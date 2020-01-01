Rising Artist, Granddaughter Of Roger Troutman, Lexii Alijai Dead At 21-Years-Old

Rising rapper/singer Lexii Alijai died Jan. 1, 2020.

The rapper's cousin, Raeisah Khan, confirmed the sad news on Facebook: "Your a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills, wrote Khan. "Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten. I’m so lost for words. My beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul. It’s too soon."

It is unclear how the 21-year-old died, but singer Kehlani, who featured the budding artist on her track, "Jealous," also shared the tragic news from her Twitter account.

weakest saddest way to start a new year i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here love on your people please — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

Dreamville Records MC, Bas also mourned the loss of Alijai.

The rapper/singer, who is also the granddaughter of singer and songwriter Roger Troutman, garnered a large following on Soundcloud and YouTube before releasing 2015's Joseph's Coat, followed by her 2017 effort, Growing Pains.

Rest In Peace Lexii Alijai. You were a star. Love and light to your loved ones and family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kSEv0jNGkZ — High Demand Vibe (@ChaseVibe) January 1, 2020

I remember when I first heard Lexii Alijai on Kehlani’s song Jealous like 5 years ago. I’m so sad to hear she was taken away from us so soon 🥺💔 RIP baby girl 🙏🏾 — 💲®️ (@_sydneysaid) January 1, 2020

I’m absolutely heartbroken and still in shock over the passing of Lexii Alijai Truly one of the most talented, most compassionate destined for greatness young artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of listening too. May you rest among the stars. 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/anaWOS8ZBo — Spaceodditykelly (@spaceodditykel) January 1, 2020

RIP Lexii Alijai 😞💔 only 21...man. Super talented and was just getting started. A few photos from the Milky Way tour when she opened up for Bas. pic.twitter.com/mmf27G01Kx — Chase Fade (@ChaseFade) January 2, 2020

Stream Growing Pains below.

