LeBron James Promises To Carry On Kobe Bryant’s Legacy

King James breaks his silence on the NBA legend's tragic death.

LeBron James is vowing to carry on Kobe Bryant’s legacy. Although he admitted to not being ready to speak out, King James broke his silence on Bryant’s passing via Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 28).

“I’m not ready but here I go,” James started. “Man [I’m] sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi, and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!

“Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa [Bryant] and the kids,” James continued. “I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this s**t on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️”

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others died in a helicopter crash last Sunday (Jan. 26). The group was headed to Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy training facility in Thousand Oaks, California. Aside from Gigi, Kobe and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, shared three other daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

In a second Instagram post James wrote, “My brother!!! I love you man.” James, who was spotted in tears upon learning of the NBA legend’s death, attended a tribute to Kobe and Gigi at his son, Bronny’s, high school on Tuesday (Jan. 28).

The coroner’s office has officially identified three of the nine victims in the deadly crash, and contacted their loved ones. The deceased include John Altobelli, head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California, his wife, Keri, and their daughter, Alyssa, who attended Harbor Day School with Gigi. Mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at Harbor Day School, and pilot, Ara Zobayan, also died in the crash. Authorities have recovered all nine bodies at the crash site but the fatal incident remains under investigation.

The night before he died, Bryant put up an Instagram post congratulating James on beating his scoring record. “On to #2 @kingjames! Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next.”