we were doing this today,” said attorney Devon Jacob. “Their refusal to let him see his counsel is in and of itself, a constitutional violation.”

Meanwhile, Simmons made an emotional plea for her son’s safety. “I want to make sure my son is OK! I don’t want my son to die. If they kill my son, I’ll kill myself too. Please someone help me!”

Last week, Kodak called out Miami FDC official Santiago Torres for allegedly abusing her authority. “There is a big conspiracy going on in the building on me,” he wrote on Instagram. “Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me to take [away] phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary [confinement].”

Kodak also claims that he’s not receiving mail in a timely manner, and that Torres blocked both his girlfriend and his mother from visiting. “I was denied [a] visit with my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas. Not only does my incoming mail take an average of a month to get to me but they are messing with my outgoing mail as well. “

He went on to accuse corrections officers of starving him last New Year’s Eve. “I was handed an empty tray for breakfast. I brought it to their attention but nothing was done for me since the camera shows them entering a tray through my [cell] flap, but meanwhile there is nothing in my tray when I opened it.

“They are strategically killing me slowly in here,” he continued. “I have been humiliated over and over again. I am highly disappointed in the way they have treated not only me, but all the other inmates in this facility.”

In an another post, Kodak speaks about a fellow inmate in solitary confinement named Pete, who allegedly committed suicide after being denied medical attention. “As Pete’s constant cries for help fell on deaf ears, he decided to take himself out of his misery by hanging himself from the bunk.

“It’s sad because everyone was aware of his health issues and one CO could have found it in the kindness of [their] heart to do their jobs and simply call medical, his family wouldn’t be mourning his loss as of now.”

The 22-year-old rapper, who faces sexual assault charges in South Carolina, is currently serving a three-year sentence on a separate weapons charge.

Kodak is expected to be released in 2022.