Lena Waithe And Wife Alana Mayo Split 2 Months After Announcing Marriage

The former couple released a joint statement announcing their break up.

Lena Waithe and her estranged wife, Alana Mayo, have split two months after announcing that they tied the knot.

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” the former couple said in a joint statement to People magazine on Tuesday (Jan. 22). “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

The duo didn’t go into detail about the nature of the split but reports claim the marriage ended over infidelity on Waithe's part. A report from Bossip alleges that the Emmy-winner quietly moved on with Harriet star and Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo.

Waithe and Mayo, who heads Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society, dated for four years before tying the knot in a quiet ceremony at San Francisco’s City Hall where Harvey Milk, California's first openly gay elected official, was gunned down in 1978.

“We went to the courthouse, just she and I and our photographer, and we just did it and kept it going,” Waithe said on The Wendy Williams Show last November. The couple opted for a no frills ceremony out of laziness, Waithe joked.

“We’re just like lazy, everything is produced in our lives, so we were like ‘let’s just do it together, me and you.’”