Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off His Dance Moves In "Futsal Shuffle 2020" Video

January 8, 2020 - 11:53 am by Darryl Robertson

At the end of 2019, Lil Uzi Vert delivered a new dance for everyone to learn with the "Futsal Shuffle 2020." This week, the Philly native kicked off 2020 by unleashing a brand new video showing off dance moves.

Rocking a black hoodie with Rihanna's ANTI album cover emblazoned on the front, the "Safe House" rapper and his dancing friends show off their footwork.

The Starboy-produced "Futsal Shuffle 2020" debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December, however, currently sits at No. 44 on the charts.

Watch the video above.

 

In This Story:

Popular

'Hustlers' Inspiration Sues Jennifer Lopez's Production Company For $40 Million

From the Web

More on Vibe

Drake Shares Video For Brand New Record, "War"

Out of nowhere, Drake released a brand new song and video titled, "War."

On the AXL Beats-produced record, Drizzy taps into his Grime-influenced flow as he appears to confirm that he and The Weeknd are on good terms now.

“And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller/You know that’s been my nigga/Yeah, we just had to fix things/Family, 6 tings, we can’t split up,” the 6 God raps.

In true Drake fashion, the OVO capo throws shots at his naysayers.

“Everyone I know has code names/Anyone that I’m beefin’ with are no names/Niggas can’t even win home games/They just have to fall in line like Soul Train,” he spits on the track.

View this post on Instagram

War Freestyle off of the EL KUUMBA tape link in bio

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 23, 2019 at 9:16pm PST

This is Drake's first record since releasing "Omertà" and “Money in the Grave” with Rick Ross earlier this year. While it isn't clear whether or not Drake is working on a new project, it's rumored that he and Future are working on What A Time To Be Alive 2.

Future preview a new track with Drake 💎 pic.twitter.com/1p7sxCBOsu

— DatPiff (@DatPiff) December 19, 2019

"War" comes from the El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1.

Continue Reading

Griselda Shines Light On Benny The Butcher's Grind In Part Four Of Their 'WWCD Documentary'

As 2019 comes to a close, Buffalo, NY's Griselda squad--Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway the Machine--unleashed their collaborative album, WWCD.

Keeping their Timb boots on the industry's neck, this week our favorite street MCs delivered part four of their WWCD Documentary.

Here, viewers get a up close view of Benny the Butcher's rise in the rap game. At the top of the clip, we see old footage of Benny in the streets back in 2017 as he opens up about his recent signing to Griselda Records.

“I mean it’s dope, but like I said, my life changed 30 days ago. I was front-lining in the projects.” The Butcher said. “My whole everything changed, and I’m just ready to work. It’s inspiring to be in the position I’m in, especially what I came from.”

Today, two years after inking his deal, Benny's name is in every dope spot in the New York City, as a result of his die-hard hustle. As a witness to all of the work The Butcher has put in, Conway The Machine praises Benny’s hunger.

“It’s just a testament to his hunger and his drive, Machine Gunn Black said. "I was just talking about this last night I think with Westside, like that ni**a Benny, man, that ni**a is super-hungry. That ni**a hungry like [he] is still broke, like we [are] still in the hood, and in the struggle."

This year, Benny has released The Plugs I Met, which follows 2018's Tana Talk 3, and A Friend of Ours.

Check out Benny's grind in the video above, and catch up on the previous episodes here.

Continue Reading

Rick Ross Shows His Muscle In "Nobody's Favorite" Video Feat. Gunplay

Rick Ross wants fans and critics to pay attention to the second installment of his Port of Miami album. This week, the Dade County native unleashed the visuals to the Trop-produced record, "Nobody's Favorite," featuring MMG's soldier Gunplay.

The Shula the Don-directed clip takes viewers inside a warehouse, where Rozay and company hold a foe hostage. As he's done his entire career, Gunplay proves his loyalty to the MMG brand by dragging the adversary away in a body bag. After the crew takes care of their dirty work, Team Ross finds time to relax with a slew of thick women on a yacht.

Rick Ross has been busy this year, too. He recently wrapped up his 'Port of Miami 2' tour, and his narrative Hurricanes: a Memoir, co-written by Neil Martinez-Belkin, has been in circulation among bookworms and hip-hop heads.

Earlier this month, Ross joined forces with Lil Wayne and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on the single “Gimme Brain.” He also appeared with Swizz Beatz and DMX on “Just in Case,” the theme for the new crime drama series, Godfather of Harlem.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

1d ago

Summer Walker And Usher Hit The Atlanta Streets In Steamy "Come Thru" Video

Music

1d ago

Nelly's Performing 'Country Grammar' In Its Entirety And We're Here For It

News

1d ago

Tyler Perry's "Work Ethic" As Solo Show Writer Receives Mixed Reactions