On Thursday (Jan. 23), musicians filtered into Los Angeles' NeueHouse for Billboard's annual Power List event. From rapper Kash Doll to producer Bangladesh, the music industry's movers and shakers rubbed elbows and discussed the state of the industry, the meaning of power, and upcoming projects
For R&B singer Gallant, watering his musical roots with tours and new music continues to satisfy his fans' wishes. In an interview with VIBE, the "Weight In Gold" singer said he's an avid supporter of where R&B is currently headed and supports its versatility when it comes to an artist's interpretation of the genre. "Even the mainstream stuff, we did a lot of work on R&B in like 2015, 2014 that I think even though there's a lot of mainstream or what you would call commercial R&B it's still wide open. It's taking influences from a bunch of different things that it didn't before," he said. "There's no more one-note with R&B. It just means so many different things."
In 2019, the Maryland native released his sophomore album, Sweet Insomnia with guest appearances by R&B's 6LACK, and Sabrina Claudio. With his sights set on upcoming tunes, Gallant shared that a surprise—presumably in the form of a full-length project—is on the way. "I had a lot of people that I wanted to work with on my album that I didn't get a chance to and I got a chance to do it on this."
View his full interview below.
John Singleton, Diahann Carroll And More Highlight Importance Of Black Film In 'They've Gotta Have Us' Trailer
Just when you think you know everything about black cinema, photographer and artist Simon Frederick arrives with a multifaceted story told by the actors and directors who made cinematic history.
They've Gotta Have Us, a three-part docuseries presented by Netflix and Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing platform, takes viewers on a journey of black cinema as told by legendary actors like Harry Belafonte, Don Cheadle, Whoppi Goldberg and more. Fredrick develops a full circle journey into black filmmaking by highlighting the careers of Sidney Poiter, Hattie McDaniel and Dorothy Dandrige as they faced racism and brash stereotypes in the golden age of Hollywood.
Belafonte opens up about his career as he was the first black male actor to star in a lead role next to a white actress in the 1957 film, Island In The Sun. He also shared how he and Dangdrige weren't given the same treatment as other big-name stars–specifically in the 1954 classic, Carmen Jones.
"Dorothy and I were constantly in search of ways to do things that people had never done before, like two very attractive people kissing who were people of color," he said. "Because of the issue of race we were not given the time to do it that other films would have been given under the circumstances."
"Otto Preminger shot that picture - a huge color CinemaScope, big screen – he did that in 10 days," he added. "We could barely get the lines right before it was a take. We were lucky it came off as well as it did. The film was a huge success."
In addition to the actors of the golden age, the series also takes us through iconic films starring Denzel Washington and the work of the late John Singleton and Diahann Carroll. According to Entertainment Weekly, Singleton frequently checked in with Frederick about updates with the project.
They've Gotta Have Us has been in the works for some time. Frederick previously shared the opening sequence of the project in March 2019 featuring commentary from Jussie Smollett and Cuba Gooding Jr. BBC 2 also aired the project in 2018.
Rising stars like John Boyega and Nathalie Emmanuel open up about their journeys in the Star Wars and Fast and Furious franchises.
The see the trailer for They've Gotta Have Us up top and be on the lookout when it hits Netflix on Feb. 4.
A domino effect might be on the horizon after Odell Beckham Jr.'s encounter with LSU players and a security officer that led to arrest warrants and debates about possible NCAA violations.
Speaking to USA Today Sports Thursday (Jan 16) executive director Bill Hancock said officials from the College Football Playoff will investigate practices that allow non-players to engage with players on the sidelines during events such as the national semifinals and championship games.
“Being on the sidelines is a privilege,” Hancock told the outlet. “Along with any privilege comes responsibility, because the focus should be on the people playing and coaching in the game, rather than on any visitors. The CFP will be reviewing its policy for allowing guests onto the sidelines and into locker rooms at future games.”
While the LSU Tigers beat Clemson Monday to secure a spot in the national championship, all eyes were on the Cleveland Browns wide receiver for handing out money to players and slapping the buttocks of a Superdome security guard. The incident took place in the LSU locker room. It was initially reported that the money was fake but it was confirmed that the money was actually real.
Video of the incident went viral and just a few days later, New Orleans Police Department public affairs officer Juan Barnes confirmed that the security guard filed the complaint. An arrest warrant for simple battery was issued against Beckham Jr. on Thursday.
The NFL star and former LSU player possibly committed an NCAA violation "if it’s determined athletes with eligibility remaining received cash," USA Today Sports mentions. OBJ and his representatives are cooperating with authorities, the Browns said in a statement.
LSU will now investigate the incident to confirm if any NCAA violations were committed and if it will affect any of the players seen in the video.
Many have pointed exactly why the officer was in the locker room in the first place. As the players were celebrating their big win, the security guard allegedly threatened the players who were smoking cigars in the locker room. Stephen A. Smith reacted to the news and the NCAA possible violation as "bogus."